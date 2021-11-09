High drama in East Kerry quarter-final before Glenflesk beat Kilcummin in penalty shoot-out

The Glenflsk team that has reached the O'Donoghue Cup semi-finals after a penalty shoot-out win over Kilcummin in their quarter-final

EAST KERRY SFC (Dr O'Donoghue Cup) QUARTER-FINAL

Kilcummin 0-10

Glenflesk 0-10

(Glenflesk win 4-3 on penalties)

An historic day in Kilcummin, as penalties were needed to decide this battle of attrition between Glenflesk and Kilcummin in the quarter final of the O'Donoghue Cup.

Last minute equalisers and a red card were also part of a drama filled game.

After a scrappy start from both sides, Kilcummin goalie Brendan Kealy pointed a long range free to put his side ahead. The influential Jeff O'Donoghue struck a beautiful 45 to bring the sides level as they both struggled to make headway in the unforgiving conditions.

O'Donoghue then judged the wind perfectly to give Glenflesk the lead. A Noel Duggan free tied things up again, as scores were still hard to come by. Ian Roche got his fist to the ball to deflect it over the bar and another O'Donoghue score left Glenflesk ahead by two at the break.

Kealy’s brilliant save just before half time stopped the margin being any greater. The home sides cause was not helped by having Noel Duggan sent off right before the break for two bookings.

They then got reduced to 13 men shortly after the restart, a black card the reason this time. Amazingly they won the 10 minute period down by two men, by three points to no score. Kevin McCarthy accuracy from frees contributing greatly to this. O'Donoghues fourth point just before the water break was crucial for Glenflesk, as it left them just one behind, as the final quarter arrived.

McCarthy continued to be metronomic with his free taking adding two more, with Darragh Roche firing one over for Glenflesk in between. O'Donoghue added another score to reduce the deficit to one, before Glenflesk had one final chance to salvage a draw.

As they earned a ‘45’, goalkeeper Mark Kelliher came forward to take it, with the referee telling him this was the last kick of the game. Kelliher thrived on that pressure, hitting as sweet a strike as you will see, which just dropped on the top of the net. Off to extra-time we went!

Kilcummin recovered from being denied victory by controlling most of the first period of overtime. Paul O'Shea took a fine mark and knocked over the resulting shot.

When sub Matthew Keane’s point put them two ahead, it looked likely that they had finally put Glenflesk away. They weren’t done yet though. Talisman O'Donoghue found the target for a sixth time. Then after great work in the tackle, Glenflesk were awarded a close in free for over carrying. O'Donoghue split the posts, and after one more Kilcummin chance went wide, penalties would be required to decide the winner.

As darkness took over the evening, the crowd shifted down towards the end where the penalties would be taken. Those present knew they were about to see something momentous. Glenflesk were successful with four of their five efforts. Kilcummin scored with three of theirs; Mark Kelliher’s great save being the difference.

Huge credit to the players on both sides for stepping up to the spot, and putting their teams hopes on their shoulders. It was Glenflesk’s day, after a match where the quality at times wasn’t the best, but the fight not to get beaten until the bitter end was most definitely on show.

KILCUMMIN: Brendan Kealy 0-1, Chris O'Leary, Kevin McSweeney, Philip O'Leary, James Nagle, Padraig Nagle, Donal Maher, Kieran Murphy, Kevin Gorman, Paul O'Shea 0-1, Gary O'Leary, Oscar O'Connor, Kevin McCarthy 0-6, John McCarthy, Noel Duggan 0-1, Danny Cronin, Mikey O'Shea, Matthew Keane 0-1.

GLENFLESK: Mark Kelliher 0-1, Shane Courtney, Chris O'Donoghue, Peter Cronin, Sean Lucey, Sean Doherty, Denis O'Connor, Jeff O'Donoghue 0-7, Daniel O'Brien, Emmit Finnan, Patrick Darcy, Cian Horan, Ian Roche 0-1, Darragh Roche 0-1, Danny Lucey, Eoin Moynihan, David O'Connor.