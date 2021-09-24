Jack is back as Kerry boss

Jack O'Connor is due to take the Kerry hot seat for a third spell Photo by Brendan Moran / Sportsfile

Jack O’Connor will be the next Kerry senior football manager, succeeding Peter Keane in the role.

The Dromid Pearses club man has been proposed for the position by the managerial appointment sub-committee led by County Board Chairperson, Tim Murphy, a statement by Board confirmed on Friday evening.

O'Connor beat out competition from out-going manager Keane and a managerial team led by Stephen Stack to take the position. The three-time Sam Maguire winning manager’s track record proving irresistible to the selection committee.

The South Kerry man is set to be joined by former Laois boss Micheál Quirke – a former player of O’Connor with both Kerins O’Rahillys and the Kingdom – and by former player and selector Diarmuid Murphy of Dingle.

O’Connor – who has twice previously held the position – is set to go forward for ratification at the County Board delegates meeting of Monday, October 4.

Speculation had linked Tyrone native Paddy tally to the O’Connor ticket, but he has not yet been confirmed as part of the backroom team. Colm Cooper’s name has also been suggested as being in the frame for a role, but this also has to be confirmed.

It’s understood that out-going manager Peter Keane – and fellow hopeful Stephen Stack – were informed of the Board’s decision earlier this afternoon.