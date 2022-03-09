It’s deja Dubs for Under 20s in John Kerins Cup final

Kerry's Dylan Geaney in action against Galway in Austin Stack Park during their Kerins Cup clash. The Kingdom will face Dublin in the final this weekend Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus

Declan O’Sullivan’s Kerry Under 20 footballers are set to play in the final of the John Kerins Cup this weekend, when they face off against Dublin in Nenagh on Saturday afternoon with a 2pm throw in time.

Interestingly it’s not the first time the two counties have come face to face this year, as Kerry selector Seán O’Sullivan told The Kerryman this week.

“Can you believe, we actually played Dublin in a challenge match. At the time, the draws hadn’t been made for this competition, so we didn’t realise that we were going to be on the opposite side to Dublin. If we had known that, we probably would have stayed away from them, but it is what it is,” the Cromane man said.

“They’re a very good side, we had a very good battle against them above in Roscrea, about a month ago now, although it was played in bad conditions, a soft pitch on a bad day. Maybe we didn’t see the best of both teams.

“It was a really, really tight battle. They’re very, very strong, some very good footballers, particularly up through the centre, as Dublin always provide, so it’s going to be a great test for our guys again, and a great game for our preparation and, I am sure, Dublin’s preparation as well.

“We know them, without knowing too much about them. It was a good battle that day, I think we might have won by a couple of points, but you couldn’t really read too much into it, because it was one of those really, really poor days.

"Both teams played a raft of players, and gave every fella game-time, so it was probably hard to know where teams were at then.”