‘It’s a massive learning curve’ says Flynn as he takes positives from Munster opener

Tadhg Flynn's Kerry minors will next be in action on Tuesday, April 19 against Limerick in the Gaelic Grounds Photo by Ramsey Cardy / Sportsfile

It's never going to be an easy day at the office. Not with Cork coming to town, as reigning All Ireland champions no less.

For Kerry minor hurling manager Tadhg Flynn, though, that’s what it was all about. The ultimate stress test. The opportunity to learn, to grown and by any measure his young charges fronted up well against the odds.

Of course, Cork won and won comfortable, but there were flashes for quality and potential from Flynn’s minor team and squad.

“There was,” he concurred.

"The disappointing thing from our point of view seemed to be they got a lot of their scores from us just giving them the ball. We lost our composure and instead of just getting our head up and an extra pass going back we just kind of hit the ball under pressure.

"The three goals came from three misplaced passes by ourselves – you know the line ball, another ball that should have gone down into the corner, and then the third goal should have been cleared.

"That’s the one thing about playing at this level, if you make those mistakes you will be punished. Whereas if you play B hurling and you make those mistakes you get away with it every time.

"It’s a massive learning curve for them fellas inside there. I think probably for the first ten/fifteen minutes of the second half we probably played our best hurling, maybe just couldn't get the ball to stick inside the full-forward.

"So some positives and some things we’ll be disappointed with, but at the end of the day it’s an experience for them and we’ll learn from it and regroup and go again for two weeks time.”

Paudie Murray’s Rebels had a fairly unerring ability to bag goals at the best possible time for them, and the worst for the Kingdom.

“They’re clinical like,” the Causeway man continued.

"The first goal was just disappointing, because I felt we’d just settled into the game and then maybe for the next five or ten minutes we sat back a small bit, but look there was some very good displays by people out there and as I said it was a learning experience for them.

"We’ll look back at the tape, get back training on Thursday night, have a look at it and see if we can get improvements for the Limerick game.”

One hurler who certainly stood out, drawing positive notices from the Cork hurling cognoscenti in the press box, was Ballyduff’s Luke Rochford.

“Luke was excellent, he’s a forager, there’s no going back and he's a great man to pick up the breaks. In fairness to him now he didn’t leave us down,” Flynn noted.

Rochford was forced from the game late on with injury, but his manager was positive about his availability for the Limerick game the week after next.

“Just a cramp, a couple of lads came off there with cramp and hopefully we’ll get that sorted in the next couple of weeks,” he said.

Despite all the positive words from press and pundits for how they fronted up, it still probably was a somewhat chastening experience for the players.

“Naturally enough they’re a bit disappointed,” Flynn admitted.

"We’ll have a chat there now before they go, but they’re young fellas and young fellas are resilient. At the end of the day when they reflect on this and they see the tape, they’ll see the good points and then we’ll see what we can improve on and we’ll go from there.

“It’s [Limerick] going to be another challenge, another step up, but it’s great to see Kerry playing Munster championship at the same time.”

Flynn was full of praise for the victorious Rebels.

“They're very slick, very strong, their number 6 [Daniel Murnane] is very physically strong,” he noted.

"They’re like the Cork seniors with the short game the way they play it. They kind of go around in a diamond and then they move it. Number 10 for them was very pacey, a good finisher. Cork are Cork.

"They won the minor last year and you can guarantee those lads want to follow suit with what their predecessors did last year. They wont’ be wanting for trying for the rest of the year anyway.”

Cork boss Murray, meanwhile, was most complimentary of the Kingdom post match.

“I’d say first of all they’ve obviously a lot of work done, because structurally I thought they were very disciplined in their play.

"We’re all for the promotion of hurling, so if this helps them along the way so be it,” was Murray’s assessment.