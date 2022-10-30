Kerry

IN PICTURES: Kerry footballers and their partners at GAA All Stars awards ceremony

Paudie and David Clifford with their GAA/GPA All Star awards, and David with his Footballer of the Year award at the All Star function on Friday night. Photo by Sportsfile Expand
Kerry footballers, from left, Gavin White, Sean O'Shea, Shane Ryan, David Clifford, Jason Foley, Tadhg Morley, and Paudie Clifford with their PwC All Star awards at the PwC All-Stars Awards 2022 at the Convention Centre in Dublin. Photo by Sportsfile Expand
Paudie Clifford of Kerry and Orla O'Mahony on arrival at the PwC All-Stars Awards 2022 at the Convention Centre in Dublin. Photo by Sportsfile Expand
Graham O&rsquo;Sullivan and Casey O'Donoghue on arrival at the PwC All-Stars Awards 2022 at the Convention Centre in Dublin. Photo by Sportsfile Expand
Brian Ó Beaglaoich and Ciara Ní Shé on arrival at the PwC All-Stars Awards 2022 at the Convention Centre in Dublin. Photo by Sportsfile Expand
Partners of Kerry players, from left, Orla O'Mahony, Emer McCarthy, Tara Casey, Molly O'Brien, Ciara Breathnach, Laura Daly, and Shauna O'Connor on arrival at the PwC All-Stars Awards 2022 at the Convention Centre in Dublin. Photo by Sportsfile Expand
Jack Barry and Laura Daly on arrival at the PwC All-Stars Awards 2022 at the Convention Centre in Dublin. Photo by Sportsfile Expand
David Clifford and Shauna O'Connor on arrival at the PwC All-Stars Awards 2022 at the Convention Centre in Dublin. Photo by Sportsfile Expand
Tom O&rsquo;Sullivan and Neasa McKenna on arrival at the PwC All-Stars Awards 2022 at the Convention Centre in Dublin. Photo by Sportsfile Expand
Sean O&rsquo;Shea and Molly O'Brien, with Seán's parents, Seán and Lydia on arrival at the PwC All-Stars Awards 2022 at the Convention Centre in Dublin. Photo by Sportsfile Expand
Sean O&rsquo;Shea and Molly O'Brien on arrival at the PwC All-Stars Awards 2022 at the Convention Centre in Dublin. Photo by Sportsfile Expand
Gavin White and Tara Caseyon arrival at the PwC All-Stars Awards 2022 at the Convention Centre in Dublin. Photo by Sportsfile Expand
Shane Ryan and Emer McCarthy on arrival at the PwC All-Stars Awards 2022 at the Convention Centre in Dublin. Photo by Sportsfile Expand
Jason Foley with his PwC All-Star award during the PwC All-Stars Awards 2022 show at the Convention Centre in Dublin. Photo by Sportsfile Expand
David Clifford with his PwC Player of the Year award at the PwC All-Stars Awards 2022 at the Convention Centre in Dublin. Photo by Sportsfile Expand
PwC Football All-Star Award winners, from left, Jason Foley of Kerry, Tadhg Morley of Kerry and John Daly of Galway during the PwC All-Stars Awards 2022 show at the Convention Centre in Dublin. Photo by Sportsfile Expand
Kerry footballer Paudie Clifford with his PwC All-Star award at the PwC All-Stars Awards 2022 at the Convention Centre in Dublin. Photo by Sportsfile Expand
David Clifford, left, and Conor Glass of Derry at the PwC All-Stars Awards 2022 at the Convention Centre in Dublin. Photo by Sportsfile Expand
Jason Foley with his parents Michael and Noelle on arrival at the PwC All-Stars Awards 2022 at the Convention Centre in Dublin. Photo by Sportsfile Expand
Tadhg Morley and Ciara Breathnach, with Tadhg's mother Threresa on arrival at the PwC All-Stars Awards 2022 at the Convention Centre in Dublin. Photo by Sportsfile Expand
David Clifford with his PwC All Star award at the PwC All-Stars Awards 2022 at the Convention Centre in Dublin. Photo by Sportsfile Expand
Kerry manager Jack O'Connor and his son Cian on arrival at the PwC All-Stars Awards 2022 at the Convention Centre in Dublin. Photo by Sportsfile Expand
Gavin White of Kerry is presented with his PwC All-Star award by Uachtarán Chumann Lúthchleas Gael Larry McCarthy during the PwC All-Stars Awards 2022 show at the Convention Centre in Dublin. Photo by Sportsfile Expand
Kerry footballers, from left, Gavin White, Sean O'Shea, Shane Ryan, David Clifford, Jason Foley, Tadhg Morley, and Paudie Clifford with their PwC All Star awards at the PwC All-Stars Awards 2022 at the Convention Centre in Dublin. Photo by Sportsfile Expand
he PwC GAA GPA All-Star football team of the year, back row, Chrissy McKaigue of Derry, Gavin White of Kerry, Shane Ryan of Kerry, Sean O&rsquo;Shea of Kerry, Jason Foley of Kerry, Cillian McDaid of Galway, Tadhg Morley of Kerry, Damien Comer of Galway, Brian Silke, representing his son Liam, front row, from left, Conor Glass of Derry, Ciarán Kilkenny of Dublin, David Clifford of Kerry, PwC Ireland managing partner Feargal O'Rourke, Uachtarán Chumann Lúthchleas Gael Larry McCarthy, GPA chief executive officer Tom Parsons, Paudie Clifford of Kerry, and John Daly of Galway during the PwC All-Star awards at the PwC All-Stars Awards 2022 at the Convention Centre in Dublin. Photo by Sportsfile Expand
The football team of the year on stage during the PwC All-Stars Awards 2022 show at the Convention Centre in Dublin. Photo by Sportsfile Expand
Footballer of the year David Clifford of Kerry is presented with his PwC All-Stars Award by Uachtarán Chumann Lúthchleas Gael Larry McCarthy during the PwC All-Stars Awards 2022 show at the Convention Centre in Dublin. Photo by Sportsfile Expand

