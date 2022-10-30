IN PICTURES: Kerry footballers and their partners at GAA All Stars awards ceremony

Kerry’s magnificent seven All Stars were honoured on Friday night as part of the GAA/GPA Gaelic Football All Star team for 2022, while David Clifford was also honoured as the Footballer of the Year, a fitting recognition of the huge part he played in helping Kerry win the All-Ireland Championship, the Kingdom’s first since 2014.

The black-tie ceremony at the Convention Centre in Dublin saw the Kerry players, their partners, parents and Kerry manager Jack O’Connor centre stage, along with the All Star hurling team, which was announced on the night.

Speaking to RTÉ Sport after being named Footballer of the Year, which is voted for by inter-county players, David Clifford said the recognition of his peers made it extra special.

"It's very satisfying. I suppose the All-Ireland is the big prize you set out to win at the start of the year, but when you get nominated for something like the Footballer of the Year, it's nice to go on and win it. It's nice to get the recognition from your fellow players too, which adds an awful lot to it,” he said.

"With Fossa, it's well known obviously that we're a small club and would have struggled a lot at underage with numbers especially. Competing with the Killarney clubs was always tough. But there were a couple of mentors we would have had down through the years who would have been a constant all the way with us. You'd still be meeting them and still be in contact with them and I know it brings them a lot of joy."

Though still only 23 years old, Clifford was winning his fourth All Star this year, but he admitted winning his first All-Ireland senior medal was a "massive relief".

"We had been very close in the past few years. Probably, in fairness, the introduction of [performance coach] Tony Griffin made a big difference," Clifford said.

"Just working on that mental toughness and bringing us a bit closer as a group. I would say that probably did make a big difference throughout out the year, but especially in the latter stages of those big games."

And now that he is an All-Ireland champion, not to mention the most recognised footballer in the country – and sought out after every game he plays by a plethora of young fans – Clifford knows what it is like to be a hero to so many.

"Jesus, it was unreal altogether, in fairness, the reaction. People were just coming from everywhere and it continued on for weeks and weeks at club games and stuff like that. You'd meet people on the street, especially in Killarney during the summer is a busy spot, so you could see the massive relief it brought to Kerry people because they're very proud of their football."

And on the prospect of Kerry going on to win more All-Ireland titles in the next few years, Clifford said: "There's a good age-profile there. There's a lot of us in our early twenties so we're very hungry to go on and try to improve. There's still things we definitely feel like we can improve on for next year so we're really looking forward to getting going and working on those things."