‘Hurting’ Kerry boss Stephen Molumphy targets improvements ahead of Joe McDonagh Cup

There was some genuinely encouraging stuff in the Kingdom’s four-point defeat to Offaly in Tullamore on Saturday afternoon.

This was a crisper, more coherent display than anything we’d seen to date over the course of a campaign that’s seen the green and gold – or Munster blue as they were in O’Connor Park – struggle for traction in games.

And, yet, for all that there remain some glaring deficiencies. Most specifically continuing profligacy in front of the sticks. Kerry failed to take advantage of 22 scoring chances over the course of the seventy minutes.

With that in mind it was little surprise to find Kerry boss Stephen Molumphy a touch downcast, even when it was put to him that there was much to be positive about in the wake of an at-times promising display.

“You know what?” he said.

"We led that game for forty, forty five minutes and we came to win at the end of the day. We aimed to get a place in the league final and a nice set up for the championship and how we’re going, but we’re better than that.

"Like you said forty two chances and you miss twenty two, less than fifty percent. You’d have to be at least sixty, seventy percent. It’s disappointing, it hurts, it should hurt, it should mean something to you. It’s something we have to fix.

"Creating forty-something chances that’s brilliant, that means you’re attacking, but it’s that we’re missing easy ones. We could have been eight / nine points ahead at half-time, but we were only ahead three.

"We could have pushed on, but we didn’t. We let them go up and brought it back to one point and then we missed three easy ones in-a-row, which just sapped the life then. They had ten wides compared to our twenty, you can’t do that. We’ll learn from that. Ballycran now will be a massive game.”

It was inevitable that much of Molumphy’s focus would be on those missed chances, a tally which matched what they served up last weekend against Down in Austin Stack Park.

Probably more than anything the seeming lack of progression will have irked the Waterford man. Still for all that the wides, while poor, weren’t necessarily the result of poor decision making. Players were getting themselves into good positions.

“You’re right the decision-making was good, just the execution, repeatedly the execution of shots,” he lamented.

"I can’t get over how many wides [we had]. Against Down the same, but this is Tier 2 and there’s nothing between the teams now and any team that’s any way on form, even if you’re not winning the other battles [you can win with efficient shooting].

"If we’d another five or ten percent we’d have got the win and it’d be so different in the league final, but they just have to keep working. And they are. We’re going the right direction, I keep saying it, but we want to see results sooner.”

As noted, it wasn’t all doom and gloom. The Kerry boss took note of the Kingdom’s overall improved display.

“There were some excellent passages of play,” he said.

"Like that the final execution isn’t working out, but we do have a lot players coming out there, a lot of players back. Then the injuries we’d two guys out of the starting team this morning with food illnesses and we didn’t mind it, because we have guys to play, we have a very strong panel, we have guys to come back in, but it’s showing it.

"The guys coming in didn’t make as much of an impact as last time and other guys kind of did. They’ll get the nod for the next day. We are looking like we have a very strong panel, the injuries don’t faze us too much, we just need to get the final execution.”

One guy who did make an impression off the bench in O’Connor Park was Brandon Barrett. He scored a fine point, and had an outside chance of a goal too. His return a real boost to the set-up.

“Oh he is,” Molumphy enthused.

"Today he stood up. He’ll want his place back. It’s an asset to us. There’s a bunch more to come back on to the team. It’s good going forward and we’ve no serious injuries, please god we don’t get those, we’ll get on with it, we’ll refocus and get on with it for Ballycran on Saturday week.”

Another player to really stand up and be counted was Pádraig Boyle. After a disappointing couple of games, he was back to near his best on Saturday afternoon, really thundering into the game after his brother went off injured.

“Last week as well he nearly had a goal off the crossbar and again the keeper made a great save today. He’s heavily marked as one of our best players,” Molumphy explained.

"I think your man [Boyle’s marker] was on a yellow, a couple of frees he was closer to going, but he’s [Boyle] frightening. To be honest himself is going well, we can see that inside.

"Jordan [Conway] is going well. Mikey always goes well. Fionán Mackessy and a couple of other guys there. Jason Diggins it was great to have back. We’ve load of players to pick teams, but it’s just getting that final execution.

"We have options, we just have to keep pushing for results now. We’re going in the right direction. We’re disappointed, but we’ll use that going forward.”