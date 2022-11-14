‘It’s very disappointing’ admits Listry boss Marc Ó Sé after Fossa fightback

Having seen his side hold a four-point lead entering the last seven minutes of normal time, Listry manager Marc Ó Sé was understandably gutted by the eventual extra-time defeat to Fossa in Saturday’s county junior premier football championship final.

Totally dominant around the middle of the field, for long spells, and with Ronan Buckley and Aaron O’Shea among their individual stars, Listry appeared to be almost home and dry. But, when the Clifford brothers are in the opposition ranks, there are certainly no guarantees.

“It’s very disappointing, from our point of view. We were in control of it in normal time, and unfortunately, we allowed them back into the game, and we stood off them a small bit, and that was the difference ultimately,” he said.

“Fossa were given a lifeline, and when you’re trying to curb the influence of probably one of the greatest players ever, it’s a very hard thing to do. They smelt it, they got oxygen from that, and going in at full-time, it was a tough predicament.

“We came out with huge ambition and drive in the extra-time period, but it just wasn’t to be. Hats off to Fossa, they never gave up, we gave a few silly frees away, gave possession away when we had frees in normal time, which, I think, ultimately cost us.”

The former Kerry star pinpointed Paudie Clifford’s punched goal in the 58th minute as being a huge blow to Listry. That green flag brought Fossa right back into the contest, eventually leading them to force extra-time, and then propel themselves onwards from there.

“That goal cost us, we should have been stronger for that goal, we should have come out and commanded the square there for that goal, it was the big difference really. We had a goal opportunity as well, which hit the post, so that’s very disappointing. It would have put us maybe six up, but look, this is football, and this is the way things go.

“Our fellas are very disappointed, especially when we were in a commanding position. It would be different if we were beaten out the gate. In normal time, we should have seen out that game. From a Listry point of view, it’s very disappointing.

“But I’m very proud of the lads, they’re an unbelievable bunch of lads, and I mean that, they are fantastic lads. They gave it everything, they bought into it, and just came up shy in the end, unfortunately.

“Ronan Buckley had cramp, and Ruairi Murphy had cramp as well, two of our best players really. You’re looking out on the field in extra-time, and their two best players are playing, and two of our best players are on the bench.

"Look, I think the game had been won, although, in fairness to us, we really clawed it back in the second period of extra-time, and we showed the heart and drive that Listry have,” he added.