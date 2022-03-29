Hurlers left to rue letting a glorious opportunity slip them by

It’s rare enough that the words of Oscar Wilde spring to mind when one is considering the game of hurling.

This, however, is one of those are occasions as twice in the space of seven days the Kingdom left chances to reach the league final behind them.

To lose one chance, as Wilde might say, may be regarded as a misfortune. To lose both looks like carelessness.

To be fair that’s probably an overly critical – if not downright smart-arse – way of looking at it. Kerry did, after all, perform magnificently well in difficult conditions against both Down and Westmeath

The fact remains, though, that they’ll be at home this weekend licking their wounds as Down and Westmeath respectively make their way to the home for hurling for the final.

There’s a very real case to be made that Kerry would be favourites for that clash with the Mourne men had they managed to overcome Westmeath on Saturday afternoon.

Indeed, Stephen Molumphy’s men can’t have been far away from being the best side in the division this year.

Certainly there’s a comfort of sorts in that. By the same token the failure to reach the final, with that being the case, becomes that much more bitter a pill to swallow.

Chances like this don’t come along altogether that often. This was as glorious opportunity to break that glass ceiling and get back up to the top table next year.

To be honest the standard in Division 2A this year didn’t seem, to our eyes at least, be quite what it’s been over the last number of seasons.

In any other season can you imagine Westmeath scorning an absolutely whopping eighteen scoring chances, with the vast majority of those coming against fourteen men?

More so even than the game in Ballycran the weekend before, last weekend’s game in Mullingar is the one that will haunt Stephen Molumphy and his players.

There was a certain amount of carelessness involved in getting a man sent off on a straight red card just ten minutes into the game.

It was hard from the vantage point of the stand to see exactly what offence Mikey Boyle was adjudged to have committed, except that it seemed to have been off the ball, after a free had already been awarded.

You could see a certain amount of disbelief amongst the Kerry ranks when referee Patrick Murphy flashed the red card, but by the same token there was no great amount of protest, which seems to suggest it was a self-inflicted wound rather than an injustice done. A wound from which they would struggle to recover.

From there to the end of the match Kerry out-hurled the fifteen men of their hosts to make a real game of it against the odds.

It was really encouraging to see Kerry rejig things on the fly in the absence of Boyle, who was taking up his now customary position on the half-back line as centre-back cum sweeper.

Gaps did, obviously, open up more frequently as a result of Boyle’s loss, and had Westmeath been more accurate this wouldn’t have been in the balance as long as it was, but for the most part Kerry fronted up remarkably well.

The quality of the hurling they were playing didn’t ever really dip. Kerry kept trying to play their own game, kept trying to do things the right way, not trying to force matters until late on when they’d little other choice.

In a lot of ways Molumphy has had to play a fairly sticky wicket. A fairly sizeable number of probable starters aren’t available for one reason or another.

He also had to deal without the Kilmoyley contingent earlier in the campaign. Kerry’s first round defeat without them to Westmeath is the reason they had to travel again last weekend remember.

Still despite all that the former Déise star has Kerry playing a really attractive brand of hurling. He’s also got them playing as a real team.

Where other teams might have wilted away from home and down to fourteen men, this Kerry team dug deep, playing for each other.

The Kingdom are also capable of producing little moments of magic that, in all the games we’ve seen, no other counties in the division are capable of replicating.

Does any other Division 2A side have a hurler of the calibre of Shane Conway? Does any other county in the division have somebody of Fionán Mackessy’s mix of athleticism, drive and outright class?

Does any other county have a hurler of the promise of Colin Walsh? The Ballyheigue man has, undoubtedly, been the find of the season.

Just take a look at the point he scored in response to Davy Glennon’s goal. First of all there was that sheer will he demonstrated, the desire to strike back at Westmeath.

Then there’s the sheer quality of it. The catch. The jink to avoid a Westmeath defender. The ability – Conway-like – to ride the challenges. The turn of speed.

The way he bounced the ball off the turf – again Conway-like – before turning his man inside out and firing over off his right. Sheer unadulterated class.

That’s what Kerry have. They do, however, lack depth as a result of those absences we’ve already referenced.

Take the Limerick triumvirate out of the equation – and Louis Dee is the stand out here as his brilliant second half save from Glennon demonstrated – and Kerry would be fairly threadbare truth be told.

In summation then, even though it ended quite disappointingly, the league has probably had more positives than negatives for Kerry.

Any worries that they might struggled with so many defections from the squad have been put to bed with the minimum of fuss.

Molumphy, meanwhile, is really putting his stamp on the players that remain. Their fitness is second to none. Their fighting spirit top class. Their hurling most encouraging.

Certainly there’s no pall – other than some temporary disappointment – over the Kingdom after the national league and ahead of the championship.

Indeed, they should be able to approach the Joe McDonagh Cup with a confidence. Two of their three opening games are at home – to Down and Meath – with a trip away to Carlow in between.

Kerry won’t fear any of those opponents and if they handle those fixtures well then they can head into the final two fixtures in May with some pep in their step.

Offaly and Antrim are sure to be favourites. Just don’t expect the Kingdom, this Kingdom, to be shrinking violets.