Paudie and David Clifford with their GAA/GPA All Star awards, and David with his Footballer of the Year award at the All Star function on Friday night. Photo by Sportsfile

Paul Brennan

Kerry’s magnificent seven All Stars were honoured on Friday night as part of the GAA/GPA Gaelic Football All Star team for 2022, while David Clifford was also honoured as the Footballer of the Year, a fitting recognition of the huge part he played in helping Kerry win the All-Ireland Championship, the Kingdom’s first since 2014.

The black-tie ceremony at the Convention Centre in Dublin saw the Kerry players, their partners, parents and Kerry manager Jack O’Connor centre stage, along with the All Star hurling team, which was announced on the night.

Speaking to RTÉ Sport after being named Footballer of the Year, which is voted for by inter-county players, David Clifford said the recognition of his peers made it extra special.

"It's very satisfying. I suppose the All-Ireland is the big prize you set out to win at the start of the year, but when you get nominated for something like the Footballer of the Year, it's nice to go on and win it. It's nice to get the recognition from your fellow players too, which adds an awful lot to it,” he said.

"With Fossa, it's well known obviously that we're a small club and would have struggled a lot at underage with numbers especially. Competing with the Killarney clubs was always tough. But there were a couple of mentors we would have had down through the years who would have been a constant all the way with us. You'd still be meeting them and still be in contact with them and I know it brings them a lot of joy."

Though still only 23 years old, Clifford was winning his fourth All Star this year, but he admitted winning his first All-Ireland senior medal was a "massive relief".

"We had been very close in the past few years. Probably, in fairness, the introduction of [performance coach] Tony Griffin made a big difference," Clifford said.

"Just working on that mental toughness and bringing us a bit closer as a group. I would say that probably did make a big difference throughout out the year, but especially in the latter stages of those big games."

And now that he is an All-Ireland champion, not to mention the most recognised footballer in the country – and sought out after every game he plays by a plethora of young fans – Clifford knows what it is like to be a hero to so many.

"Jesus, it was unreal altogether, in fairness, the reaction. People were just coming from everywhere and it continued on for weeks and weeks at club games and stuff like that. You'd meet people on the street, especially in Killarney during the summer is a busy spot, so you could see the massive relief it brought to Kerry people because they're very proud of their football."

And on the prospect of Kerry going on to win more All-Ireland titles in the next few years, Clifford said: "There's a good age-profile there. There's a lot of us in our early twenties so we're very hungry to go on and try to improve. There's still things we definitely feel like we can improve on for next year so we're really looking forward to getting going and working on those things."

