Ice-cool Kerry captain Siofra O’Shea doesn’t feel the pressure ahead of final Galway showdown

It’s a daunting prospect when you are asked to captain your county senior team at the age of twenty, and even more so when you are in a dressing room with players that have vastly more experience in the Kerry jersey than you do.

We’ve seen in the past where young players entrusted with the responsibility have folded under the pressure, form has been lost, and generally players taken a downward spiral as the responsibility was too much. This kind of stuff doesn’t resonate with Siofra O’Shea.

Not only has she thrived in the captaincy role, but she also sits as third top scorer in the National League table (where Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh leads the way) and as she’s only two behind Waterford’s Kellyanne Hogan, it’s almost certain that she’ll be second overall by the time the final finishes.

So, where’s the pressure? If there is some, ice-cool O’Shea certainly doesn’t feel it. She’s on course to be the first Kerry captain since Margaret Lawlor Slattery in 1991 to lift the Division 1 trophy, but she takes it all in her stride.

“There’s no pressure at all really, I mean I’ve so many great leaders around me so I’m just another player. You have the name of the captain but aside from a few jobs it’s straight forward.

"It is an honour, but I tend to keep to my own game and not make too much of it before or after the game,” said the UL PE and Maths student.

“I prefer to do my talking with my playing, but I’ve probably become a small bit more vocal this year in the role of captain. You do have to take on a bit of a leadership role and I probably have become a bit louder on the pitch and that’s no harm either.

“I came into the squad in the summer of 2019 and I’ve had three full seasons and last year I was out with injury, but this is the fifth year that I’ve been in and around the panel so although I am young I do have a good bit of experience, and I’ve learnt from the other girls that have lead the way in the past.”

Read More

How important has the management continuity been to the progression of this Kerry side? It’s been hugely significant according to Síofra.

“We had the two lads since minor so there’s a bit of continuity there as well and we’ve been involved in everything that they’ve been trying to implement with us over the last few years,” said the ace full-forward.

“The professionalism they’ve brought and the structures that they’ve put in place for us to play the football that we enjoy – kicking the ball, running it when it’s on. We’ve been involved in that process for the last number of years so it’s nice to see it coming to fruition now.

“Trying to get the balance right as to when to kick the ball, hold on to possession or run the ball is the key. A few teams are getting lots of bodies back. If you can get the ball in quicker than they get the bodies back, then you are going to beat any defensive blanket. You have to hold it up at times but it’s all about getting the balance right.”

So, what does she expect from Galway?

“You’d be keeping an eye on the games. Some of the games were on at the same time so you probably wouldn’t see them all, but we’ve been keeping an eye on Galway,” said O’Shea.

”They’ve very skilful players and they’ve a great club in Kilkerin / Clonberne who are the All Ireland club champions, so they’ve quality all around the pitch.

“They’re a very fast and athletic team that are well able to run the ball. That caused us a few problems in the first fifteen minutes of the game last week so it was good to see that and after a while we got up to speed with things. We dealt with it as the game went on, but it was nice to have a heads up on how they play and be prepared for the final.

“It would be a huge thing to win for our communities and everyone involved. Our clubs are where we grew up playing our football. Division 1 hasn’t been won in Kerry for a number of years and I think this is a big stepping stone for going on to championship. The confidence a win would bring would be huge.

“As individuals and as a team we’re trying to make our own history and win things for the team as a whole. There’s a bond there and we want to win it for the lads and for everyone involved in the management and panel. It’s time to bring more silverware back to Kerry,” said the determined Kerry skipper.