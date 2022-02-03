‘He’s also my boss at work.. there’s no escape’ – Tom Murnane jokes about working with his brother and manager Maurice

A bit like the Ravens in the tower of London, you’d probably start to worry if there was no Murnane left involved with the Kilmoyley hurling club.

They're practically synonymous with each other at this stage. Certainly they’ve done the state some service over the last twenty years.

In all that time a Murnane has hardly ever been off the team sheet in championship hurling.

There were two on the starting fifteen in 2001, with a third, Tom, on the bench. The youngest brother maintains his watch to this very day.

A veteran of the side now, Tom’s been through plenty of ups and downs with the famous green and gold (club and county), and through it all has more than held his own.

Probably when he started off in the early part of the new century, he never imagined he’d end up being managed by his older brother Maurice – who started at midfield in the famous 2001 final, with his other brother Joe on the full-back line.

“He’s also my boss at work!” Tom confides, with a smile

"So if I want – I’m living in Limerick – to doss at training, he knows what time I’ve finished so there’s no escape!

"Ah no it's grand he’s brilliant. He’s brilliant with all the lads, he’s very good in fairness. John [Meyler] is there as well and Raymond [Young] and Shane [Brick] came in as well and is doing a bit as well.

"In fairness they’re very good. You can see there’s a lot of the way we play with them, it’s the no die attitude and they’ve instilled that in us and in fairness I find them very good.”

Murnane the younger shows now signs of slowing down just yet. A playful question about whether he might be coming to the end of his hurling career is batted away with the ease with which he’s used to claiming possession on the half-back line.

No, none of that for this guy, he’s living very much in the here and now with eyes only for the next day out, the next game, the next challenge.

"We’re going to go up and implement our game plan and our style of hurling and see where it takes us,” he says.

"We’re not going to go up with the attitude that we're second best, we’re going to go up with the attitude that we’re going to play and play the way we want to play and hopefully that will get us the result.”

To run out in Croke Park in a couple of days time will be nothing new for Murnane, who played in several Christy Ring Cup Finals at Headquarters.

“I suppose I’ll be used to it,” he explains.

"When you go up there and play these games it’s fairly empty so it's an eerie kind of an atmosphere.

"You have a crowd in a certain section of it and you have to get used to you bearings there as well.

"It will help, but it’s Croke Park, it’s an All Ireland final day, of course there’s going to be a few nerves for everyone. We’ll just have to bottle them and have everything right going out on to the pitch.”

Still it must be something close to pinch me territory even for somebody as gnarled and experienced and the former Kerry captain to be heading to Croke Park with his club.

"I suppose as a young fella growing up you always dream of it, there’s no point lying,” he admits.

"When you’re out in the front field at home, as we’d call it, hurling, it’s Croke Park you dream of with your club to win an All Ireland.

"Did I think it was possible? Maybe not, but we're here now and we might as well give it a shot now that we’re there.”

Defensively Kilmoyley have plenty to be proud of over the last couple of months, and Murnane has more than played his part.

“Ah yeah backs win games, forwards get the plaudits,” he deadpans.

“But yeah the backs are doing fine. We’re used to playing with each other Dónal [Kennedy] has come in this year for Seánie Nolan, he got injured, and he [Kennedy] is doing a flying job.

"They’re nearly the six same backs that have been playing the last six or seven years and we know each other inside out and we know what’s going on and we can nearly communicate to each other without talking at this stage.”

The journey to end of all journeys Kilmoyley have been on will come to an end, one way or another this Saturday evening in Croke Park.

It’s a story that’s captured the imagination of the county and, indeed, a lot of the hurling folk across the country.

“We try to keep that outside and not to think about it too much,” Murnane says.

"Because if you think about these things too much coming up to matches you’ll get drowned with feelings and thinking about things.

"We we’ll just try to keep them outside and look if we win we can read all these things and take the plaudits, but we won’t be thinking about this before the match anyway.”

Would you expect anything less from Tom Murnane? There’s a job to be done. The Kilmoyley tower isn’t going to defence itself.

No better man.