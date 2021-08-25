Jack O’Connor commits to Kildare for 2022

All-Ireland winning manager Jack O’Connor has committed himself to Kildare for the 2022 season, contrary to speculation that he might not remain on with the Lilywhites.

O’Connor agreed to a three-year term as manager when he replaced Cian O’Neill in September 2019, and the Dromid native will see out the third year of his commitment to Kildare.

There was some speculation around the Leinster county that O’Connor might step away after the Leinster SFC Final loss to Dublin just over three weeks ago, but the 60-year-old will manage Kildare in 2022.

Kildare narrowly missed out on promotion to Division One of the National League in O’Connor's first year in charge, but this year they did win promotion to the top tier, in what was a truncated League structure.

A return to the established eight-team Division One next year would see O’Connor go up against his native Kerry.

O’Connor managed Kerry to All-Ireland titles in 2004 and 2006 in his first term as manager, and again in 2009 after he returned that year for a four-year stint in charge.

He managed the Kerry minor footballers to All-Ireland titles in 2014 and 2015. He had a less successful four years as Kerry Under-21 and then Under-20 manager from 2016 to 2019 before taking up the senior managerial job in Kildare, leading them to a first Leinster final appearance since 2017, though they were beaten by Dublin by eight points.