Heavy hitters drawn together in new Kerry SFC group phase

The draw for the Garvey’s County Senior Football Championship took place in Austin Stack Park on Monday evening with several heavy hitters drawn together in the new group phase of the competition.

Even with last year’s semi-finalists being seeded in the draw, conducted by County Board Secretary Peter Twiss, Tomás Garvey of the sponsors, and County Board Chairperson Patrick O’Sullivan, something of a group of death emerged with last year’s finalists Kerins O’Rahillys, Spa, County League Champions Dingle, and recent two-time winners East Kerry all drawn together in Group 2.

Dr Crokes were drawn first from the National League trophy (from which the seeded teams were drawn) along with Shannon Rangers, Kenmare Shamrocks and St Kierans (the unseeded teams were drawn from the Sam Maguire) and form Group 1.

Reigning champions Austin Stacks, meanwhile, were drawn third and will be joined in Group 3 with West Kerry, Mid Kerry and cross town rivals Na Gaeil. Group 4 is comprised of St Brendans (last year’s semi-finalists), South Kerry, Templenoe and Feale Rangers.

In the draw to determine which teams would play whom in the first round the first drawn team in each group is up against the fourth, and the third against the second.

The stand-out fixture from the opening round is the clash of champs Austin Stacks against championship debutants Na Gaeil. Those first round fixtures are due to be played on the weekend of September 10/11 at neutral venues.

The round 2 and 3 fixtures will be determined by the outcome of the first round ties. The top two from each group will qualify for the quarter-finals of the competition with first placed teams in one group being drawn against second placed sides. There will be no repeat fixtures at that stage.

Group 1

Dr Crokes

Shannon Rangers

Kenmare Shamrocks

St Kierans

Round 1: Dr Crokes v St Kierans; Kenmare Shamrocks v Shannon Rangers

Group 2

Kerins O’Rahillys

Spa

Dingle

East Kerry

Round 1: Kerins O’Rahillys v East Kerry; Dingle v Spa

Group 3

Austin Stacks

West Kerry

Mid Kerry

Na Gaeil

Round 1: Austin Stacks v Na Gaeil; Mid Kerry v West Kerry

Group 4

St Brendans

South Kerry

Templenoe

Feale Rangers

Round 1: St Brendans v Feale Rangers; Templenoe v South Kerry