Injury woes for both but Dr Crokes get tentative nod to edge out dangerous Dingle in Kerry SFC quarter-final

COUNTY SFC QUARTER-FINAL

Dr Crokes v Dingle

Saturday, October 8

Austin Stack Park, Tralee at 7.30pm

In a weekend of intriguing county senior football championship quarter-finals, the confrontation between Dr Crokes and Dingle is certainly the one that captures the imagination just that little bit more than the others.

Anybody who was present at Strand Road on the Friday night before the All-Ireland final would lay testament to the good old-fashioned rivalry that exists between two of the top clubs from two of the biggest towns. That was only a county league decider, the atmosphere will be ratcheted up several degrees on this occasion.

Dingle got the better of their opponents, after extra-time, in that belter of the contest, and though the westerners saw their form dip during the club championship (with the caveat that they still made the semis before losing to Templenoe), they appear to be in a stronger place right now.

From the moment that they got sweet revenge on Spa for an earlier club defeat in their Bishop Moynihan Cup opener, they have gained momentum from a follow-up thumping victory over Kerins O’Rahillys, and pushing East Kerry all the way last time out will not have dimmed morale in the slightest.

Of course, like all teams at this point in the season, injuries are proving to be a serious obstacle to overcome, and Dingle are currently sweating on the availability of a couple of their inspirational figureheads in Paul Geaney and Barry O’Sullivan. Needless to say, if either or both fail to make it, the loss would be seismic.

Naturally the return from Australia at the weekend of recent AFL Premiership winner Mark O’Connor has created a huge buzz, and coupled with the earlier arrival of Deividas Uosis, it adds a couple of additional potential strings to the Dingle bow. Management will be eager, however, to dampen down unrealistic expectations on the duo.

As for Dr Crokes, they have rebounded admirably from that county league final disappointment, and a club championship campaign that was mediocre by the standards of the Lewis Road outfit. Even accounting for the monumental absences of Kerry stars Micheal Burns and Gavin White, Crokes have played their trademark, dynamic brand of exciting football.

Impressive victories over St Kieran’s and Shannon Rangers were followed by a draw against Kenmare Shamrocks (they won’t be happy to have blown a five-point advantage), but the mixture of youth and experience in this current Dr Crokes squad seems to be gelling remarkably quickly, even if the acid test will arrive on Saturday.

Losing Fionn Fitzgerald to a knee injury is another kick in the solar plexus, however, removing another layer of big-game know-how from their armoury. In that respect, the leadership shown by the likes of Michael Potts, Mark O’Shea, David Shaw and Tony Brosnan has been a huge plus. While the youngsters have stepped up to the plate, they still require some careful tutoring.

Trying to predict the outcome of this game is foolhardy, especially when the Dingle line-up, in particular, will remain a a mystery until the day of the match itself. If Geaney and O’Sullivan pass fitness tests, the West Kerry side appear to hold more aces. Yet, when it comes to county championship, you would be loath to write off the Killarney aristocrats.

VERDICT: Dr Crokes