Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 11.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘It’s in our own hands and that's where you want to be’ says Molumphy as focus turns to Faithful

Offaly up next for the Kingdom after 30-point success against Meath in Austin Stack Park

Kerry boss Stephen Molumphy is already looking ahead to the next game in Austin Stack Park when Offaly come to town Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus Expand

Close

Kerry boss Stephen Molumphy is already looking ahead to the next game in Austin Stack Park when Offaly come to town Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus

Kerry boss Stephen Molumphy is already looking ahead to the next game in Austin Stack Park when Offaly come to town Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus

Kerry boss Stephen Molumphy is already looking ahead to the next game in Austin Stack Park when Offaly come to town Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus

kerryman

Damian Stack

You know what they say, a good start is half the battle.

Over the last couple of weeks the Kerry hurlers have certainly demonstrated that idiom... in spades. In Carlow they hit the ground running, all energy and intensity. Tackles and hits. 

Privacy