‘He’s also my boss at work.. there’s no escape’ – Tom Murnane jokes about working with his brother and manager Maurice

The Murnane brothers Maurice, left, the assistant manager and Tom, right, the stalwart half-back with the Naomh Páirc Erc outfit Photo by Joe Hanley

kerryman

Damian Stack

A bit like the Ravens in the tower of London, you’d probably start to worry if there was no Murnane left involved with the Kilmoyley hurling club.

They're practically synonymous with each other at this stage. Certainly they’ve done the state some service over the last twenty years.

