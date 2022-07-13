In making a mountain out of a Morley, Kerry have found their footing

He’s the guy, the one they all take their cue from. The fulcrum of the thing. The one everything revolves around.

It’s more than that, though. It’s not a passive thing. He’s more involved than that. Like a modern-day Mravinsky, he's the conductor of this particular group of artists.

The music they make is probably more heavy metal than the classical style beloved of the Russian master, nevertheless to Jack O'Connor, to Paddy Tally, to the Kerry fans sitting in the gallery, it was music to their ears.

After years of discordant notes, the concession of easy scores, a defensive structure that creaked a little too often on the biggest days, the Kingdom hit nearly all the right notes against Dublin on Sunday afternoon.

Without him though, would it have been half as effective? We can’t imagine so, quite honestly. It’s as if the role was tailor made for Tadhg Morley. It’s like after years of fulfilling different roles – usually with aplomb to be fair – he’s found his true calling.

Or maybe it’s less that he found it, and more that it found him. Or rather than it was thrust upon him by the in-coming management team for this season. Pretty much from day one this year that's where he’s been, the number 6 jersey upon his back, the front man for this band.

Looking down from seven stories up in the Hogan Stand on Sunday you really got a sense of it. Morley standing sentry as an attack unfolded, looking on, assessing the situation, making a little move this way or that, forward, backward, left and right.

Even players with clear man-marking roles reacted accordingly. To describe it as choreographed might give the impression that it was, is rigid, formulaic. Nothing could be further from the case. It’s reactive. It’s fluid. It’s dynamic.

Morley it’s clear, however, is the central processor for the whole operation. The guy knitting it all together. He’s also very much the first responder too if a fire breaks out here and there. The relationship he has with his full-back, Jason Foley, in particular feels at times almost telepathic.

Working in tandem in certain situations to rip possession from an opposition danger man, or more often working to ensure possession never gets firmly into his maw. Both men have brought the best out in each other.

Going into the game on the weekend, there was a sense that Dublin wouldn’t allow Morley to play the game on his terms. They wouldn't allow him to be that plus-1 defender he’s been all season long, shorn of a direct man-marking role.

Observers imagined that Dessie Farrell and co would engineer a situation whereby Morley would have his hands so full as to negate his influence on the rest of the defence. It didn’t really happen though, did it?

Particularly not in the first half when his role seemed quite clearly defined to us viewing on from atop the upper Hogan. One does wonder if in an alternate universe where Con O’Callaghan was fit and ready that would have been allowed happen?

Maybe, maybe not. We’ll never know. What we do know is that Morley was key yet again to keeping Kerry’s defensive solidity in place, especially in the second half as the game opened up and the Dubs sought to stretch Kerry that much more.

If it felt a t times it felt like there was a certain timidity to the way Dublin conducted their attacks – over and back in that controlled manner of theirs instead being of a little more direct – there’s a reason for that.

Timidity, to be fair, is probably not the right word for it either, more so it was a sort of reticence to take the thing on properly, because the Dubs knew what awaited them if they did: a well-structured defence and a real ferocity in the tackle.

An argument could be made that in the wake of Cormac Costello's wonder goal – and it was a simply sublime finish – that Kerry dropped back a little too deep.

An argument could be made that the balance between attack and defence went too far towards defence. Still unlike on previous occasions where Kerry retreated a little too much into themselves, this Kerry defence held firm.

Some of the turnovers Kerry won in that last fifteen/twenty minutes were utterly outstanding. Hunting in packs, two to three men in green and gold on one in sky blue.

The sort of turnover ball that acts very much as an energy transfer from one team to the other. Morale boosting and demoralising in equal measure.

For all that people will eulogise Seánie O’Shea’s winner, David Clifford’s moments of magic (and rightly so), Kerry’s defence is the reason the Kingdom are planning for an All Ireland final on next Sunday week. Not in a they did just enough to limit the damage kind of way, they were absolutely central to it.

In fact the game plan was built around it. This was a measured and controlled sort of a performance by the Kingdom, not giving any hostages to fortune. Let’s not kid ourselves here and suggest it’s the first time a Kerry side has set up defensively and safety first, but it was fairly striking nevertheless.

It was a great game, don't get us wrong, a clash of titans, going punch for punch as Jack O’Connor suggested in his post-match interview, but a repeat of the shoot-outs of 2013 or even 2016 was never on the card.

Again, we stress, nothing at all wrong with that. It was understandable too that the Kingdom would thread very cautiously here. Once bitten and all that. We can’t overstate the pressure they were under to deliver this result. It was absolutely immense.

When have you ever seen Jack celebrate a victory – even an All Ireland final – quite as vigorously as he did on Sunday? This one was a hook or by crook sort of affair and at the end of it the Kingdom were left standing.

Coming out the right side of a close one will stand this team in great stead. Getting a win over Dublin will liberate them to be everything they can be.

We wouldn't quite say that they were playing with the handbrake on against the Dubs, by the same token from here on out they should feel that bit more inclined to hit the accelerator.

With the Kingdom’s defence so strong, for the first time in a long while, probably not since the 2014 final have Kerry locked down as tight, it gives that baseline confidence to push on and do those things all followers of the game love most about Kerry football.

At the back of it all (pardon us the pun) Morley, the man in the middle, is the catalyst. One of Kerry’s best, and certainly one of Kerry’s most important players this year. He probably won't be in the conversation for footballer of the year, but maybe he should be.

We wouldn't argue against it, that’s for sure.