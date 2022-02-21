‘He’s a great leader’ – Jack O’Connor hails Seán O’Shea after man-of-the-match display

Kerry manager Jack O'Connor celebrates a late score by his side during the Allianz Football League Division 1 match between Kerry and Donegal at Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

At half-time against Dublin at Austin Stack Park a few weeks ago, Kerry had the game done and dusted.

A mammoth 13 points to the good (1-14 to 0-4), they could afford to perform very conservatively against the wind in the second half, only adding a single score to their tally on the resumption.

Sunday at Fitzgerald Stadium was a similar scenario in one sense, but a totally different ball game in another.

Having played with the elements to their backs in the opening half once again, the Kingdom took a seven-point lead (0-9 to 0-2) with them to the break against Donegal.

Read More

While it was a decent advantage, it certainly wasn’t enough of a cushion to feel overly comfortable.

Therefore, what pleased Kerry manager Jack O’Connor immensely was the way that Kerry attacked the game in the second half against Declan Bonner’s charges.

Instead of shutting up shop, and protecting what they had, they outscored the opposition (1-4 to 0-5), and could easily have raised another couple of green flags for good measure.

“Yeah, very tough conditions lads, but our fellas showed a good attitude and adapted well to it, as did Donegal, to be fair to them, against the wind. In the first 15 minutes, I thought Donegal were excellent,” he said.

“But at half-time I wouldn’t say the game was sealed by any stretch of the imagination. Seven points didn’t appear to us to be enough.

"So we knew we’d have to score a bit in the second half and yeah, I thought our fellas controlled the game pretty well.”

Substitute David Clifford’s fortuitous 50th minute goal was probably the straw that broke the camel’s back for the visitors, killing their momentum stone-dead before they had even managed to raise a gallop, a score that was part of a much more creative second half Kerry display than what we had witnessed in the two previous league games.

“Yeah, absolutely, but I think we created four, or some fella said, five goal chances. Seánie [O’Shea] had a good chance, another one hit the crossbar, and we had one or two more.

"But yeah, the goal was important because it just gave us the breathing space to be able to play with a bit of freedom and confidence then.

“We probably got too defensive against Dublin and didn’t push on. We knew at half-time we’d have to score, because seven points was never going to be enough, and it was very pleasing that we scored the 1-4 into that gale.”

With seven points to his credit, including four from play, on a horrendous day weather-wise that was never conducive to any passages of good football, O’Shea was a worthy recipient of the man-of-the-match award.

The Kerry manager was also delighted with the impact that Clifford junior produced off the bench, and of the contribution made by unsung heroes like Adrian Spillane and Dan O’Donoghue.

“Ah yeah, David’s fine, he’s played a lot of games in the last three or four weeks and it was great to be able to bring him on there, he gave us a huge lift there ten minutes into the second half.

"Killian [Spillane] had done very well, he had kicked two great points, but obviously David gave us a great lift when he came in, as did Tony Brosnan, he was very lively as well. We needed that from our forwards to give us a bit of a release up the field.

“Seánie had a great second half. He’s a great leader and he kicked some savage scores today, including a sideline in the first half, when scores were hard to get. So he’s playing great football and probably back in his best position, which is good for him.

Adrian is a great lad, he shows a fantastic attitude and work-rate and he just sacrifices his game for the team and he’s doing a fierce job for us at the moment.

"Dan went up the field and he kicked a point too, there’s plenty of football in Dan. He can play it both ways, he can mark a man and he can play ball, so it’s great for him and we’re delighted.”

With a difficult assignment to Monaghan on the agenda next weekend, the Dromid Pearses man admitted that Mike Breen has received a setback in his recovery from injury, with it looking unlikely that any of the current players on the treatment table will be back in the mix for Clones.

“Mike Breen was nearly back, he was trying to get back for the Sigerson, he got a fresh injury, so he’s gone again for a bit, it’s so unfortunate for him.

"It’s a muscle/tendon injury in the hamstring area, but it’s not related to the other injury he had, it’s a completely separate injury.

“Gavin White is making good progress. It’s a tricky enough hamstring injury, but he’s making very good progress and he’s back doing a bit of running.

"So you’re looking at a few more weeks there. David Moran, Stefan Okunbor and Joe O’Connor, they’re all more or less in the same boat, you’re looking at a few weeks.”

With three matches played, and five points already on the board, what is the Kerry boss looking for from the remainder of the league campaign?

“Look we’ll assess it this week. It’s not a huge priority to win the league, or anything like that but, if we can experiment a bit and win a few matches, that’s basically it.

"As I say it’s not a huge priority to win the league, but it gives confidence to a group when you are winning matches.

“We may experiment and, when I say experiment, we may use more of the panel in the next couple of games to try and get as many fellas as possible up to speed.

"That’s a roundabout way of answering your question but it’s a good competition, it’s very competitive, we’ve a tough game next week above in Monaghan and it’s a place where you will find out a lot about people and players.

“Can they handle that kind of atmosphere? Monaghan are going to be fighting for their lives for points, they were very good last night against Armagh, probably should have won that game, so we are expecting a ferocious battle there.

“Training has been a bit disjointed [with Sigerson and club activity]. There have been times when we have been missing seven or eight players and then you have a few injuries on top of that, so our panel has been pretty stretched, but hopefully it will settle down now.”