‘It’s in our own hands and that's where you want to be’ says Molumphy as focus turns to Faithful

You know what they say, a good start is half the battle.

Over the last couple of weeks the Kerry hurlers have certainly demonstrated that idiom... in spades. In Carlow they hit the ground running, all energy and intensity. Tackles and hits.

Then in Tralee against Meath this weekend the Kingdom brought all that and more. Three goals in about the space of about four minutes. Whirlwind doesn't even begin to cover it.

“We have focussed on the start definitely and it’s starting to pay dividends,” Kerry boss Stephen Molumphy said post-match.

"Against Offaly we’ll be looking to do the same thing, but it does, it sets the tone for the game and what we expect of the lads who come in. It was like the first five minutes, but also the last five minutes and they’re all key times. We’ve worked on the start and they’ll all bear fruit.”

Kerry were utterly dominant in Austin Stack Park on Saturday afternoon. That wasn't necessarily unexpected given Meath’s form – which to be fair showed a slight up-tick against Offaly last time out – still for management and team a like it was important to keep the momentum going after the Carlow match.

"The win was a big thing,” the Kerry boss stressed.

“We’d seen Meath against Carlow and we’d spoke about it before that they are a very strong team. We got on top in the first half and we kind of broke the back on it.

"A nice way to finish, but a lot of mistakes. You’ve seen a lot of little mistakes there shooting-wise, handling errors, we’d be punished greatly against Offaly for that.”

Kerry scored six goals, but by our count they could easily have bagged about nine and at a stretch ten.

“There’s one or two who’ll be getting an earful alright,” Molumphy continued.

"Just one or two easy misses and you need to do it, because you might only get them against Offaly and they have [to be taken]. On the clips we’ll get a good bit of banter on that as well and they’ll be highlighted and brought out.

"Other players will be on to it more than we will, but it’s important because we have to take our chances, take our goals.”

One man who certainly took his goal-scoring chances is Maurice O’Connor. The Kilmoyley man came on and bagged a brace (and yes, he could have made it a hat-trick!) as Kerry showed some depth off the bench with Tralee Parnells Brian Lonergan also on the score-sheet.

“We’ve put a lot of pressure on the subs to make an impact, which is key to us winning going forward,” Molumphy stressed.

"Today again we’d different guys coming on and they did make an impact. I know the second half was a nice half to come on, we were twelve, fifteen points up. We need to do that against Offaly in two weeks time.”

The focus almost immediately turns to the Offaly game in Austin Stack Park on May 14.

“It’s a must-win game,” the Kerry boss insisted.

"It’s the most important game we’re going to play now. We’ll get ready, have our in-house match, which is extremely competitive next weekend and go on from then and pick the guys who are ready to go.

"It’s in our own hands and that's where you want to be. Two weeks, championship hurling, it’s almost like knock-out championship. We have them here looking forward to welcoming them down. We’ve a lot of work to do, but it's a game we look forward to and the lads are hungry to get out.”

One player who may not make the game with the Faithful is Kimoyley’s Daniel Collins who broke his hand even before the game with Carlow two weeks ago.

“We’re not sure [if he’ll make the Offaly game] to be honest,” Molumphy revealed.

"It’s a bone broken in his hand. He actually broke it above [in Carlow] and it’s an example of how competitive our warm-ups are. In the tackling game one of the lads broke his hand with the hurley and he felt it straight away.

"He’s a tough player to be honest and went out and played a half and not only a half, he played a good half. The players were telling him he should break his hand every game!

"He’s an excellent character, but the Offaly one might be too soon. Look, you saw today there’s guys who want to play and want to get one.”