Huge blow for Kerry and Austin Stacks as Joe O'Connor suffers season-ending ACL injury

Kerry and Austin Stacks midfielder Joe O'Connor is looking at up to nine months of rehabilitation on an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury

Kerry senior team captain and Austin Stacks midfielder Joe O’Connor is facing up to nine months on the sideline after being diagnosed with an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury, which he suffered on Friday night.

A Stacks club source confirmed to The Kerryman that O’Connor had a scan on his right knee on Sunday morning, with the results on Monday confirming the worst.

O’Connor suffered the injury during Stacks County SFC Group 3 win over Na Gaeil on Friday night, when the powerful midfielder went down under a tackle in the 18th minute. After being treated on the field for a couple of minutes he was moved to the terrace side of the pitch, and was then carried across the pitch at half time, with his right knee bandaged and the player looking in considerable pain.

It is the second injury to O’Connor’s right knee in just over eight months, after he damaged ligaments during the Munster Club SFC Final loss to St Finbarrs in Thurles in January. That injury, though not as serious, prevented O’Connor – who was just heading into his second year with the Kerry senior team – from playing most of the National League campaign with the county team. He came on as a late substitute against Armagh in round 6 of the League and started against Tyrone the following week. He also made a cameo appearance late in the Division One final win over Mayo at the start of April.

In the Championship O’Connor featured in every game, except for the Munster Final against Limerick, coming on late in the wins over Cork, Mayo, Dublin and Galway. The last couple of minutes he played against Galway ensured the nominated team captain got to feature in the All-Ireland Final win, and he joined captain on the day, Sean O’Shea, in the Hogan Stand to raise the Sam Maguire Cup.

This ACL injury comes at the worst possible time for the 23-year-old O’Connor, who would have been expected to be a leader for Austin Stacks in their title defence, as well as looking to push on as one of the pre-eminent midfielders in the county and to establish himself as a first-choice midfielder for Kerry in 2023.

The club source told The Kerryman that O’Connor, though understandably and acutely disappointed with the diagnosis, has vowed to come back better and stronger after this latest set-back. It is understood that after a four to six-week period of strengthening his leg and knee that he will have surgery at the Santry Sports Clinic, before undergoing the long rehabilitation process. It is probable that O’Connor could be back playing club football by the end of next summer, but the nature of the injury means Kerry’s 2022 All-Ireland winning captain won’t play inter-county football in 2023.