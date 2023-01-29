Jack O’Connor aggrieved at Donegal point that was ‘blatantly wide’ as Kerry are beaten in Ballybofey

Kerry manager Jack O’Connor was clearly aggrieved a Donegal point awarded late in the first half that he said was “blatantly wide”.

There was certainly some confusion over the legitimacy of Caolan McGolgan’s 30th minute score that was Donegal’s fifth of their League game against defending champions Kerry, and made the score 1-6 to 0-5 in the visitors’ favour. Though the near side umpire signalled his colleague to raise the white flag, the match referee Liam Devenney did go into his umpires for a brief consultation before awarding the point.

However the Kerry manager – who was well positioned on the stand side of the field to judge McColgan’s shot, as was the majority of the crowd in attendance – was adamant the ball had drifted wide of the left post and the score should not have stood.

“Donegal had a point there that was blatantly wide. I mean everyone in the stand… ye saw that did ye?” O’Connor told the media after Kerry lost by the minimum, 0-13 to 1-9, in Ballybofey.

“Anyway, look, it is what it is, you don’t get many breaks when you come to away grounds like this. Just very disappointing, I felt we deserved a point out of it at a minimum. But that’s it, we go down the road with our tails between our legs, lick our wounds and try to regroup for next week.

“This is going to be a real dog-fight this league. It’s going to be real tough to get points, particularly away from home because you just don’t seem to get any kind of breaks. I mean, the one from the umpire there was fairly blatant like. That’s an awful decision. Everyone in the stand and everybody on that far side of the field that looked at that knew that that ball was wide. That shouldn’t be happening at this level of football. The linesman said it was wide and yet he didn’t communicate with the umpire. That’s an incredible decision in a division one game.”

If O’Connor was particularly aggrieved at the McColgan score, he was a little disappointed too at how his team let a strong first half position slip away in the second half.

“I thought it was the first half that cost us. We were in control of that game for twenty minutes and we were very wasteful for a period there. We must have hit the post three or four times and missed handy chances to put the game away. Yeah, we turned over a few balls before half time and they got a few scores on the break but generally just very disappointed,” he said.

"Performances are one thing but you need to get points in this league. This is going to be a ferociously competitive league, you know, you need to get points and I felt we left one, if not two, after us today.

“It’s a difficult league, we knew that before we started but we felt we were capable of getting something out of the game today. We certainly had enough chances, we converted three out of eight chances in the second half. I think we missed six dead ball chances, no score from a free in the game, which must be a record.

“The boys that were here tried very hard. Those boys haven't played together that much, and the one pleasing aspect is the lads that came on, I thought they gave us a big lift when the game was going away from us in the last quarter. It’s well known we’re down fire-power but the lads that are here are trying very hard. That’s what we have for the immediate future.”