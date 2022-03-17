Hogan Cup heartbreak for The Sem as Naas nick title after Croker classic

Tomás Clifford of St Brendan's Killarney during the Masita GAA Football All Ireland Post Primary Schools Hogan Cup Final against Naas CBS at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Sportsfile

Luke Crowley, who played brilliantly for St Brendan's Killarney, on the ball against Robert Fitzgerald of Naas CBS during the Masita GAA Football All Ireland Post Primary Schools Hogan Cup Final at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Sportsfile

ALL-IRELAND POST-PRIMARY SFC ‘A’ (Hogan Cup) FINAL

Naas CBS 3-14

St Brendan’s Killarney 2-15

Having been put through the wringer on several occasions just to ensure their passage to this Croke Park decider, St Brendan’s College were forced to the well one more time against Naas CBS but, despite a tremendously gallant second half comeback, there was to be no fairytale ending to the Killarney school’s Hogan Cup campaign.

In an absolutely enthralling All-Ireland Post-Primary SFC Final, that showcased everything that this level has to offer, from the sublime ebullient magnificence of the attacking ingenuity, to the defensive naivety and almost tactical innocence of other aspects, Kevin Cronin will be proud of his charges for their defiance to the finish, while having regrets that the winners’ trophy is not returning to the ‘Sem’.

Six points down at the interval, 2-6 to 0-6, the Corn Ui Mhuiri champions were in disarray after a nightmare conclusion to the opening half that bordered on self-destruction. Struggling all afternoon on kick-outs, St Brendan’s lost four of their own on the spin between the 25th and 27th minutes, conceding 1-3 in the process, which sabotaged all their previous good work.

Recovering well from the 11th minute sucker punch of man-of-the-match Kevin Cummins’ stunning left-foot rocket to the top corner of Aaron O’Sullivan’s net, with the outstanding William Shine and Cian Foley quick to make their presences felt up front, St Brendan’s were only a point in arrears heading into the last five minutes of the half, 1-3 to 0-5.

Indeed, they could have seized the initiative with a green flag of their own, but a hesitant Mikey Moriarty was denied a goal by a superb diving block from Naas wing-back Jack McKevitt, after a defence-splitting pass from midfielder Killian O’Sullivan. Still, while it wasn’t all rosy in the garden, there were many green shoots to enthuse over.

Then, all of a sudden, the kick-outs malfunctioned disastrously (two going straight over the sideline, two gobbled up by Naas CBS) and almost in the blink of an eye, with a clinically-dispatched Colm Dalton goal sandwiched in between three further points (two from the irrepressible Cummins), the Kildare school roared into the ascendancy by the half-time break, rocking St Brendan’s to the core.

Would they sink or swim? Anybody who had witnessed their previous matches in the competition knew that these Sem lads wouldn’t be dragged under the water. With a couple of changes on the resumption, and galvanised two minutes into the second half by Shine’s instinctive brilliance as he took advantage of a Naas defensive error to arrow a stupendous effort to the net, it was game on in a big way.

However, as would prove to be the chief components in their ultimate downfall, St Brendan’s could never get to grips with the booming kick-outs of Naas goalkeeper David McPartlin, which often bypassed midfield, and were usually gobbled up by his teammates, and, of course, by the individual magnificence of corner-forward Cummins, a thorn in The Sem’s side from beginning to end.

Halfway through the second half, the deficit remained at three points (2-9 to 1-9) as, despite the traumatic experiences the Killarney school were enduring around the middle of the field, Shine, Foley and the rampaging Luke Crowley, thundering into the picture to an inspirational degree, were continuing to trouble the Naas rearguard.

As the pulsating action swung from end to end, Naas went four points up again, but St Brendan’s responded once more, captain Cian McMahon finally making his mark on proceedings with a couple of fine points, allied to the indefatigable Crowley adding a blistering outside of the boot effort, and it was down to the minimum in the 55th minute, 2-12 to 1-14.

Back came Naas to settle the nerves through yet another Cummins white flag, but his opposing number 15, Shine, fired straight back with a beauty of his own. It was that type of game, encapsulated by the afore-mentioned duo, the best protagonists on show, with their respective box of tricks providing more fireworks than the city’s St Patrick’s Day parade.

In the end, the crucial score arrived in the 59th minute, and it signposted succinctly the little details that plagued St Brendan’s all day, ultimately crushing their dreams. Yet another kick-out was gathered by Naas, and when Cummins got possession in the danger zone, he beat Harry Byrne, before nonchalantly, and almost arrogantly, chipping the St Brendan’s goalkeeper with a spell-binding piece of attacking sorcery.

The execution of the kick was so unexpected that it initially looked as if it was trailing wide, but when it nestled comfortably in the roof of the St Brendan’s net, to be quickly followed by a Sean Broderick long range special, the winners were home and dry (3-14 to 1-15), even if The Sem never wilted one bit before the finish, substitute Mark O’Shea slotting home a close-range goal deep into injury-time.

After a rollercoaster journey, choc-a-bloc with many more highs than lows, St Brendan’s end up All-Ireland runners-up. Two excellent footballing sides produced a classic that could have gone either way, and while The Sem will undoubtedly reflect this week on their kick-out travails, and the failure to subdue Cummins, as well as a costly second half wide tally of seven, they gave everything they had.

As manager Cronin had emphasised in the build-up, you couldn’t ask for any more than that. It won’t be any consolation heading home to Killarney without the coveted silverware, but they died with their boots on.

ST BRENDAN’S KILLARNEY: Aaron O’Sullivan (Legion); Cian Lynch (Glenflesk), Tomas Clifford (Firies), Harry Byrne (Dr Crokes); Darragh Fleming (Legion), Dara O’Callaghan (Kilcummin), John Kelleher (Glenflesk); Liam Randles (Dr Crokes), Killian O’Sullivan (Glenflesk); Mikey Moriarty (Beaufort), Cian Foley (Kilcummin) 0-3, Luke Crowley (Glenflesk) 0-3; Cian McMahon (Dr Crokes) 0-4 (0-2 frees), Alex Hennigan (Dr Crokes), William Shine (Legion) 1-5 (0-1 free).

Subs: Rian Colleran (Fossa) for Clifford (half-time), Charlie Keating (Dr Crokes) for Hennigan (half-time), Mark O’Shea (Kilcummin) 1-0 for Moriarty (38 mins), Michael Mullane (Glenflesk) for Randles (55 mins), Aodhan O’Neill (Renard) for Foley (60+2 mins).

NAAS CBS: David McPartlin; Tim Ryan, Charlie Murphy, Cian Boran; Robert Fitzgerald, Fionn Tully, Jack McKevitt; Dara Crowley 0-1, Daire Guerin; Sean Broderick 0-2, Colm Dalton 1-1, Fionn Cooke; Niall Dolan 0-2, Gavin Thompson 0-3 (0-1 free), Kevin Cummins 2-5 (0-2 frees).

Subs: Jack Taaffe for Cooke (44 mins), Elliot Beirne for Thompson (60 mins), Darragh Jameson for Fitzgerald (60+1 mins), Daniel Lenihan for Broderick (60+4 mins).

REFEREE: Paul Faloon (Down)