‘It took me a long time to build up confidence’ – admits match-winner O’Leary

When Danielle O’Leary woke for breakfast in the team hotel on Sunday morning she could scarcely have imagined the impact that she was about to have on the world of ladies football a few short hours later.

Make no mistake about it, this was a coming of age of epic proportions, and rarely has a nineteen-year-old substitute left such a lasting impression on the biggest stage. Rathmore’s O’Leary was taking it all in her stride though.

“It only hit me when I was warming up. To be fair, the starting 15 did brilliant; our backs were on fire, our forwards were on fire and it really actually paid off and I think that the management had it in the head that I’d be an impact sub, and they thought it was the best call and it was because it paid off, thank God.

“To be honest it took me a long time to build up confidence and it took me two or three years, but thankfully it’s come and I think that there’s a big difference between my performances this year and last year. It’s something that builds over time and thankfully it showed out there today.”

After such a brilliant display and the awarding of the Player-of-the-Match trophy, it would be easy for a footballer of O’Leary’s tender years to get carried away with themselves, to get a big head so to speak. O’Leary has a maturity beyond her years though, and she stressed that the win wasn’t about her.

“I think that the girls will keep my feet on the ground to be honest tonight but to be fair it wasn’t about me, it was one to forty five and it was the months of training that brought us here today and brought that cup into the dressing room.

"It’s the management, it’s Cass Buckley, it’s Sophie Houlihan the physio who got us all absolutely perfect today. It’s every single person inside in that dressing room right now that really made the win.”

O’Leary’s goal in the 44th minute when she cut in from the right hand side and buried the ball to the back of the net with her left peg was the pivotal moment of the game, but the softly spoken MTU Kerry student came clean with the admission that she had a point on her mind initially.

“To be honest I had it in the head that I would take a point and I was hoping to fist it over the bar, but I got around the last defender too easily and I said, you know what, what harm, I’ll go for it like, so thank God it paid off. I wasn’t too confident on my left leg, but I just decided to put my toe down and thankfully it went in.

“It’s just brilliant to get over the line today, especially for the older girls like Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh, Lorraine Scanlon, Emma Costelloe, Anna Galvin.

"They’re all absolutely brilliant, they’re just leaders on and off the pitch and just the way that they bring on the young girls on the team is absolutely brilliant; they never let you drop your head.

“They’re the reason that we played so good today, they’re the reason that we gave such a good team performance .

"They’re absolutely incredible and such role models, as clichéd as it is to say it, they are! They are definitely the backbone behind this team and the reason why we got a win today.”