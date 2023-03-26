Kerry

‘Hurting’ Kerry boss Stephen Molumphy targets improvements ahead of Joe McDonagh Cup

The Déise native lamented Kerry’s sub-50% rate of scoring return against Offaly in the Division 2A semi-final

Kerry manager Stephen Molumphy during the Allianz Hurling League Division 2A Semi-Final match between Offaly and Kerry at Glenisk O'Connor Park in Tullamore, Offaly. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile Expand

Damian Stack

There was some genuinely encouraging stuff in the Kingdom’s four-point defeat to Offaly in Tullamore on Saturday afternoon.

This was a crisper, more coherent display than anything we’d seen to date over the course of a campaign that’s seen the green and gold – or Munster blue as they were in O’Connor Park – struggle for traction in games.

