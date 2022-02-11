Hurlers must take opportunity to get first points on the board

NATIONAL HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 2A

Kerry v Kildare

Sunday, February 13

Austin Stack Park, 12.30pm

There are a few more unknowns than normal heading into this weekend’s clash between Kerry and Kildare, and all because of what happened last weekend in Croke Park.

With Naas and Kilmoyley playing out that epic All Ireland club final on Saturday evening we can’t be 100% sure if both inter-county squads will yet be at full strength this weekend.

Given that Kildare lost out to Meath at home – no shock given the circumstances – they’ll be keen not to fall back any further in the race for a spot in the play-offs.

With that in mind, we wonder if we’ll see their Naas players return to the fold at the earliest possible convenience. The same goes for Kerry and their Kilmoyley contingent too, of course.

In more ordinary circumstance you’d like to see both the Naas and Kilmoyley players get a chance to decompress at the end of a hectic couple of of months and (win or lose) an emotionally draining Croke Park decider.

It may well be the case that the trio of likely Kilmoyley starters – Daniel Collins, Paudie O’Connor and Maurice O’Connor – will be keen to return as soon as possible, to get back on that horse so to speak.

With an All Ireland title to celebrate might the twelve Kildare panellists on the Naas team feel a similar level of urgency?

Perhaps not, but Kildare boss David Herity will surely be making plain that this Sunday’s clash with the Kingdom in Stack Park is close make or break even at this early stage for the Lilywhites.

Lose and the chances of reaching those play-off spots will be severely diminished. It’s that tight a division.

Kerry’s current position propping up the table makes clear how high the stakes are. They won’t want to remain there for another couple of weeks.

Even if they don’t get the Kilmoyley players back, Kerry look in pretty decent nick all things considered.

The starting fifteen from the Westmeath match was pretty solid and if that’s the hand Kerry have to play against Kildare on Sunday it could well be enough.

To shoot 1-15 away from home in Westmeath – down the players they are – tells you this team are knuckling down very well under their new management team.

Sure they would have been disappointed to suffer a six point defeat in Mullingar – and certainly we can’t imagine the management team would have been happy with the concession of three goals – but there’s more than enough evidence here to tell us Kerry have it within them to challenge for promotion this year.

It won’t be easy and it’ll be tight all the way in such a competitive division, just so long as they get the win this weekend it’s still on for them.

Home advantage might be enough to sway it, but so too could the availability of those previously club tied players. It’s up for grabs.

Verdict: Kerry