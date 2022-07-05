How Dublin turned a once lop-sided rivalry with Kerry on its head in decade of dominance

Dublin's Eoin Murchan wheels away after scoring the decisive goal early in the second half of the 2019 All-Ireland Final replay with Kerry goalkeeper Shane Ryan in the background

When Kerry battered Dublin by 17 points on August 3, 2009 – a game that is remembered as much for Pat Gilroy’s description of his own players as ‘startled earwigs’ as anything else – it marked the eighth consecutive meeting between the counties that Kerry had not lost.

Indeed, barring the infamous draw the counties played in Thurles almost exactly eight years earlier, on August 4, 2001 – memorable for Maurice Fitzgerald’s point from the sideline – 2009 was Kerry’s seventh win over Dublin in eight Championship meetings.

In their overall Championship head-to-head that 1-24 to 1-7 win 13 years ago pushed it to 17 wins to Kerry, 6 to Dublin. The rivalry everyone spoke of between the counties seemed distant at best; at worst it was non-existent.

The ‘rivalry’ – such as it was – hung on a series of five games over five years – from 1975 to 1979 – when the two counties dominated the Gaelic football landscape. It needed back-to-back wins from Dublin in the 1976 All-Ireland final and the 1977 semi-final to ignite a rivalry that really hadn’t existed up to then.

That 1976 win for Kevin Heffernan’s team ended a six-game winning run for Kerry over Dublin, and one had to go back eight games and 42 years before that for Dublin’s previous win over Kerry, a 12-point win in the 1934 All-Ireland semi-final in Tuam.

Dublin’s 3-12 to 1-13 in the ’77 All-Ireland semi-final was undoubtedly their high point against Kerry up to then; a few weeks later they would retain the Sam Maguire with a big win over Armagh.

Over the next 30 years the myth around a strong Kerry-Dublin rivalry stood the test of time, in name at least, if not in reality.

Kerry won the next four meetings – a 17-point win in 1978, 11-point win in 1978, a five-point win in 1984 and a four-point win in 1985 – and the counties wouldn’t meet again in the Championship for 16 years.

Read More

When they did, normal service resumed, sort of.

Kerry were fortunate to get out of Semple Stadium in 2001 with that draw in the first year of the All-Ireland quarter-finals, and got the job done a week later with a goal to spare.

Further Championship wins for the Kingdom followed in 2004 – 1-15 - 1-8 in a quarter-final, and then in 2007 with a 1-15 to 0-16 semi-final victory.

By the time the Ó Sé brothers, Declan O’Sullivan, Colm Cooper et al demolished Dublin by those 17 points in 2009 the Kerry Dublin rivalry had been rendered meaningless to all intents and purposes.

In 75 years, Dublin had beaten Kerry just twice, while Kerry had won 14 times, with two draws between them.

In 2011 everything changed, and changed utterly. Since the 2009 ‘startled earwigs’ win Kerry have played Dublin six times in the Championship.

They haven’t beaten them once…

2011 - Cluxton wins it with late, late free

September 18, 2011 – All-Ireland final

Dublin 1-12

Kerry 1-11

If the 1977 final will forever be remembered for Bomber Liston’s three goals against the Dubs, the 2001 All-Ireland quarter-final for that sideline point from Maurice Fitzgerald, and the 2009 meeting for the 1-7 that Colm Cooper scored, which matched Dublin’s total, then the 2011 All-Ireland final will be forever synonymous with another piece of ground-breaking GAA trivia.

On September 18 Stephen Cluxton became the first goalkeeper to kick the winning score in an All-Ireland football final, a pointed free that claimed a first All-Ireland title for Dublin since 1995. Munster and Leinster champions respectively, Kerry overcame Limerick and Mayo to reach the final, with Dublin negotiating their way past Tyrone and then Donegal.

Gilroy was still managing Dublin, but this was a very different team. Gone since 2009 were Ciaran Whelan, Jason Sherlock, Shane Ryan and Conal Keaney, the latter two switching to the county hurling team. Denis Bastick – full back in 2009 – was now at midfield along Michael Darragh Macauley, who had made his championship debut the year before.

Bryan Cullen was centre-back on the startled earwigs team, now the captain was playing at centre-forward. In fact, none of Dublin’s six starting defender in the 2011 final had played as defenders against Kerry two years earlier. In came Cian O’Sullivan, Rory O’Carroll, Mick Fitzsimons, James McCarthy, Ger Brennan and Kevin Nolan; out went David, Bastick (to midfield), Paddy Andrews, Paul Griffin, Cullen, and Barry Cahill (to the forward line).

