It was something of Jekyll and Hyde performance by Kerry against Rossies

Kerry still have much to work on, an extra game in the form of a league final might come in handy

Jack Barry of Kerry in action against Ciarán Lennon of Roscommon during the Allianz Football League Division 1 match between Kerry and Roscommon at Austin Stack Park Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile Expand

It was a bit of a Jekyll and Hyde performance from Kerry in Austin Stack Park on Saturday night. They mixed the sublime with the very poor and sloppy at times.

They started the game brilliantly and looked like they were going to cut loose. They lead 1-3 to no score after the opening 10 minutes during which some of the foot passing and movement inside in the forward line was excellent.

