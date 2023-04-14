Kerry

Ice-cool Kerry captain Siofra O’Shea doesn’t feel the pressure ahead of final Galway showdown

The South Kerry woman is on course to be the first from the Kingdom to lift the Division 1 trophy since 1991

Dan Kearney

It’s a daunting prospect when you are asked to captain your county senior team at the age of twenty, and even more so when you are in a dressing room with players that have vastly more experience in the Kerry jersey than you do.

We’ve seen in the past where young players entrusted with the responsibility have folded under the pressure, form has been lost, and generally players taken a downward spiral as the responsibility was too much. This kind of stuff doesn’t resonate with Siofra O’Shea.

