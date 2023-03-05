Jack O'Connor concedes Kerry need one more win from last two rounds to stave of relegation scrap

Jack O’Connor knows the score. While there is a bit to be played in Division One yet, and all to be sorted out in terms of League finalists and relegation places, the Kerry manager appreciates that to keep the relegation wolf from the Kingdom’s door the reigning champions will have to be beating Roscommon or Galway to stay alive in the top flight.

"We have to win at least one of them, if not the two of them, it depends like,” O’Connor agreed when it was put to him that this defeat against Tyrone somewhat simplifies the next three weeks. “It depends on other results obviously but we’d have to be winning at least one of the two of them, yeah.”

As for Omagh and his old rival Tyrone, O’Connor was disappointed but not overly downbeat about the three-point loss in Healy Park. On reflection it will probably be Kerry’s inability to kick on from an early five-point lead that will gnaw most at him, though the concession of a bad goal mid-way through the first half was, as O’Connor admits, a turning point.

“It’s not like we hadn’t chances, I thought we had enough chances to win the match but for some reason we didn’t… yeah, you have to give (Tyrone) credit, they pressurised us but we didn’t get our shots off. Disappointing, yeah. We were in a good position early in the game and their goal was a bit of a turning point. It gave them a bit of confidence and belief,” O’Connor said.

“It is very hard to win games away from home, you’ve the crowd behind Tyrone or whatever. I think the free count in the second half was something like 14-3 (to Tyrone) so there weren’t too many soft frees going there, was there?

"There was a bit of a breeze there and for whatever reason we couldn’t seem to be able to buy a free in the second half, I thought maybe we could have got a couple, I don’t know.

"The goal I thought was a big turning point because obviously it was a situation that we had under control and it finished up in the net but these things happen. This place is never easy to come to, particularly when Tyrone are fighting for their lives.”

What positives can the Kerry manager take from the game?

“I thought the boys fought away but at the moment it’s not easy to the see the positives because we were in a position early on to drive on and I thought we took the foot off the gas a small bit.

“You’d be hoping that six (points) would be enough, we’ll have to see. But I’ve said it from the off that every point is hard fought for. Tyrone’s backs were to the wall here, they were fighting for their lives and it showed maybe at times. Maybe they showed a bit more hunger than we did.”