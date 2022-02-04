Impressive Naas are jam-packed with Kildare senior hurlers

Kilmoyley’s opponents in Croke Park this weekend are the strongly fancied Naas of Kildare.

Like the Kerry kingpins they are a senior club who have been granted dispensation to compete at intermediate level in the provincial series.

Naas have recorded three Kildare SHC in-a-row – in 2019, 2020 and 2021 – defeating Celbrige in last year’s final.

They are, then, a team that has been building and building over the last number of years.

A lot of their players would have played in the Kilkenny Minor 'A' League during their younger days,

Naas still play in Kilkenny and in fact got to the 'A' League final in 2021 – obviously a major achievement.

Naas have a lot of inter-county representation. Twelve Naas players are are presently on the Kildare panel for 2022, and many were members in the Kildare side that won two Christy Ring Cups in recent times, and would have played in Joe McDonagh Cup last year.

The club have a good mix of experience and younger players, back-boned by their impressive keeper, Cormac Gallagher; full-back Richie Hogan and centre-back Ross Kelly.

Their strongest line probably is the half-back line of Kevin Whelan, Kelly and Seán Gainey.

Naas are more than decent in midfield, and have a really a good scoring sextet led by captain Brian Byrne (also a member of the Naas footballers who also won the SFC in 2021 and made it to the Leinster Club SFC final losing out to Kilmacud Crokes).

Jack Sheridan is big time scoring forward for the Kildare outfit, while James Burke was also a member of the football side.

After winning Kildare they defeated Dublin (intermediate) champions Castleknock, Kilkenny champions Glenmore, Wexford champions Oylgate and then defeated Tuairin of Mayo in the semi-final.

All-in-all Naas are a very strong side; and deservedly favourites to win the title on Saturday, but finals, as we all know, very much take on a life of their own.

The club’s manager is Tom Mullally of Kilkenny. Mullally is also the current Carlow senior hurling manager.

Mullally knows a thing or two about success at this level having led Carlow outfit Mount Leinster Rangers to a Leinster senior club title in 2013 (they won the All Ireland club intermediate title that same year).

Mullally has also managed Clara (Kilkenny) to county senior title, so obviously he’s got a very good pedigree.

Interestingly, he’s a Glenmore man and so managed Naas to defeat his own club.