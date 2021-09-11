Intermediate reign will be short but very sweet for Spa or Beaufort

2020 County Intermediate Football Final

Spa v Beaufort

Sunday September 12

Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney at 2.30pm

The most protracted Intermediate Championship in the history of Kerry GAA finally draws to a close this Sunday, and in fairness the climax should be a worthy finale as Spa and Beaufort square up for the 2020 title. With the 2021 edition already underway, the winner of this final will have a short reign as champions, but that won’t make this contest any less prized or fought for. Indeed, the fact that Spa or Beaufort will reign for only perhaps 10 to 12 weeks should focus minds, and such is the condensed nature of the club season from here to year’s end means Sunday’s winner will be in action again the following weekend in the Senior Club Championship.

That they will be up against Dr Crokes in that senior opener makes one wonder how the celebrations will go in the ensuing couple of days, but one can be certain this will be a victory to savour for either Spa or Beaufort.

Most neutral observers will admit that Sunday’s protagonists have been the most exciting and attacking two teams to watch in the competition and there will be very little between the sides when the dust settles in Killarney on Sunday evening.

Spa boast a strong, well-balanced side with plenty of familiar names from recent East Kerry county championship winning teams. There is little doubt that Dara Moynihan will be their ‘go to’ player, but Liam Kearney, Evan Cronin, Michael Foley, Dan O’Donoghue and Cian Tobin among others tell of a well rounded Spa team that will go into this game as slight favourites.

Beaufort aren’t lacking in familiar and capable players either, and while not the oldest or most experienced man on the team, Kerry defender Mike Breen will be the fulcrum around much of the Mid Kerry club’s hopes will revolve. Ronan Murphy, Nathan Breen, Liam Carey, Ger Hartnett and Fergal Hallissey add the experience, game smarts and scoring threat Beaufort will need to get over the winning line.

Looking back on their journey, Beaufort had An Ghaeltacht, John Mitchels and St. Marys in a formidable group stage but negotiated the waters brilliantly.

An Ghaeltacht 1-12 Beaufort 0-10

Beaufort lost out to An Ghaeltacht by five points, and in truth could thank some great saves by Seán Coffey to keep the margin down to that. Mike Breen has become a key starter for Kerry, while the likes of Jack O'Connor, Seán

Beaufort 2-13 John Mitchels 0-16

This was a crucial tie and a black card for Niall Sheehy at an important juncture helped Beaufort's cause, but they played some superb football here and 2019 Kerry minors Jack O'Connor amnd Seán O'Brien scored brilliant goals.

Beaufort 3-14 St. Marys 1-11

They got a real scare here, trailing by 0-8 to 0-3 at half-time in a game they simply had to win, and had also lost the influential Seán O'Brien at that stage. However, once they turned around with the strong breeze in their favour, it was a different story and they romped home in the second half.

Beaufort 1-15 Glenbeigh/Glencar 0-11

This quarter-final was a tight battle all the way but Glembeigh/Glencar finished with thirteen men on the field and that gave Seán O'Brien space for the goal that finally sealed victory

Beaufort 1-13 Na Gaeil 0-10

After that quarter-final win back in late 2020 came that long, long, interlude without games, leaving the last four teams in the competition hanging for the most of a year before action resumed. Beaufort came out of the block with fresh legs, though, and Na Gaeil just couldn't stem the tide. Mike Breen was a towering presence all through, while Carey and Hallissey

Beaufort manager Eanna O'Malley

Eanna O'Malley guided Beaufort to one of the greatest days in their long and gloried history as they lifted the All Ireland Junior title on the steps of Croke Park. Intermediate, especially in Kerry, is a step further up the ladder, and Eanna is well aware of it.

“We had a good win over Na Gaeil, but look, I think that game was a step into the unknown for everybody. Thankfully, we don't seem to have any injuries at the moment. We'll need everybody; Spa will be a very hard team to beat and we are well aware of the challenge we are facing. They have been an ever-present in Division of the County League for quite a long time now and they are the backbone of that great East Kerry team that have won the County Championship. This will be a step up ahead of what we have faced. When we stepped up to Intermediate grade, it took a bit of getting used to. You come into it a bit naive but you gradually settle down and get up to that level. We'll be trying to make the most of it. If we don't win on Sunday, its a long way to get back into a final and anything can happen along the way, there's a lot of good teams out there and it's very easy for a couple of lads to get an injury.”

“Look, one thing the long days there without any games at all showed all of us what it's like when we didn't have the football. Beaufort unfortunately suffered a good few bereavements in that period, some of them in very tragic circumstances, and that maybe gives us all a bit of perspective. It's important for us to go out and express ourselves on the field and enjoy the occasion. That's why anyone does it at the end of the day.”

Spa enjoyed three wins from three in their group phase last year before going on to beat Laune Rangers in the quarter-final to book their place against Desmonds in last Sunday’s much delayed penultimate game.

Spa 1-13 Currow 0-5

Spa were comfortably in control here all through, with Shane Cronin's goal really icing the cake.

Spa 3-13 Glenflesk 1-9

Dara Moynihan 1-2 David Spillane 2-1

Spa 1-18 Na Gaeil 2-12

Shane Cronin struck the crucial goal to give Spa victory in a great contest, but Na Gaeil were missing a lot of players on the night.

Spa 1-10 Laune Rangers 1-8

Dara Moynihan struck for a goal early on and Spa led by 1-11 to 0-5, but Laune Rangers really turned the tide in the fourth quarter, Adam O'Donoghue scoring two goals and Spa's James Devane forced into three fantastic saves.

Spa 3-14 Castleisland Desmonds 0-10

Niall McCarthy hit an early goal through Niall McCarthy but Desmonds picked off the next four points. Once Spa got their running game going, though, the likes of Shane Cronin, Michael Foley, and Dara Moynihan carved repeated openings, while Desmonds struggled badly for penetration at the other end. Desmonsds did pull back two late goals through Adam O'Donoghue, both created by Thomas Hickey, but it only put a gloss on the scoreline.

Spa PRO Deirdre O'Sullivan Darcy

“We were happy to overcome Castleisland Desmonds in the semi-final, especially after the long delay. It's great to have games back again. Unfortunately, Mike O'Donoghue is definitely out with a long-term injury and Ryan O'Carroll is only just back in training and is unlikely to be able to play much of a role. They are two big losses for us, two very good forwards.”

“Losing three Intermediate finals previously won't have any impact on us on Sunday, it has no bearing on the match. We're just focussing on each game as it comes, and we know this will be a tough one to win. Beaufort are a fine side and dangerous opponents. We saw what they could do last Sunday against Na Gaeil, so we know that this will be a hard one to win. We can only do the best we can and hope that's enough on the day, I know the whole team will give it everything.”