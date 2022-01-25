‘It’s all over’ – James O’Donoghue confirms Kerry retirement

James O'Donoghue has confirmed his inter-county retirement this week in an interview with Off The Ball Photo by Brendan Moran / Sportsfile

2014 Footballer of the Year, James O’Donoghue, has confirmed his inter-county retirement in an interview with Off The Ball this week, where he’s due to co-host The Football Pod alongside former Dublin footballer Paddy Andrews.

The Killarney Legion man had stepped away from the Kerry panel ahead of the Munster Senior Football Final against Cork last year, with on-going injury issues hampering his progress to the extent that he felt he “wasn’t really contributing”.

O’Donoghue confirmed in the interview that it was his intention that his departure from the panel last year was an effective retirement, but held off on confirming as much with the Kingdom in the teeth of their championship challenge.

“It’s all over, it’s all over bar the shouting," he told Newstalk.

"Last year, I was fighting an uphill battle. Realistically, I stepped away from the panel just before the going got very serious because I wasn’t really contributing.

"I told them at that stage that I was retiring, but because Kerry were going too well, we decided not to put out a statement and throw all the good vibes out of the camp. So we just kept it under wraps.

"It’s a painful one, it’s definitely something that’s going to be hard, but it’s the right thing.”

O’Donoghue also indicated that he did give consideration to attempting a comeback in 2022 under new boss Jack O’Connor, before opting against it.

“I know Jack well, very well and have always got on great with him, and I know that if I was right, I could have picked up the phone and rang him and said ‘I’m thinking about changing my mind, what do you think?’

“I actually did give a go at getting into very good nick for it, just to see if I could give it one last go, but do you know what – my body wasn’t up to it, just that the way it is.

"I’ll go back to the club now, tailor my programme and I guarantee you that I might not see another injury, just the slight drop in intensity might suit me.

"If I was right, I could have picked up the phone and we’d have had a chat, but it just didn’t feel right.”