Incredible comeback takes St Pats, Castleisland to All Ireland Final at Dunmore CS’s expense

ALL IRELAND COLLEGES SFC C SEMI-FINAL

St Pats Castleisland 3-17

Dunmore CS 4-13

The last time there was a comeback of this magnitude, there was a group of apostles gathered around an empty tomb in Jerusalem.

St Pats Castleisland were down twelve points ten minutes into the second half. Even in extra-time, their hopes looked dead and buried. This victory, over a genuinely great Dunmore CS side, took as much character as skill and stamina – and it required plenty of both.

Dunmore CS made the first attack, with Ruairí Walkin just wide. Niall Heneghan rose high to catch the kick-out and sent in straight in to Colm Costello for the opening score. Dunmore turned over the next kick-out but again it was narrowly wide. No outfield Castleisland player had even touched the ball yet, but as soon as they got their hands on it, they really showed what they could do.

Cathal Brosnan made a fine catch and set up Cathal McElligott for a fine score. The same duo combined again, and a foul on McElligott saw Jack O’Donoghue open his account with a free.

Cathal McElligott added another before Jack O’Donoghue split the posts on the end of a great team move. McElligott in particular was on fire at this stage, winning another free for Jack O’Donoghue to make it 0-5 to 0-1.

Dunmore always had a scent of danger about them, though. In the 12th minute Pádraig Martyn made a good catch and sent it across to Mark Connolly for a great goal. Dunmore intercepted the kick-out and Martyn fired over to draw the teams level.

Martyn almost got in for another goal, but Conor Wilkinson came out fast to cut out the pass, very good goalkeeping.

Colm Costello notched a free to send his side into the lead. Cathal Brosnan almost got in for a Castleisland goal, but his shot was smothered. Jack O’Donoghue did snap onto the rebound to curl over from a tight angle. The same player put Castleisland back in front after Luke McShane was fouled and Owen O’Connor finished off a nice moe to put Castleisland two points clear.

That lead was swallowed up instantly. Jack Jordan sent in a nice ball to Niall Heneghan, who gave Conor Wilkinson no chance with a superb finish. Martyn hit the post with a blistering effort a minute later, and once again Dunmore won the kick-out and swarmed forward, Robert Heneghan jinking through for a fantastic goal – half-time Dunmore CS 3-3 St. Pats Castleisland 0-8.

Mark Connolly and Cathal Brosnan exchanged points early in the second half, but Dunmore were growing in confidence and soon took control. Niall Heneghan and Colm Costello kicked good scores.

Ruairí Walkin found Pádraig Martyn to make it 3-7 to 0-9. Pádraig himself then picked out Niall Heneghan with an impressive ball and Heneghan once again accepted the invite on goal.

Cathal Brosnan did draw a great save out of Dunmore keeper Cormac Heneghan. Dunmore sub Matthew Connolly won a free with his first touch and Colm Costello obliged to make it 4-8 to 0-9. Game over, surely.

Castleisland weren’t done. Castleisland were only getting started. They needed something to ignite a comeback. Cathal Brosnan provided the spark with a surging run and a cracking shot.

They missed a few more chances, but the tide was rapidly turning. Pádraig Martyn did cleverly fist over to put nine points between them, but Castleisland had the bit between their teeth now.

Cathal Brosnan and the McElligott twins were driving forward at every opportunity, and a black card for Dunmore’s Shane Mitchell helped create such opportunities.

Cathal McElligott popped over a free. Thomas Conway picked off a good point on the run. Ruairí Bourke won a free put over by Cathal Brosnan. Six points in it.

Luke McShane with a cracking shot past the hapless keeper. Just a goal in it now. A great Catch by Cathal Brosnan saw sub John O’Connor shoot over.

Deep in injury time, Eoghan Shire set up Cathal McElligott to cut it back to just a single point. With the last grains of sand trickling out of the hourglass, McElligott struck again. 2-15 to 4-9. Nobody was going home just yet!

Dunmore picked off the first point of extra-time, Robert Heneghan neatly driving over the bar. Colm Costello added another. Castleisland were beginning to feel the exertion in their legs and left a few chances tail narrowly wide., but Cathal Brosnan did point a free just before the short break.

Again Dunmore had the upper hand early on, and players to take advantage as Pádraig Martyn and Colm Costello both added to their tallies. Again the time was getting tight and traffic was getting congested around the Dunmore defensive area.

Cathal McElligott did mange to pick off a point, but it looked like the clock was running out on Castleisland’s valiant effort. They still refused to yield, though, with Cathal McElligott sending in one last free…

And John O’Connor managed to stretch out and get just enough of a fist to deflect into the net and propel this Castleisland team into the history books.

ST PATS CASTLEISLAND: Conor Wilkinson, Owen O’Connor (0-1), Ruairí Bourke, Evan Brennan, Ruairí Brosnan, Jack McElligott, Shane Gilroy, Thomas Conway (0-1), Cathal Brosnan (1-3, 2f), Eoghan Shire, Cathal McElligott (0-6, 2f), Cathal Sheehan, Shane Browne, Luke McShane (1-0), Jack O’Donoghue (0-5, 3f) Subs: David Horan (for Cathal Sheehan, 40 mins), John O’Connor 1-1 (Jack O’Donoghue, 49 mins), David Healy (for Shane Gilroy, 68 mins)

DUNMORE CS: Cormac Heneghan, Oisín Cloonan, Dylan Connolly, Jonathan Meehan, Luke Murray, Shane Mitchell, Michael Gerard Davis, Niall Heneghan (2-1), Ruairí Walkin, Mark Connolly (1-1), Robert Heneghan (1-2), Jack Jordan, Éanna O’Connor, CSolm Costello (0-5, 3F), Pádraig Martyn (0-4) Subs: Matthew Connolly (for Jack Jordan, 39 mins), Daithí Reddington (For Éanna O’Connor, 54 mins), Barry Murray (for Mark Connolly, 59 mins), Jack Jordan (for Matthew Connolly, 65 mins), Seán Carr (for Michael Gerard Davis, 78 mins), Finian Cronin (for Jack Jordan, 78 mins)

REFEREE: Jim Hickey (Clare)