‘It took me a long time to build up confidence’ – admits match-winner O’Leary

Rathmore star came of again in the most epic fashion to deliver the Kingdom back to Division 1 football from 2023

Danielle O'Leary of Kerry celebrates kicking a point during the Lidl Ladies Football National League Division 2 Final between Armagh and Kerry at Croke Park Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Dan Kearney

When Danielle O’Leary woke for breakfast in the team hotel on Sunday morning she could scarcely have imagined the impact that she was about to have on the world of ladies football a few short hours later.

Make no mistake about it, this was a coming of age of epic proportions, and rarely has a nineteen-year-old substitute left such a lasting impression on the biggest stage. Rathmore’s O’Leary was taking it all in her stride though.

