Jack O’Connor: ‘All they wanted to do was get out and rectify some of the stuff we did up in Newbridge’

FRUSTRATION was the order of the day for the Kerry management and players leaving Newbridge the previous weekend after failing to see out the closing quarter, and being eventually held to a draw by the Lilywhites, but it was a different story at a rain-soaked Austin Stack Park on Saturday night.

After a turbo-charged second quarter, in which the Kingdom blitzed Dublin to build a huge 13-point cushion at the interval, Jack O’Connor’s charges withstood a reasonably improved display from the visitors in the second half, before comfortably notching their first Allianz League victory of the season.

As well as getting the two points on the board, the Dromid Pearses man was even more satisfied with the standard of football produced, principally in that dominant period after the midway point of the first half. The blitzkrieg of scores certainly excited the Kerry boss as much as it did the raucous home crowd.

“We were very determined after last weekend that we were going to move the ball quicker and get it in a bit more direct to the forwards. For some reason, halfway through the second half above in Newbridge, we stopped moving the ball and went lateral and tried to hold onto it, and that doesn’t suit us,” he said.

“It’s not our style, and it’s not the way we want to play, so much happier tonight. Obviously the pitch is bigger here than Newbridge, and there’s a small bit more space, but considering the conditions, I think 1-14 was a great score in the first half.

“We missed a penalty on top of that remember. Look, I’m very happy, but I’m not getting carried away. It’s obvious that Dublin are down a good bit of firepower and when they get all them back they will be a different team later on.”

In an action-packed first half, which included that missed David Clifford penalty, a great save from Shane Murphy to deny Sean Bugler, and a controversially disallowed Dublin goal, O’Connor admitted that maybe Kerry enjoyed a small bit of good fortune on the night.

“To be honest with you, I thought at the time that he (Conor Lane) would have to allow the goal, because I didn’t think you could disallow a score retrospectively. But it was, one hundred per cent, a black card. I was fairly sure that he would allow the score and deal with your man after. It’s a funny one. If you had VAR alright like soccer, you could do it, but I’m not too sure if it’s possible to do it in Gaelic football. I really don’t know.

“There are always bits and pieces that we can look back on from the video, and we’ll be doing that. On a different night, maybe we got the breaks tonight, despite missing the penalty, that disallowed goal was a huge turning point obviously, because it would have put Dublin a point up and given them great momentum to hold onto against the wind. Thankfully, we drove on after that.”

Buoyed by the let-off they received in that 23rd minute incident, Kerry put their foot on the accelerator to such a degree that they fired an unanswered burst of 1-8 to seal the deal by half-time. It was a devastating spell of wonderful, attacking football, combined with clinical finishing in difficult weather conditions, the younger Clifford putting the missed spot-kick behind him to inspire the forward unit.

“It’s the great sign of a man playing his third game in eight days. Sorry, in six days! He was even giving out that we took him off near the end, although he had a bit of a blood injury. But it’s great, I’m delighted for him because it’s the fair sign of a man to play that many games and still be showing that form.”

The Kerry manager was also pleased with the way that the Na Gaeil duo of Jack Barry and man-of-the-match Diarmuid O’Connor parked their club disappointment from the previous Saturday, dove-tailing sweetly in the middle of the park, and giving their side a very solid platform from which to build from.

“It just felt that we had a better shape to our team today. We were down a lot of midfielders all along, we were down anything up to five midfielders if you look at David Moran, Joe O’Connor, the two Na Gaeil boys, and possibly Stefan (Okunbor) as well. They are five guys who could possibly play midfield. Seanie (O’Shea) and Adrian (Spillane) were doing ok out there, but they’re more natural in other positions, so it was great to get the two boys back tonight.”

With a fortnight until the next game, a home tie with Donegal at Fitzgerald Stadium on Sunday, February 20, the Kerry management are confident that defender Mike Breen will be back in the fold after being troubled by niggling injury in recent weeks, but that Gavin White, a hamstring casualty against Kildare, may take another little while before being fit to resume.

“It was good to get Stephen O’Brien back and to get a run under his belt tonight. Gavin White’s hamstring is to be assessed next week, but it doesn’t look like he will be back for a few weeks. The rest of them are long-term enough.

“Stefan has his shoulder, David Moran has his hip flexor injury, Joe O’Connor had a cartilage operation, so he has a bit of swelling in his knee all the time, so he’ll be out for a few weeks. Mike Breen is close, if there was a game next week, I’d say Mike Breen would feature in that. He’s pretty much back to full speed.”

Despite being soaked to the skin after a night of driving rain and gale-force winds, Jack O’Connor headed back to South Kerry with a warm feeling. Lessons had been learned from Newbridge, there was a zip again to Kerry’s forward play, and whenever you get a victory over Dublin, you have to be quietly satisfied with your evening’s work.

“We trained on Wednesday night, and we were going to do video stuff, and I said to hell with it, get them out on the field. All they wanted to do was get out and rectify some of the stuff that we did up in Newbridge, because it was very frustrating, and it was obvious that there was more in the tank.”