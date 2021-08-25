‘It's always hard for the chasing team’ says Crotta O’Neills manager

Declan O'Donoghue, Crotta O'Neills evades the attentions of Eoghan Kearney St Brendans during last Saturday's Garvey's County SHC quarter-final in Austin Stack Park Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus

It’s a fine line between heaven and hell. A fine line between victory and defeat. On 61 minutes Crotta O’Neills were in the lead. In heaven for want of a better word and then, just like that, it slipped away from them.

“That’s the nature of the championship,” a rueful Crotta O’Neills manager Paul O’Donoghue noted.

"It’s never over until it’s over and the game just swung to and fro all the way through that second half.”

There was a sense all the way through that Crotta were always on the back foot in this game, always chasing, rather than dancing to their own tune.

“It’s always hard for the chasing team and the goal was the crucial score as it put them six up even though we responded well coming back with three more points, but even then the three point gap was still there."

Probably the biggest disappointment from Crotta’s point of view was the fact they gave away so many frees, a lot of them unnecessarily so.

“Oh yeah I’d definitely agree with that,” O’Donoghue continued.

"They’re called lazy frees where the hurley is just stuck in, in no proper manner.. It’s just giving away a lazy free and they’ve’ got a very good free-taker in Cian Hussey and they just kept the scoreboard ticking over the whole time.”

A word must be giving to young Cillian Trant who gave a massive performance on the half-back line.

“Absolutely brilliant and he hasn’t played much hurling because he was with the Kerry Under 20 footballers. We only had him for the last few weeks. He's brilliant altogether. A brilliant minor, a brilliant Under 21, he's a fantastic athlete.”

Saturday was a set-back, but with the players they have coming through the O’Neills should get their eventually. They just need the experience a team like St Brendans has built up through the years.

“Without a doubt they have the experienced players that when they get to that stage they can control the game and they’re not going to do anything stupidly,” O’Donoghue noted.

"They’re going to control the ball and not give you chances to get scores. That’s what tells in the end. We have a few experienced lads in Beans [Seán Weir] and Shane Nolan and Richard. These are all young lads and it’s a learning process coming into championship games, especially tight ones and hopefully some day Crotta can get to the other side of the winning margin of a point.”

For the Brendans boss, Tomás Moloney, just getting over the line was reward enough.

“It didn’t look great as you say in the 61st minute,” he said.

"But in fairness the couple of changes we made freshened it up on the half-forward line and we won those couple of frees and thankfully we got the equaliser and could point the winner then.”

Cian Hussey’s goal seemed to have turned the game decisively his side’s way, but it didn't quite turn out like that.

“We got the score and you would imagine it would be a good tonic to close the thing out, but in fairness to Crotta they raised it and came at us straight away and possibly a few of our guys went into their shell a bit thinking the game was done instead of trying to drive it on. Thankfully we regathered and we pushed on then.

"Obviously in championship matches when you’re only three or four points head it's a dangerous lead and they rattled off four or five points quickly and were right back in it and led going into injury time, but thankfully we came out the right side.”