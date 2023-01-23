Jack O’Connor hints at ‘huge opportunity’ for players to fill void left by David Moran and injured stars

Kerry boss Jack O’Connor has suggested that a ‘huge opportunity’ has opened up for players to fill the void left behind by David Moran following his retirement on Monday afternoon.

O’Connor has added a number of players in the midfield sector to the squad already ahead of the new season, with Listry’s Ronan Buckley and Dingle’s Barry ‘Dan’ O’Sullivan coming on board, and in the absence of the legendary Kerins O’Rahillys midfielder they’ll have a real opportunity to stake a claim to a midfield berth.

Injuries to 2022 Kerry captain Joe O’Connor and Na Gaeil’s Diarmuid O’Connor, who picked up an injury against Cork in the McGrath Cup earlier this month, have further limited the Kerry manager’s options in the middle third.

"Yeah, yeah it’s just unfortunate again that Diarmuid [O’Connor] picked up that injury here in the game the last day and it’s significant enough ligament damage so we won’t be seeing him in the medium future either,” O’Connor said on Monday evening.

"It just so happens that we have a good few losses in one particular sector of the field, but there are other midfielders available in the panel. We’ve brought in the likes of Barry O’Sullivan who had a good County Championship, so look it’s an opportunity for young fellas to step forward.”

Indeed, the Kerry manager revealed that as few as five of the starters from the All Ireland final last July will be available for this weekend’s trip to Ballybofey in the opening round of the National Football League – Tom O’Sullivan, Jason Foley, Graham O’Sullivan, Tadhg Morley, and Jack Barry should be in a position to make the trip.

While this, obviously, will limit the Kingdom in some ways, it also opens up a window of opportunity for others.

“It is [an opportunity] and I was just saying earlier there that the way it’s panning out at the moment we’ll be basically going to Ballybofey and the first couple of league games, with just around a fifth of the starting team from the All Ireland final, which is a big turnaround in players,” the Dromid man said.

"You could look at that two ways, you could look at it negatively or positively, but I’d rather say that it’s a big opportunity for players who were around the set-up last year and a couple of new players who came in this year to put their hand up and stake a claim for later, and that’s what you’re hoping. That’s what you need as well, we will be down a good few front line players from the All Ireland final last year.”

O’Connor also confirmed that Dingle’s Paul Geaney underwent a “procedure” on his ankle, that Séan O’Shea and Stephen O’Brien were unlikely to feature in the short-term and that Gavin White’s road to recovery, while well underway, couldn’t and wouldn’t be rushed.

"We just have a lot of legacy injuries from the County Championship,” the Kerry boss noted.

"It’s just one of those things that it was very intense, the club season was very intense and most people around the country don’t understand that we have three championships down here.

"We have a club championship, a county championship and you have a local championship. It’s tough going, so you’re bound to pick up bits and pieces and we’d be hoping over the next month to get a share of those players back.”

The players involved in club championship action, meanwhile, including Kerry captain David Clifford, will be afforded as much rest as necessary, O’Connor stressed.

“It’s different with different players,” he said.

"The Cliffords [Paudie and David] have had a long, arduous campaign and we’ll be giving them a bit more time than the others. It depends on the individuals, like some of the Rathmore guys like Paul Murphy.

"Paul took a break there a while back when he took a month off when he was on his honeymoon, so he’s got his break. So he’s in a different situation from maybe the Cliffords who played right on through. It depends on the individuals. We’ll see over the next month how that plays out.”

O’Connor also confirmed that Jack Savage wouldn’t be returning to the Kerry panel, having instead opted to remain in Dubai.

“Jack was reconsidering his situation and he’s been over and back playing with the club from Dubai,” O’Connor explained.

"Again, look, Jack sees his immediate future over there and he’s a girlfriend over there and, you know yourself, flower of his life. He has to look after that side of things as well. We just want to wish Jack well. He did well for us last year and he’s a good lad and sure we might see him again.”