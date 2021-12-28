It was Thomas Hickey day for Castleisland last Sunday

Thomas Hickey has always been a seriously talented footballer.

From the moment he made his inter-county breakthrough with the Kerry minors back in 2010, the Castleisland Desmonds corner-forward has always got supporters off their feet with the skill and inventiveness of his attacking play.

After lining out for the Kingdom Under 21s in 2014, he was in such a rich vein of form that Éamonn Fitzmaurice called him up to the senior squad, and many people have forgotten now that he was introduced off the bench at Austin Stack Park against Monaghan in March 2015 to make his National League debut.

With the natural talent that he possessed, and the determination that has always been a huge part of his character, Hickey looked a great bet for further exposure in the green and gold jersey at the highest of levels.

However, in so many sporting careers, fate often intervenes in the form of career-threatening injuries, and the dreaded cruciate ligament tear has reared its ugly head for Thomas Hickey more than once.

His prospects of a senior Kerry future stopped dead in its tracks, the Castleisland forward showcased his powers of recovery to go and represent the Kingdom in three All-Ireland junior finals, losing the opening one in 2014, before hitting a magnificent 2-4 in the victory over Mayo the following year.

In 2018, Hickey followed that up with another superb performance in the All-Ireland decider, notching four points in the narrow two-point triumph over Galway in a classic final.

One of his teammates that day was a certain Paudie Clifford at centre-forward, and we all know what the Fossa man has gone on to achieve since then.

In early October 2020, Desmonds played Ballyduff in the North Kerry championship quarter-final in Listowel. After a tight, hard-fought encounter, the Castleisland side emerged victorious, but it wasn’t a good night for them.

When Thomas Hickey went down injured, it didn’t look good. It wasn’t. A few days later, the diagnosis came through. The cruciate ligament was gone again.

What do you do in a situation like that? You work so hard to get back from the previous long setback, and then you are kicked in the teeth once more by the very same injury.

What demons are running through your head now? Will you ever kick a football again? Is there any point in putting yourself through the mill on the seemingly never-ending rehab programme?

Thomas Hickey is a warrior. No way was the Castleisland man going to admit defeat. This might be another road-block, but it wasn’t the end of his football journey. He would not allow it to be the end.

Summoning up every ounce of fighting spirit that he possessed, the 28-year-old beat the ‘curse of the cruciate’ and got back onto the pitch in 2021.

At the end of November, in the delayed 2020 North Kerry final, Hickey kicked four points in Desmonds’ victory over Ballydonoghue. Last Sunday afternoon at Frank Sheehy Park in Listowel (the same venue and the same opponents as that horrible occasion in October 2020), the gifted corner-forward exorcised all the memories of his past struggles with a stunning replay performance.

On a day when Castleisland Desmonds showcased most aspects of their footballing repertoire, from Brian Leonard’s brilliance at full-back, through their ferociously dominant half-backs, all the way up to the eager-beaver Seán Lynch at top of the left, it was undoubtedly Thomas Hickey who was the principal conductor of the orchestra. Ballyduff found him simply unmarkable.

Although he slotted over four points, it wasn’t his scoring that stood out. It was the way he instigated attack after attack through the elusiveness of his running, his intelligence on the ball when sizing up his options, and his sheer unselfishness in always seeking to find better-placed colleagues. His assists for Adam O’Donoghue and PJ Curtin’s goals will have given him the most pleasure last Sunday.

December 26 is always St Stephen’s Day, but for the town of Castleisland, and for all true lovers of the fine arts of Gaelic football, Sunday was Thomas Hickey’s day.

The wheel has come full circle. Serious injuries didn’t break Hickey. They inspired him to show his true colours. Desmonds selector Tommy Horan could not have been more pleased for a player afterwards.

“The fantastic thing about Thomas Hickey is that he has a footballing brain. Thomas Hickey today is still only at about 70 per cent of what he could be.

"That should put the fear of God into most corner-backs for the coming 12 months. If he can get back to his 100 per cent fitness again, there isn’t a corner-back in Kerry that will hold him,” said Horan.

2022 can wait for now. 2020 might have ended on a crushing downer for Thomas Hickey, but 2021 is concluding on a much happier note. Life is full of setbacks. It’s how we respond to them that sets us all apart.

If we follow the example of the Castleisland Desmonds corner-forward, we won’t go too far wrong.