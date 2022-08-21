Impressive Kenmare comeback falls just short as Dingle advance to Senior Club semi-final

Dylan Geaney scored 1-1 for Dingle as they qualified for the Senior Club Championship semi-finals after a narrow win away to Kenmare Shamrocks

COUNTY SENIOR CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP GROUP A ROUND 3

Dingle 2-8

Kenmare Shamrocks 0-13

Kenmare Shamrocks welcomed Dingle to Fr. Breen Park knowing that they had to win or face a relegation battle. In the end they almost pulled it off, whittling a seven-point gap down to just one, but time ran out on what would have been one of the great comebacks in Kerry club football.

Seán O’Shea was his magnificent self, picking off nine points from placed balls, while Paul O’Connor had 0-4, but they were left rueing a second half penalty chance that only yielded a point. Dingle, led by Paul Geaney and the outstanding George Durrant, had that bit more potency and in the end, they deserve their berth in the semi-final.

Kenmare almost made the perfect start, David Hallissey launching a great ball into Stephen O’Brien, but the All Ireland winner’s bullet shot crashed harmlessly off the upright and wide. Instead it was the visitors who opened the scoring, Dylan Geaney firing over after a great pass by Mikey Geaney. Back came Kenmare with a rapid riposte as Paul O’Connor split the posts. Paul Geaney gathered a good mark sent in by George Durrant but fellow Kerry sharpshooter Seán O’Shea replied in kind after receiving from Kevin O’Sullivan, to make it 0-2 apiece.

Barry O’Sullivan pointed a Dingle free but again Seán O’Shea replied with one of his own – he was also narrowly wide with two efforts from very long range. Paul Geaney, looking very dangerous for Dingle, nudged them back in front but Paul O’Connor equalised once more.

Dingle were defending in numbers and kicking long passes forward - never a bad tactic when you have a predator like Paul Geaney inside – and they started to take some control. Gavin Curran swept over a long free and Paul added his second mark to make it 0-6 to 0-4. Then came the pivotal moment, two quick passes by Dingle and George Durrant gathering on the overlap before neatly slotting past the helpless Kieran Fitzgibbon for a crucial goal. Paul Geaney had a shot blocked, but Gavin Curran slotted the ’45’. Just before the half-time whistle, Paul O’Connor combined well with Stephen O’Brien to trim the gap some little bit before the break, Dingle 1-7 Kenmare Shamrocks 0-5.

Kenmare came out hungry in the second half and a foul on Kevin O’Sullivan saw Seán O’Shea slot over. Niall Geaney replied after a very well-worked Dingle move. Kenmare had the upper hand in terms of possession now but were struggling to put it on the scoreboard. Seán O’Shea once more obliged, this time with a ’45 after Stephen O’Brien was blocked.

Dingle weren’t making a lot of inroads against Kenmare’s quality defending at this stage, but showed how deadly they can be with one breakthrough, and Dylan Geaney cracked home their second goal in the 41st minute. That made it double scores, 2-8 to 0-7. With the heavy rain making football difficult, it was hard to see how Kenmare could pull it back.

Sean O’Shea picked off another free. Dingle were looking uncomfortable now as Kenmare launched missile after missile down on their square, and it paid off as referee John Enright rightly signalled a penalty after holding inside. Paul O’Connor hit a superb shot, but unfortunately for Kenmare it just clipped the crossbar and over – a real let-off for a relieved Dingle.

Kenmare weren’t done, though, battling for everything. Dingle were struggling to contain them, especially with the razor-sharp Seán O’Shea punishing every transgression with clinical efficiency. A five-point gap soon became four, then three, then two….

Kenmare were racing against the clock as much as Dingle now. Seán O’Shea kicked his fourth free on the trot and there was just a point between them. They launched one last ball in, but it bounced off an attacker and wide, leaving Dingle jubilant at the final whistle and Kenmare to gird their loins as they face into a relegation match to preserve their senior status.

It says a lot for how tight the group has been that the team facing the possibility of relegation drew one game and only lost the other two by a single point.

KENMARE SHAMROCKS: Kieran Fitzgibbon, Tommy Cronin, Cian Hanley, David Cronin, Dara O’Shea, James McCarthy, Shane O’Sullivan, David Hallissey, Griffin Wharton, Pearse O’Brien, Seán O’Shea 0-9 (1 ‘45’, 1m, 7f), Dan McCarthy, Stephen O’Brien, Kevin O’Sullivan, Paul O’Connor 0-4 (0-1 pen). Subs: Tommy O’Sullivan for Griffin Wharton (45 mins), Jamie O’Regan for Pearse O’Brien (48 mins), David Cronin for Cian Hanley (55 mins).

DINGLE: Gavin H. Curran 0-2 (1f, 1 ‘45’), Micheál Ó Flannura, Conchubhar Ó Suilleabháin, Pádraig Ó Conchúir, Micheál Ó Géibheannaigh, Conchubar Ó Flannúra, Tomás Ó Súilleabhain, Seoirse Durrant (1-0), Liam Ó Conchúir, Ruadhán Mac Carthaigh, Barra Ó Súillleabháin 0-1 (1f), Pádraig Mac a’tSithigh, Dylan Ó Géibheannaigh (1-1), Pól Ó Géibheannaigh 0-3 (2m), Niall Ó Géibheannaigh (0-1). Fir ionad: Maittiu Ó Flatharta for Ruadhán Mac Carthaigh (38 mins), Tadhg de Brún for Micheál Ó Flannúra (41 mins), Cathal Ó Bambaire for Pádraig Mac atSithigh (56 mins).

Referee: John Enright