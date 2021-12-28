‘It’s a massive achievement for the club’ says Desmonds boss Horan

Thomás Lynch, Castleisland Desmonds sets up another attack during the North Kerry Championship final replay played in Listowel on St Stephens Day Photo by John Stack

Basking in the warm satisfaction of a second successive North Kerry senior football championship title, Castleisland Desmonds selector Tommy Horan cut an extremely contented figure after the final whistle was blown in Frank Sheehy Park, Listowel, on Sunday afternoon.

“It’s a fantastic feeling, we had to hand back the cup a week ago that we won a month ago, so it’s fantastic to win it again, and now we can hold onto it for twelve months.

"It’s a massive achievement for the club, two North Kerry championships in-a-row, which was never done before by us, and hopefully we can build on that for the coming twelve months,” he said.

“I think we got our match-ups right today. In the first quarter of the last game, we didn’t, because while we imposed ourselves on it, we didn’t dictate it. We didn’t take our scores and, today, we did. I think that was the difference.

"We led in the first quarter today, we were actually trailing by five points last week, so that changed the whole impetus of the game, and we improved on it as the game went on.”

With Seán Lynch buzzing all over the pitch, and Thomas Hickey and Tomás Lynch presenting themselves for service at almost every opportunity, this was a much more complete team performance from Desmonds than they had shown in the previous week’s clash, as their selector emphasised.

“The two boys are always there inside, they are a perfect target and combination. What we had the last day was our half-back line weren’t inclined to release it, they were inclined to carry it, today we sorted that, there was good 30-yard, 40-yard, first time ball in, and we capitalised and got the scores.

"From the full-back line all the way up to the corner-forwards, everybody played their part,” he added.

“Before the game, our massive worry was Brian Leonard. He pulled up with a hamstring problem last Tuesday night, and we most certainly wanted him for young Goulding. Today he proved himself again, he is county standard, whether Jack O’Connor will see that I don’t know, but he played a phenomenal game for us, and that’s where we built it from.”

Horan admitted after the game that he expects the management team, including manager Dr Dave Geaney and fellow selector Kieran O’Sullivan, to step down in advance of next season. Whoever is in charge, Castleisland Desmonds will be making a bold bid for further honours when 2022 comes around.

“I presume at the start of the next year, we will start by trying to get to Division 1. If you can succeed in getting to Division 1, you have the stepping stone for an intermediate championship.

"We got to two intermediate semi-finals, beaten comprehensively in the two of them, decimated with injuries.

“At the moment, lads are coming back, every player is putting their hand up to be playing. If they can keep that going into next year, and keep a full squad, and getting that slight bit fitter, they will be there or thereabouts.

“They always say that when you win a back-to-back, it’s a fantastic time to walk away, so I think it’s looking like we will be walking away, and that there will be a new management team in place for the start of next year.”