Colm Cooper scored 1-3 for Kerry, Bryan Sheehan converted 0-4, and the Brogan brothers, Alan and Bernard, contributed 0-8 to Dublin’s total between them. Kevin McManamon, another new recruit to the squad, came on as a substitute and scored a 64th minute goal when Dublin were four behind. With the game entering its final minute the sides were level and a replay looked decidedly likely.

In a foretelling of how much a thorn in Kerry’s side McManamon, who would become over the next few years, won a free – a questionable one from Kerry’s point of view – which Cluxton blightly floated over from 45 metres in the Hill 16 goal.

Cue bedlam. Cue Dublin’s first All-Ireland title in 16 years. Cue the start of the turning of the Kerry-Dublin rivalry.

KERRY: B Kealy; K Young, M Ó Sé, T O’Sullivan; T Ó Sé, E Brosnan, A O’Mahony; A Maher, B Sheehan 0-4 (3f); Darran O’Sullivan, Declan O’Sullivan 0-1, D Walsh; C Cooper 1-3 (0-2f), K Donaghy 0-2, K O’Leary. Subs: P Galvin 0-1 for K O’Leary (24), K O’Leary for Declan O’Sullivan (44-45), BJ Keane for D Walsh (51), D Bohan for E Brosnan (63)

DUBLIN: S Cluxton 0-2 (2f); C O’Sullivan, R O’Carroll, M Fitzsimons; J McCarthy, G Brennan, K Nolan 0-1; D Bastick 0-1, MD Macauley; P Flynn, B Cahill, B Cullen; A Brogan, D Connolly, B Brogan 0-6 (4f). Subs: P McMahon for J McCarthy (46), K McManamon 1-0 for Paul Flynn (51), E O’Gara for B Cahill (57), E Fennell for D Bastick (63)

Referee: Joe McQuillan (Cavan)

2013 - Classic loss to mighty Mac goal

September 1, 2013 – All-Ireland semi-final

Dublin 3-18

Kerry 3-11

It might border on self-pity at times, but the Kerry belief that they are always on the losing side of the ‘classic contests’ certainly held some truth at the end of this semi-final. The final score – a seven-point win for Dublin – suggests a fairly comfortable win for the Sky Blues, but it was anything but.

Jack O’Connor and Pat Gilroy had moved on as team managers after the 2012 season, replaced by Eamonn Fitzmaurice and Jim Gavin, two men who had won the All-Ireland as players, and were now looking to lift Sam Maguire as a manager.

Both nascent managers had shaken up the squads early in their first year, and since the counties previous meeting in 2011 Jonny Cooper, Jack McCaffrey, Ciaran Kilkenny, Paul Mannion and Dean Rock were now fixtures in the Dublin team, while Fitzmaurice was building a future around younger players Mark Griffin, Shane Enright, Peter Crowley, Fionn Fitzgerald, Johnny Buckley and James O’Donoghue.

Four first half goals certainly warmed up the crowd for what would be a grandstand finish, with Kerry threatening early to have this one over and done with by half time. James O’Donoghue gave an early show of his talent with a seventh minute goal, finished from Donnchadh Walsh’s perfect pass. Four minutes later Walsh was the finisher, scoring a second goal from Darran O’Sullivan’s pass.

Less than a minute later the Kerry net was shaking, Paul Mannion punch past Brendan Kealy from Diarmuid Connolly inviting delivery.

Not long after, in the 20th minute, Cluxton pulled down Walsh, with O’Donoghue firing the penalty past the Dublin ’keeper, as it all added up to a 3-5 to 1-9 half time lead for Kerry.

Early points from Paul Galvin and Colm Cooper edged Kerry five clear, but when Connolly scored a wonderful point into the Hill end Dublin had the lead back for the first time since the seventh minute. By the 63rd minute Kerry were one ahead again, and no one could predict anything other than a one, maybe two-point win for either team.

And then Dublin’s super-sub and Kerry’s nemesis struck. Kevin McManamon was brought on with five minute to play. In the 70th minute Michael Darragh Macauley flicked the ball to McManamon who soloed 40 metres before lobbing Brendan Kealy to make it 2-17 to 3-11 to Dublin. In added on time Connolly added a point before Eoghan O’Gara’s smashed in the game’s sixth goal and final insult to Kerry.

