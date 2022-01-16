Heavy defeat for Molumphy’s men as All Ireland champions Limerick show early season intent

Stephen Molumphy's Kerry suffered a heavy defeat at the hands of Limerick the Gaelic Grounds on Sunday afternoon Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

MUNSTER HURLING CUP SEMI-FINAL

Limerick 4-29

Kerry 0-11

In front of a sell-out crowd of 5,000 people Limerick brought the Kerry hurlers back down to earth with a bang after last weekend’s victory over Tipperary in Austin Stack Park.

The Treaty men, with David Reidy in inspired form at centre-forward delivering 1-14 for his side, dominated the game essentially from start to finish to run out thirty point victors over a game Kerry side, whose heads didn’t drop despite the drubbing.

Very early on it was clear that the Treaty were a different proposition from an underpowered Tipperary of the previous week. Limerick, while relatively experimental, still had star performers on nearly every line of the pitch, and certainly in each sector.

They hit the game from the outset with a determination and a purpose that was lacking from the Premier. True enough after Cathal O’Neill’s early point (about fifteen seconds in) they hit a few wides – even allowing Kerry to pull briefly level through Shane Nolan – before getting fully up to speed. Once they did, however, Kerry were in a big trouble.

Points on the seventh, eighth, and tenth minutes pushed the Treaty four clear – 0-5 to 0-1 – and then a goal by Pat Ryan (unmarked after an assist from Brian O’Grady eluded Seán Weir) really put the home side in pole position.

By the second water break they were out to nine points in front – 1-9 to 0-2 – and while Kerry rallied somewhat in the second quarter with points from Fionán Mackessy, Paudie Ahern and Shane Conway, Limerick remained commanding. Their half-time advantage of 1-18 to 0-6 fully merited.

From there to the end it was only ever really a question of how much of a tally they’d rack up. The third quarter gave a fairly clear indication of just how hungry Limerick were.

For example, instead of tapping over a free on 43 minutes David Reidy went for goal and got it and then just before the water break sub Adam English shot a spectacular effort to the back of the net, 3-24 to 0-8.

A second goal from full-forward Pat Ryan was the stand-out moment in the final quarter as the game petered to its inevitable conclusion.

There were a few bright sparks for the Kingdom on a sobering afternoon. Michael O’Leary looked sharp and eager having missed so much hurling. Two first half catches on Martin Stackpoole puck-outs a solid reminder of just what he brings to the table, and what Kerry were missing in 2021.

Gavin Dooley, meanwhile, with two excellent first half points showed some real promise. To score against this Limerick side is a real achievement, they really are that good.

Other than that there were some decent performances – Fionnán Mackessy again proving what an athlete he is with a brilliant run and point on 33 minutes; young Colin Walsh carrying the fight to Limerick in the second half – and a more general sense that they kept on working for the majority of proceedings, there wasn’t a whole pile for Kerry to take out of such a heavy defeat.

Except, perhaps, as a reminder and exemplar of the standard they’ll have to reach if they genuinely aspire to competing in the Munster championship again at some point in the future.

One might be inclined to say that the game did Kerry – or Limerick for that matter – little good, but within being exposed to that type of class and conditioning a team such as Kerry is unlikely to develop to the fullest of their potential.

Probably Kerry and teams like them need more regular exposure to the best of the best – even when they’re not at their absolute full strength – but Kerry will probably be better for the experience of the past two weekends than without.

If they went back down the coast road on Sunday evening feeling chastened that would be understandable, but really nobody’s going to hold this against them. It’s not going to undo the fine work of the game in Austin Stack Park.

It might sting in the here and now, but this really was a no-win scenario for the Kingdom. Limerick, meanwhile, looked pumped and primed for another assault on the Liam MacCarthy Cup.

Okay it’s only January, and okay it’s only the Munster Hurling Cup with a weakened side against a weakened Kerry, but they really do look the real deal even now. In attitude as much as application.

It’s hardly a revelation to suggest Limerick are a fine side – the best perhaps of the new century if not ever – and, that being the case, there’s absolutely no shame in a Tier 2 county losing out to them.

LIMERICK: David McCarthy, Barry Nash, Jerome Boylan, Richie English, Colin Coughlan (0-2), Ronan Connolly, Mark Quinlan, Rory Duff, Brian O’Grady (0-3), Cathal O’Neill (0-4), David Reidy (1-14, 1-9f, 1 ‘65), Conor Boylan, Darren O’Connell, Pat Ryan (2-3), Oisín O’Reilly (0-1) Subs: Paddy O’Loughlin (0-1) for M Quinlan (inj), 8, Adam English (1-1) for O O’Reilly, half-time, William O’Donoghue for B O’Grady, 52, Patrick O’Donovan for D O’Connell, 52

KERRY: Martin Stackpoole, Seán Weir, Fionán Mackessy (0-1), Eric Leen, Eoin Ross (0-1), Conor O’Keeffe, Colin Walsh, Michael Leane (0-1), Gavin Dooley (0-2), Michael O’Leary, Paudie Ahern (0-1), Colum Harty (0-2), Mark Heffernan, Shane Conway (0-2f), Shane Nolan (0-1) Subs: James Sheehan for M Heffernan, 51, Darragh Slattery for E Ross, 55, Brian Lonergan for M O’Leary, Seán Sheehan for S Weir, 60, Cathal Dunne for C Wlahs, 65 Blood: Darragh Slattery for E Leen, 47-54

REFEREE: Niall Malone (Clare)