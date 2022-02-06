Hurlers undone by Westmeath goals as League campaign starts with a loss

David Glennon of Westmeath in action against Fionan Mackessy of Kerry in last year's Joe McDonagh Cup Final, and the two men crossed paths again today in Mullingar with Westmeath coming out on top as winners for the second time. Photo by Sportsfile

NATIONAL HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 2A

Westmeath 3-15

Kerry 1-15

Kerry started their National Hurling League Division 2A campaign with a defeat in Mullingar this afternoon, the home team worthy winners by a six-point margin in what was a somewhat scrappy encounter.

Short their Kilmoyley contingent, the men from the Kingdom never led, and were always playing catch-up from the time Joe Fortune’s men pounced for a brace of well-taken goals late in the first half. Despite a brief flurry midway through the second which yielded an unanswered 1-4, the visitors seldom looked like bridging the gap against their conquerors in last year’s Joe McDonagh Cup final.

Apart from the concession of the aforementioned two goals - with the hard-to-mark Niall Mitchell very prominent in both - Kerry will also rue a number of missed opportunities playing into the wind in the first half, at the end of which they had shot eight wides to their opponents’ five.

Westmeath had the aid of a strong - but swirling - wind in the first half. The Doyle twins, Killian and Ciaran, combined neatly for the latter to open the scoring in the fourth minute. The respective number 14s, Paudie Ahern and Jack Gillen, traded points from frees before Ciaran Doyle was narrowly wide from a close-range goal opportunity.

Points from Cormac Boyle and Ciaran Doyle, sandwiched between which Ahern was wide from two frees, left the midlanders ahead by 0-4 to 0-1 at the end of a forgettable opening quarter.

Shane Nolan pointed when a goal beckoned in the 20th minute, and a free from Mark Heffernan (moved closer to the target for dissent) left the gap at the bare minimum with 21 minutes on the clock. However, the maroon and white-clad outfit scored a fine goal in the 23rd minute when a quickly-taken free by Killian Doyle picked out the towering Niall Mitchell and he gave Louis Dee no chance from close range.

Points from Heffernan (a free) and Ahern (open play, after fine work by Shane Conway) kept Stephen Molumphy’s charges very much in touch, but Westmeath raised their second green flag in the 27th minute when Mitchell fielded a lengthy delivery from Tommy Doyle and he was fouled inside the parallelogram. Gillen superbly converted the resultant penalty.

With two minutes of normal time remaining in the first moiety, Ahern doubled his tally from play, but a point apiece from Shane McGovern (play) and Gillen (a free) put Westmeath in front by 2-6 to 0-6 at the interval.

The home side started the second half in impressive fashion with a point from the hard-working Kevin Regan after just 15 seconds. Gillen added a point from a free before he cut in from the right wing to score a great individual goal in the 39th minute, to put his team ahead by 3-8 to 0-6.

Conway and Gillen then converted two frees each, leaving the Lake County’s lead still at 11 points after 50 minutes (3-10 to 0-8). However, Kerry came right back into contention by scoring an unanswered 1-4 by the 57th minute. The points came via Shane Conway (two – a classy score from play and a free), and one each from the impressive Ahern and Gavin Dooley, with Mikey Boyle availing of an error by Conor Shaw to find the net in the 54th minute.

Former Galway player Davy Glennon had an impressive 20-minute cameo for Westmeath until he picked up an injury, and his enforced absence in the 57th minute was a blow to the winners, but the home supporters’ nerves were calmed by fine points from two of their subs, Jack Galvin and veteran Derek McNicholas, the latter a championship debutant as far back as 2004.

Both sides added three points apiece to their tallies in the closing stages – Gillen, Killian Doyle (a ‘65’), and Regan on target for Westmeath, with Michael Leane, Conway (a free), and the energetic Fionan Mackessy pointing for the men in green and gold, who will have to improve for the remainder of the campaign if they are to entertain realistic promotion hopes.

WESTMEATH: Noel Conaty; Darragh Egerton, Tommy Doyle, Conor Shaw; Aaron Craig, Aonghus Clarke, Charlie McCormack; Cormac Boyle (0-1), Shane McGovern (0-1); Kevin Regan (0-2), Joey Boyle, Niall Mitchell (1-0); Killian Doyle (0-1, ‘65’), Jack Gillen 2-6 (1-0 pen, 0-5f), Ciaran Doyle (0-2). Subs: Jack Galvin (0-1) for McCormack (inj., 34), Davy Glennon for J Boyle (h-t), Derek McNicholas (0-1) for C Doyle (50), Shane Williams for Glennon (inj., 57), Alan Cox for McGovern (67).

KERRY: Louis Dee; Sean Weir, Fionan MacKessy (0-1), Eric Leen; Eoin Ross, Conor O’Keeffe, Colin Walsh; Michael Leane (0-1), Shane Conway 0-5 (4f); Shane Nolan (0-1), Mikey Boyle (1-0), Colum Harty; Gavin Dooley (0-1), Paudie Ahern 0-4 (1f), Mark Heffernan 0-2 (1f). Subs: Podge Boyle for Heffernan (h-t), Jordan Conway for Harty (47), Fionnan O’Sullivan for Nolan (65), Niall Mulcahy for J Conway (inj., 68).

REFEREE: Shane Hynes (Galway)