‘Heartbreaking isn’t even the word’ says a devastated Austin Stacks boss Wayne Quillinan

Head-bowed, heart-broken, you couldn’t but have sympathy for Austin Stacks boss Wayne Quillinan when he came to the interview room above the dressing rooms in Fitzgerald Stadium.

It’s been one hell of a roller-coaster ride with his beloved Rockies over the past decade or so. Three club titles back-to-back. A famous county championship success last December... and now this.

He didn’t deserve to go out like this as he departs for a well-merited appointment as Kerry minor football manager. Sport really can be the cruellest of all mistresses.

“After five years of what we’ve done with the club heartbreaking isn’t even the word for it,” he said.

"People might be listening saying it’s not heartbreaking, but when you give so much to something and it ends like this you know it’s something that you’ll carry with you for the first of your life no matter what happens.

"I’m not talking about myself here. I’m talking about the group of players below there who have given every ounce of everything they had in the last four to five years and have been hugely successful doing it as well.

"That group inside there, I’m just telling you, is going to bounce back because the talent is there, whoever is going to take over the team the structures are there.

"Everything is in place for him and next year we’ll have all the guys back that were missing this year and they’ll come back and our job is just to bounce back, win an intermediate, get into the senior championship again and show what the Rock is all about. We’ve shown that in the last few years.”

Indeed, within the game with Kenmare Shamrocks they proved the point that they’re made of sterner stuff, coming back from seven points down at one stage in the second half to give themselves an outside chance at staying up.

“It’s phenomenal, yeah, not just today,” Quillinan concurred.

"They just don’t know when to quit which is just a massive characteristic of the team. They know what they’re playing for. They demand more of themselves than anyone could demand, which is the true sign of resilience.

"That’s why they keep going to the very end. It’s raw right now, but those are the characteristics the last will carry forward into next year. Not quitting when all the cards are against you is just a massive characteristic of that team.

“I think the big thing for us in those situations is to have cool heads at those times and trust our process, stick to our game plan and believe that will get you through the hard times and those three goals were really tough to take.

"Again it showed the character of the lads to respond and give ourselves the best chance in the second half.”

Many will be questioning how the system can allow the reigning county champions to be relegated less than twelve months after they brought the Bishop Moynihan Cup back to Connolly Park.

Indeed, in that time Austin Stacks (despite one hell of an injury list) have done very little out of the way. All the same rules are rules, everyone knew what was on the cards when they started out at the start of the year.

“Like you said, it’s the rules. We finish our club championship with 13 wins, two draws and three losses and we’re relegated, but they’re the rules,” Quillinan said.

As we’ve said, Quillinan didn’t deserve to go out like this with the Rock. It’ll sting, it’ll hurt, but really and truly it should have no bearing on the respect the man is held in or, indeed, his legacy in Connolly Park.

They’ll be back. So too will their manager.