Heavy defeat to Galway won’t take Kerry’s focus off camogie quarter-final

Kerry will face Meath in Portlaoise this weekend in the All Ireland Intermediate Camogie Championship quarter-final Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach / Sportsfile

GLEN DIMPLEX ALL IRELAND INTERMEDIATE CAMOGIE CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND 5

Galway 2-17

Kerry 0-6

Is it the end of the world that Kerry suffered a seventeen-point defeat at the hands of Galway? Probably not, they had after all already qualified for the quarter-finals where they’ll face Meath this weekend.

On a trip to Kenny Park, Athenry the Kingdom were always likely to find the table toppers a difficult assignment, even as the Tribeswomen lined out with four changes from their last victory over Dublin.

Galway were, nevertheless, on top throughout the contest and were ruthless throughout the contest to ensure they nailed their spot in the semi-final stages of the championship.

Interestingly it was Kerry who started the brightest when Caoimhe Spillane slotted over a point for the Kingdom. Galway responded with well taken points from captain Lisa Casserly, Tegan Canning and Niamh McPeake.

Amy O'Sullivan, who was accurate on the frees throughout the contest, replied with a point through a free on the eighth minute to leave one between the teams. Canning and O’Sullivan exchanged scores on the eighth and 13th minutes to leave it Galway 0-4 Kerry 0-3 at the midway point of the half.

Galway responded with points from Katie Gilchrist, through a free, and Canning. On the 19th minute, Olwen Rabbitte, who made her first start for the Intermediate team, made no mistake in sticking the ball in the back of the net.

O’Sullivan replied with a free for the Kingdom but Gilchrist, through a free, Rabbitte and Laura Loughnane all replied with scores for Galway to help extend their lead.

O’Sullivan, who was Kerry’s top scorer for the contest and Canning, exchanged scores at the end of the half to leave it Galway 1-10 Kerry 0-5 at half-time.

Cora Kenny opened Galway’s scoring in the second half with a point inside the opening 30 seconds. Sarah Lawlor replied seven minutes later with Kerry’s only score of the half.

The Galway onslaught continued for Kerry with substitute Niamh McInerney (three), Canning and Kenny (two) all adding points to Galway’s tally while Kenny also added Galway’s second major of the game on the 53rd minute to leave the final score Galway 2-17 Kerry 0-6.

For Kerry, Sara Murphy, Patrice Diggin, Amy O’Sullivan, Caoimhe Spillane and Sarah Lawlor all worked hard. Up next for Galway is an All Ireland Semi final on July 23.

Kerry will face Meath this coming Saturday in Portlaoise at 4pm after Westmeath were docked points due to playing an ineligible player and so finish second in their group on points difference and so face Meath instead of Cork.

KERRY: Emma Lawlor; Elaine Ryall, Sara Murphy, Michelle Costello; Rachel McCarthy, Patrice Diggin , Áine O’Connor; Aoife Behan, Ellen O’Donoghue; Amy O’Sullivan (0-4 frees),Caoimhe Spillane (0-1), Sarah Lawlor ( 0-1); Kate Lynch, Julianne O’Keeffe, Edel Slattery Subs: Katie O’Dwyer for Julianne O’Keeffe, Cara Cullen for Caoimhe Spillane, Ciara Moloney for Kate Lynch, Julianne O’Keeffe for Áine O’Connor (inj), Kate Buckley for Elaine Ryall (inj)

GALWAY: Fiona Ryan; Caoimhe Reidy, Sarah Lyons, Ciara Hickey; Ciara Donohue, Lisa Casserly (0-1), Katie Manning; Jennifer Hughes, Tegan Canning (0-5); Olwen Rabbitte (1-1), Siobhan Divilly, Laura Loughnane (0-1); Cora Kenny (1-3, 0-1F), Niamh McPeake (0-1), Katie Gilchrist (0-2, 2f) Subs: Alannah Kelly for J Hughes, Niamh McInerney (0-3) for L Loughnane ,Shannon Corcoran for K Gilchrist, Laura Kelly for O Rabbitte, Katie Anna Porter for C Hickey