A classic game? Hard to disagree.

A sickening loss for Kerry? No question.

KERRY: B Kealy: M O Sé, M Griffin, S Enright, T O Sé, P Crowley, F Fitzgerald, A Maher, J Buckley, P Galvin 0-2, C Cooper 0-4 (2f), D Walsh 1-0, Darran O’Sullivan 0-1, Declan O’Sullivan 0-1, J O’Donoghue 2-3. Subs: D Moran for Buckley, E Brosnan for Enright, K Donaghy for Galvin, A O’Mahony for Griffin, J Sherwood for Crowley.

DUBLIN: S Cluxton 0-1 (f), K O’Brien, R O’Carroll, J Cooper, J McCarthy, G Brennan, J McCaffrey, MD Macauley 0-1, C O’Sullivan 0-1, P Flynn, C Kilkenny 0-2, D Connolly 0-4 (1f), P Mannion 1-0, P Andrews 0-1, B Brogan 0-6 (2f). Subs: P McMahon for O’Brien, D Bastick for Brennan, D Rock (0-2) for Kilkenny, E O’Gara (1-0) for Mannion, K McManamon (1-0) for Brogan

Referee: Cormac Reilly (Meath)

2015 - Dublin left singin’ in the rain

September 20, 2015 – All-Ireland final

Dublin 0-12

Kerry 0-9

It never rains but it pours. It wasn’t quite a ‘thunder and lightning final’ nor did it match the biblical downpours during the 2008 All-Ireland quarter-final when Kerry and Galway nearly had to kayak out of Croke Park that evening, but the 2015 All-Ireland Final was one of the wettest in memory. It was also one of the worst in years.

The heavy rain and resultant ground and handling conditions didn’t help, but then neither did an out-of-sorts Kerry performance that never fired or rose above mediocre. Dublin, by their standards, weren’t a whole better, but then they didn’t have to be. Incredibly, a dozen points and – more incredibly – no goal, were enough to see the 2013 champions wrestle the Sam Maguire Cup back off the defending champions.

A Brian Fenton point in the first minute, after the Dublin midfielder galloped through the middle, might have been a portent of a high scoring shoot-out to come, but instead it turned out to be a warning shot of sorts for a dog of a final on a dog day afternoon.

Never anymore than two points separated the sides for the first 30 minutes, before Paddy Andrews pointed Dublin into a 0-7 to 0-4 lead in the 32nd minute. On the cusp of half time one of the game’s key moments arrived as Dublin corner back Philly McMahon went forward – his direct opponent Colm Cooper trailing behind in vain – before the Ballymun man kicked over a delightful score. Importantly, it put Dublin four ahead at the interval; more tellingly it compounded a miserable – and scoreless – final for Gooch.

This was a final under floodlights now, with Jonathan Lyne and Darran O’Sullivan scoring early to half the deficit to two point. By the 47th minute Dublin’s lead was back out to four, after Paul Flynn’s point, but it could have been worse except Fenton’s low shot came back off the bottom of Kealy's post before Flynn tidied up with his point.

Four minutes later the lead was just two again as the score line see-sawed and the players slip-slided and the rain kept falling. Aidan O’Mahony’s black card didn’t help Kerry’s cause, though back then he could be replaced, and was by Paul Murphy. In the 66thh minute, Kerry trailing by three, Kieran Donaghy knocked the ball down to Killian Young but the Renard defender couldn’t gather the ball with the goal yawning and yearning to be hit.

Alan Brogan scored Dublin’s final point, Bryan Sheehan converted a Kerry free, but three minutes of additional time yielded nothing more than a couple of bookings, an unsuccessful penalty appeal from Donaghy, and Dublin’s third All-Ireland title in five years. Did anyone think another five were to follow in as many years?

KERRY: B Kealy; F Fitzgerald, A O'Mahony, S Enright; J Lyne 0-1, P Crowley, K Young; A Maher, D Moran; S O'Brien, J Buckley, D Walsh; C Cooper, P Geaney 0-2, J O'Donoghue 0-3. Subs: Darran O'Sullivan 0-2 for O'Brien, B Sheehan 0-1 (f) for Buckley, K Donaghy for Geaney, P Galvin for Moran, P Murphy for O'Mahony (black card), BJ Keane for O'Donoghue.

