In making a mountain out of a Morley, Kerry have found their footing

Damian Stack

Templenoe man’s in-game intelligence and reading of the game have helped transform the Kingdom’s defence

Tadhg Morley's continuing excellent in the number 6 shirt has allowed the Kingdom to gain real defensive solidity this season Photo by Ray McManus / Sportsfile Expand

Tadhg Morley's continuing excellent in the number 6 shirt has allowed the Kingdom to gain real defensive solidity this season Photo by Ray McManus / Sportsfile

kerryman

He’s the guy, the one they all take their cue from. The fulcrum of the thing. The one everything revolves around.

It’s more than that, though. It’s not a passive thing. He’s more involved than that. Like a modern-day Mravinsky, he's the conductor of this particular group of artists.

