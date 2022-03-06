Imperious Kingdom lay down a marker with 23-point victory over Meath

Mikey Boyle who was in brilliant form for the Kingdom in their 23-point victory over Meath in Austin Stack Park on Sunday afternoon Photo by Matt Browne / Sportsfile

NATIONAL HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 2A

Kerry 2-31

Meath 0-14

The Kingdom were simply imperious and untouchable as they powered their way to a 23-point victory over the Royals in Austin Stack Park on Sunday afternoon.

In the process they all but secured their place in the semi-finals of the league with a display of class, finesse, and a certain dogged refusal to give Meath any sort of foothold at all in the game.

True Meath were below par, by the same token Kerry were simply sensational. Their striking crisp, their passing to the point, their reading of the game unimpeachable as best epitomised by the brilliance of Mikey Boyle at centre-back.

Honestly there was very little one could be critical of at the end of seventy minutes. Managers will always find things here and there, but on this occasion there was never much danger of Kerry dropping the ball, figuratively and practically literally.

Indeed, right from the off Kerry were in complete control of the game. A point from Shane Conway two minutes in was quickly followed up with a goal by Shane Nolan, who took an assist from his namesake on the inside line after Conway took advantage of a fluffed puck-out from Meath’s Charlie Ennis.

By the time the clock ticked around to eight minutes in Kerry were 1-5 to no score clear, before Meath registered a first score from the placed ball by Jack Regan.

Regan swapped a further point with the impressive Michael Leane, before Kerry went on another run of eight points unanswered – with some beautiful scores from Paudie O’Connor, Pádraig Boyle and Colum Harty raising cheers from the crowd – before Patrick Potterton fired Meath’s first from play on 25 minutes.

There was a slight bit of a Meath uptick coming up to the half hour mark as they hit three unanswered – a Regan free and scores from Stephen Morris and Mark O’Sullivan – but Kerry were soon back in command finishing the half with 1-1.

First a point from Pádraig Boyle from play and then a beautiful goal by Michael Leane, who finished with aplomb following a quick free from Nolan, who picked him out most cleverly.

With a sixteen point lead at the break – 2-16 to 0-6 – there was no real way back into the game for the Royals. The question was more so one of margins. Could Kerry stretch it out? Could Meath win the second half and spare their blushes?

Not really as it turned out, despite something of a lull period mid-way through the second half from the Kingdom as Stephen Molumphy and co ran the bench from early in the half, withdrawing Shane Conway just ten minutes into the half, for instance.

Before then the Lixnaw flyer had fired three frees to extend Kerry’s lead to nineteen. With Meath beginning to show a slight stirring, the sides swapped points to have it still a nineteen point game by the 47th minute.

Kerry, though, lost their way for a spell with the Royals hitting four on the spin through Jack Walsh – who took two – Jack Regan and Stephen Morris (his second of the afternoon) to bring it back to a fifteen point game by 54 minutes.

There was always the sense, however, that Kerry could simply turn it on when they had to and when Pádraig Boyle – now playing like a quarter-back – assisted Shane Nolan for his first of the second half the slide was arrested.

Kerry went on to fire five unanswered in response to the Royals and even had the luxury of squandering a couple of goal-scoring opportunities – Daniel Collins shooting wide on 58 minutes and Charlie Ennis saving from Niall Mulcahy on 62.

While the Mungret man did miss out on that goal, he did plunder a pair of second half points with all the subs impressing pretty much. Brian Lonergan and Michael Slattery both scored off the bench as twelve Kerry men scored in all in a display of utter superiority against a disappointing Meath side.

Nick Weir’s men nearly nabbed a consolation goal at the end, but Martin Stackpoole was equal to Éamon Ó Donnchadha’s effort proving that this was very much an whole team performance.

To win the second half by seven and to claim that massive 23-point victory will set the Kingdom in really good stead when the play-off spots are being decided.

The pressure is off ahead of the final round for the Kingdom and their trip to the Ards to face Down in Ballycran. On this form few would doubt their ability to get the job done and take a place in the final without recourse to a semi-final.

The Molumphy era is well and truly up and running now.

KERRY: Martin Stackpoole, Flor McCarthy, Conor O’Keeffe, Eric Leen, Fionán Mackessy (0-2), Mikey Boyle, Michael Leane (1-2), Colin Walsh, Paudie O’Connor (0-1), Pádraig Boyle (0-5, 1f, 1 ‘65), Daniel Collins (0-2), Colum Harty (0-5), Paudie Ahern, Shane Nolan (1-3), Shane Conway (0-6, 4f) Subs: Niall Mulcahy (0-2) for P Ahern, 41, Mark Heffernan for S Conway, 45, Brian Lonergan (0-1) for C Walsh, 60, Michael Slattery (0-1) for C Harty, 62, Darragh Slattery (0-1) for M Leane, 66 Blood: Niall Mulcahy for P O’Connor, 35-37

MEATH: Charlie Ennis, Seán Geraghty, Shane Brendan, Michael Burke, James Kelly, Shane Whitty, Patrick Potterton (0-1), Nicholas Potterton, Adam Gannon, Mark O’Sullivan (0-1), Jack Regan (0-7, 6f), David Reilly, Brendan McKeon, Damien Healy, Stephen Morris (0-2) Subs: Gary Fleming for S Brennan, 29, Jack Walsh (0-2) for A Gannon, 47, Kevin Keena for N Potterton, 47, Mickey Cole (0-1) for D Healy, 47, Éamon Ó Donnchadha for M O’Sullivan, 62, Blood: Chris Raleigh for D Healy, 29-31

REFEREE: Rory McGann (Clare)