Heartache for Kilgarvan as Banner best them

Richard O'Sullivan of Kilgarvan in action (scoring a goal) against Niall Walsh of Banner during the AIB Munster Club Junior Hurling Championship Quarter-Final – Kilgarvan (Kerry) V Banner (Clare) in Lewis Road on Saturday Photo by Tatyana McGough

MUNSTER CLUB JHC QUARTER-FINAL

Kilgarvan 1-15

Banner (Clare) 2-15

So near, and yet so very far.

With five minutes left on the clock, Kilgarvan's sheer stubborn will power had hauled them level with the Clare champions and within touching distance of history.

Full credit to the Bannermen, they held their nerve and saw it out with some great hurling at the finish, and they will acknowledge themselves that they needed every bit off it to shake off the Kerry challenge.

That Kilgarvan would knock so loudly on the door at the culmination of a pulsating contest would have looked very unlikely just seven minutes into the game.

Banner had easily the standout player on the pitch in dual inter-county star Shane Meehan and he had just knocked in his second goal to leave Kilgarvan in disarray.

Daniel Casey had opened the scoring on Kilgarvan's behalf, but Meehan at full-forward pounced when a defender slipped trying to gather a long ball, and Meehan had goal number one.

He added a fine point from play. Cian O'Connell cancelled that with a free well won by Donal O'Sullivan, but Meehan was on hand again to gather a good pass from John Collins and slot home his second goal. 2-1 to 0-2; things were looking fairly ominous!

Kilgarvan refused to buckle. Dónal O'Sullivan nailed a great score and Daniel Casey won a free for Cian O'Connell to convert. Kilgarvan, especially John Mark Foley and Shane O'Sullivan, were getting more comfortable with those long balls to Banner's danger-man. Meehan did pick off a free, though, sandwiching two good scores by lively corner forward Danny O'Halloran. 2-4 to 0-5.

Meehan added another free. Cian O'Connell and Dónal O'Sullivan after a fantastic piece of skill both had uncharacteristic misses, but O'Connell quickly made amends with a fine effort.

Meehan replied in kind, but a brilliant turnover and score by Gearóid Fennessy really lifted the Kilgarvan following in a resplendent Lewis Road. Cian O'Connell added another free – Kilgarvan had more than gotten into this game and were gradually chipping away at that lead.

Meehan came out to centre forward and hit a great long distance point from play. Kilgarvan's pressure was beginning to tell, though. Daniel Casey made a great run to cause panic stations in the Banner square, but keeper Darren Meehan made a brilliant point blank save to deny Cian O'Connell a goal.

It turned out that he was as good at stopping goals as his brother was at scoring them! Kilgarvan weren't done, though, and seconds before the half-0time whistle, Donal O'Sullivan picked out a nice ball to Richard O'Sullivan, and this time Meehan had no chance from close range. Half-time Banner 2-7 Kilgarvan 1-8

Kilgarvan came out like sharks scenting prey. Dónal O'Sullivan cut the gap back to a minimum before Ronan Foley raised a huge cheer by splitting the posts. All square and everything to play for.

Shane Meehan nudged Banner back in front with a free. Good pressure by Richard O'Sullivan and Keith Harrington (the last survivor on the starting team from the famous Kilgarvan history-makers of 2008) saw them force a turnover and Dónal O'Sullivan take the point. Level pegging again.

Banner responded in style. Shane Meehan added to his rising tally. Straight from the puck-out they were on the attack again, great work by Oisín McMahon leading to a point, and McMahon won a free converted by Meehan for a three point turnaround in as many minutes. Meehan won and converted another himself, and the gap was back to 2-12 to 1-11.

Again Kilgarvan were climbing uphill, and again they went to work with a will. Gearóid Fennessy scored two good frees and it was back to manageable proportions again.

Meehan was the undoubted star of the day, but Dónal O'Sullivan fits a county jersey just fine, and proved it with the best point of the day. Gearóid Fennessy stood over a sideline cut from long range and executed it to perfection. With five minutes left, it was all square again and the excitement was at fever pitch.

Banner had deeper reserves on their bench to call on and more regular hurling to keep them sharp. It showed in the finish. In fairness, their controlled passing was very simple perfection.

Shane Meehan struck over an impeccable '65. He picked out Tomas Meenaghan for a fine score and hammered the last nail in Kilgarvan's hopes with the final score of the day.

Fifteen years ago Kilgarvan made it all the way to a Munster Final, the first Kerry hurling club to do so. Their journey this year ended at the first step, but they showed the same heart and courage last Sunday as they had shown back then.

BANNER: Darren Meehan, Justin McGrath, Oran Rynne, Oisín McMahon (0-1), Conor Ryan, Niall Walsh, Cian Rynne, Jonny Martin, Tomas Meenaghan (0-1), Asndala Flynn, Ian Molloy, Matthew McGrath, Danny O'Halloran (0-2), Shane Meehan (2-11, 6f, 1'65), John Collins Subs: Fiachra Hayes (for Conor Ryan, half-time), Diarmuid Toner (for Andala Flynn, half-time), Aaron Kelly (for Matthew McGrath, 55 mins), Dan Daly (for Oisín McMahon, 59 mins)

KILGARVAN: Tadhg O'Donoghue, Gary Randles, Shane O'Sullivan, Ger O'Donovan, Jack Foley, John Mark Foley, Eoin O'Shea, Cian O'Connell (0-5, 5f), Gearoid Fennessy (0-4, 2f, 1 sideline), Keith Harrington, Richard O'Sullivan (1-0), Ronan Foley (0-1, 1f), Donal O'Sullivan (0-4), Daniel Casey (0-1), Corey Murphy

REFEREE: John Harrington (Limerick)