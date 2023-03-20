It was something of Jekyll and Hyde performance by Kerry against Rossies

It was a bit of a Jekyll and Hyde performance from Kerry in Austin Stack Park on Saturday night. They mixed the sublime with the very poor and sloppy at times.

They started the game brilliantly and looked like they were going to cut loose. They lead 1-3 to no score after the opening 10 minutes during which some of the foot passing and movement inside in the forward line was excellent.

David Clifford’s goal as early as the forurth minute typified this. The vision from Tony Brosnan as well as the beautifully executed pass, the movement from David inside to lose his marker and create so much space in front of goal lead to a wonderfully worked goal.

I remember thinking to myself this is the real Kerry we are witnessing tonight. The shackles are off. However, Kerry failed to kick on after their opening flurry and trailed Roscommon on the scoreboard for the next 60 plus minutes of the game, eventually running out three-point victors.

Roscommon even had a penalty shout with the last kick of the game, it would have been a soft one and the Roscommon player was looking for it, but there was contact and I have definitely seen similar challenges given.

It would have been a real smash and grab for Roscommon if they had got something from a game that one always felt that Kerry were in control of. It must be a worry for both the Kerry players and management though that they are struggling to close out games at present.

It may be something that could catch them in an important championship game later in the year. It is something that towards the end of my Kerry career we did a lot of work on in training.

Rather than just your normal 30 minutes of a match at the end of a training session, the football became a lot more technical and scenario based. We would do three ten minute scenarios instead.

One may be where the ‘A’ team were leading by four points with 10 minutes remaining and their job was to stay composed and make sure they saw the game out. We also worked on a scenario where one team was after getting a black card and down to 14 players and how they could deal with such a situation.

What best possible game plan to implement in order to not give up too many scores? This was the other period of the game that I was impressed with on Saturday against Roscommon.

When Graham O’ Sullivan was deservedly black carded for a silly body check, Kerry dealt very well with being a man down. They were composed on the ball, patient in their build up and tried to keep possession for periods of time to roll the clock down.

Seánie also used his experience to take a further three or four minutes off the clock, when he went down with a head injury. You could see that the Roscommon management weren’t happy about it, but it was a smart play and stopped Roscommon building any momentum during this period.

Another aspect of the Kerry performance that needs to be worked on is the concession of soft frees. Of the 12 points that Roscommon scored on Saturday night, nine were from placed balls.

Most of them came from lazy tackling, leaving a hand in or tackling too high and it coughed up easy scores over and over again. Cut out them soft frees and Roscommon kicked a paltry three points.

It isn’t something that would worry me too much for later in the year as it’s more a mindset thing than anything. I have no doubt Jack will be showing the lads a few video clips of them frees this week and getting it in their heads that they just need to stand the opposing player up, put them under pressure and if the player is good enough to kick the score then fair enough.

I felt kick-outs had a huge bearing on the game. Roscommon gave up kick-outs to Kerry in the first half while Kerry decided to press on Roscommon’s. It was a decision Roscommon would rue after the game no doubt as it was key to Kerry winning the game.

Kerry won 75% of their own kick-outs in comparison to Roscommon 56%.It was worrying though that when Roscommon finally decided to push on the Kerry kick-out late in the game when they were chasing it they won the last three or four in-a-row and almost clawed their way back into it.

Again it leaves Kerry with plenty to work on over the coming weeks. They probably have little work done on their own kick-outs, but will certainly be looking to get a get out of jail card kick-out in place that they can use that will almost guarantee possession when they are under pressure in a game.

It was great to see Gavin White back in a Kerry jersey after a long lay off through injury. He added that extra pace that Kerry needed to drive them on and break lines and put in a big performance.

Tony Brosnan had a great first half with a couple of good scores as well as the sublime pass for David’s goal. It was also good to see Killian Spillane get back on the pitch and kicking a good score and Paul Geaney made a welcome return.

He looked a little sluggish, but who wouldn’t after so long off? He is certainly one man that I would be hoping to see in from the start against Galway on Sunday as he needs to get some game time into legs to get up to the pace of inter-county football again and get that match sharpness up.

Looking ahead to ye trip to Galway on Sunday it will be interesting to see how Jack approaches the game. After Saturday night’s win, survival in Division 1 is pretty much assured for next year.

It would take a few freak results for Kerry to get relegated. Jack spoke about Brian Ó Beaglaoich and Stephen O’Brien not being too far away from a return. Will they be thrown into mix on Sunday similarly to Gavin and Paul last weekend? It would be great to see them get some game time before championship.

Will Jack decide to do a little more experimenting? Will he rest some of the experienced guys that have looked a little tired over the last couple of weeks? Does he really want to try and make a league final?

These are all questions that only Jack and the management can answer. A three-point win up in Galway will give Kerry a good chance of making the final, obviously depending on how how other results go.

It would be great to get another good competitive game into fellas, especially the lads without much football played. However, it would also shorten the period off before the commencement of the championship to two weeks.

Even if Kerry do decide to go all out to get the win, you would have to question are they playing well enough at the moment to go to Galway and win. Shane Walsh is back for them, Robert Finnerty is on the form of his life and they seem to be playing well.

Couple that with Kerry’s away performances in the league to date and I’m not so sure. They will have to have to raise their game on Sunday if they are to get the win.

Fingers crossed they can do so.