‘Heartbreaking isn’t even the word’ says a devastated Austin Stacks boss Wayne Quillinan

Rockies boss praises his side’s never-say-die attitude and vows they’ll come back stronger than ever

Wayne Quillinan Manager of Austin Stacks pictured after the Kerry Petroleum Senior Club Football Championship Relegation Play-Off Final in Fitzgerald Stadium on Sunday Photo by Tatyana McGough Expand

kerryman

Damian Stack

Head-bowed, heart-broken, you couldn’t but have sympathy for Austin Stacks boss Wayne Quillinan when he came to the interview room above the dressing rooms in Fitzgerald Stadium.

It’s been one hell of a roller-coaster ride with his beloved Rockies over the past decade or so. Three club titles back-to-back. A famous county championship success last December... and now this.