DUBLIN: S Cluxton 0-1 (1f); J Cooper, R O'Carroll, P McMahon 0-1; J McCarthy, C O'Sullivan, J McCaffrey 0-1, B Fenton 0-1, D Bastick; P Flynn 0-2, D Connolly, C Kilkenny; B Brogan 0-2 (1f), D Rock 0-2 (2f), P Andrews 0-1. Subs: K McManamon for Rock, Michael Darragh Macauley for Bastick, J Cooper for Fitzsimons, J Small for McCaffrey, D Daly for O'Sullivan, A Brogan 0-1 for Fenton.

Referee: David Coldrick (Meath)

2016 - Gooch bows out as Dubs march on

August 28, 2016 – All-Ireland semi-final

Dublin 0-22

Kerry 2-14

Another classic game, another day Kerry are on the wrong side of it. Dublin are All-Ireland champions, Kerry are trying to atone for the previous September’s near miss in the rain and deny the Dubs becoming the first team to go back-to-back since Kerry in 2008 and ’07.

Late points from Diarmuid Connolly and Eoghan O’Gara sealed the win for Jim Gavin’s team, but this was a game not without its controversial moments – so much so that Kerry supporters rained down match programmes and abuse on referee David Gough as he left the pitch at the end of a high-octane match.

Kerry folk were less than enamoured with a borderline frontal charge on Peter Crowley by Kevin McManamon, let go by Gough – who a few years later admitted his view of the incident was obstructed and that he would have whistled for a foul had he seen it.

The free count also seemed to weight heavily in Dublin’s favour, but this was a Dublin team in its pomp and they wouldn’t be denied victory here or against Mayo in the final.

In front of a rare sell-out semi-final crowd, Dublin were in control after 25 minutes, leading 0-9 to 0-4, and very much dictating the terms of engagement. Up to that point in the game Jim Gavin’s men could do little wrong. For the next 10 minutes Kerry did everything right. A rehearsed move saw Kerry press right up on the Dublin kick-out, crowding Cluxton’s field of vision with Kerry men he could hardly have expected to see there. From there Paul Geaney intercepted the kick-out, found Donnchadh Walsh who found Darran O’Sullivan who found the net.

A Gooch point edged Kerry in front and then Geaney helped Anthony Maher’s dropping ball past a flummoxed Cluxton to see Kerry lead 2-8 to 0-9 at the break.

The champions settled, kicked six points early in the second half. Kerry settled and had points from Cooper, Barry John Keane, James O’Donoghue and Paul Murphy to see their team lead by three with nine minutes left.

Back Dublin came, points from Dean Rock and Kevin McManamon wrestling back the lead before Stephen O’Brien equalised.

A classic was in the making but Kerry seldom win those, right? Connolly pointed, then O’Gara pointed, then referee Gough whistled it up and Kerry were down and out. Gooch was too.

We didn’t know it there and then – maybe he didn’t either – but seven months later, April 4, 2017, the dreaded but not unexpected news came: Colm Cooper was retiring from inter-county football.

KERRY: B Kelly; S Enright, M Griffin, K Young; A O’Mahony, P Crowley; T Morley; A Maher, D Moran 0-1; P Murphy 0-1, C Cooper 0-5 (4f), D Walsh; K Donaghy, P Geaney 1-4, D O’Sullivan 1-0. Subs: S O’Brien 0-1 for O’Sullivan (39), J O’Donoghue 0-1 for Donaghy (50), BJ Keane 0-1 for Walsh (52), B Ó Beaglaoich for Morley (56), B Sheehan for Maher (58), M Ó Sé for Geaney (67).

DUBLIN: S Cluxton; P McMahon 0-1, J Cooper, D Byrne; J McCarthy, C O’Sullivan, J Small; B Fenton 0-1, M D Macauley; P Flynn, K McManamon 0-2, C Kilkenny; D Rock 0-12 (8f, 2 ‘45’), D Connolly 0-3, B Brogan 0-2. Subs: P Andrews for Flynn (46), P Mannion for Small (50), E O’Gara 0-1 for Macauley (60), M Fitzsimons for Cooper (67), C Costello for Brogan (70+1).

Referee: D Gough (Meath)

2019 - Murchan goals for five in a row

September 1, 2019 – All-Ireland final

Dublin 1-16

Kerry 1-16

The best that can be said about the 2019 final against Dublin was that Kerry didn’t lose. For the first time in five Championship meetings Kerry were Dublin’s equal for 70 or so minutes. Actually that’s not quite true. For 40 or so minutes Kerry had an extra man, Dubliner Jonny Cooper having sent off just before half time.

Jim Gavin was still Dublin manager, bringing the team to the cusp of history: the elusive five-in-a-row in men's Gaelic football.

Peter Keane was Kerry's Eugene McGee, the manager out to deny history.

Jack McCaffrey's goal helped Dublin to a 1-9 to 0-8 half time lead, Kerry not helped by Paul Geaney having his early penalty saved by Cluxton.

In the third quarter the champions played like the team with the extra man. They led by five points after 55 minutes, Cluxton tipping Paul Murphy’s shot on to the crossbar.

Killian Spillane was introduced and smashed a goal, and then Tommy Walsh and Sean O'Shea (2) pointed to level the game. Spillane kicked Kerry into the lead but Dublin weren’t done yet, Dean Rock converting an injury-time free to rescue the champions.

History was put on ice, but it felt like Kerry froze when they had their chance at being Offaly in ’82. Still, there was a replay to be played.

KERRY: S Ryan; J Foley, T O’Sullivan, T Morley; P Murphy, G Crowley 0-1, B O Beaglaoich; D Moran, J Barry; G White, S O’Shea 0-10 (4f, 3 ‘45’), A Spillane; D Clifford 0-2, P Geaney, S O’Brien 0-1. Subs: K Spillane 1-1 for A Spillane (45), J Sherwood for White (49), T 0-1 Walsh for O Beaglaoich (53), J Lyne for Crowley (68), D Moynihan for Barry (73), M Griffin for O’Brien (77).

DUBLIN: S Cluxton; D Byrne, M Fitzsimons, J Cooper; J Small, J McCarthy, J McCaffrey 1-3; B Fenton, M D MacAuley; N Scully, C Kilkenny, B Howard; P Mannion 0-2, C O’Callaghan 0-1, D Rock 0-10 (6f, 1 ‘45’). Subs: P Small for MacAuley (52), E Murchan for J Small (58), D Connolly for Howard (68), C Costello for Mannion (68), K McManamon for Scully (70).

Referee: David Gough (Meath)

September 14, 2019 – All-Ireland final replay

Dublin 1-18

Kerry 0-15



Dublin weren’t to be denied. Kerry – the county that peered over the edge of five-in-a-row immortality twice – couldn’t stop Dublin from being the history makers. That, as much as letting title no.38 slip away, will cut deep for a long time.

In the end Dublin cruised away on their drive for five, winning by six points, though Kerry had made them earn it for three-quarters of the contest. Dublin led 0-5 to 0-1 early, and again by 0-7 to 0-3 after 16 minutes, but at the interval it was 0-10 apiece, Kerry finding form and accuracy at a crucial time.

There would be no Seamus Darby moment in this final, but Eoin Murchan’s goal from the second half restart – burning David Moran with a 40-metre solo run before planting the ball past Shane Ryan – was the flag Dublin needed to plant.

KERRY: S Ryan; J Foley, T O’Sullivan, T Morley; P Murphy, G Crowley, B O Beaglaoich; D Moran, J Barry; D O’Connor, S O’Shea 0-5 (1f), A Spillane 0-1; D Clifford 0-5 (3f), P Geaney 0-4, S O’Brien. Subs: J Sherwood for O Beaglaoich (52), G White for A Spillane (52), T Walsh for O’Connor (55), K Spillane for Murphy (60), J O’Donoghue for Barry (65), D Moynihan for Crowley (71).

DUBLIN: S Cluxton; E Murchan 1-0, D Byrne 0-1, M Fitzsimons; J Cooper, J Small, J McCaffrey; J McCarthy 0-1, B Fenton; N Scully 0-1, C Kilkenny 0-4, Brian Howard; P Mannion 0-4, C O’Callaghan 0-4, D Rock 0-3 (1 ‘45’). Subs: D Connolly for McCaffrey (ht), P McMahon for Murchan (55), C Costello for Scully (58), C O’Sullivan for Byrne (68), K McManamon for Mannion (68), M D MacAuley for Howard (74)

Referee: Conor Lane (Cork)