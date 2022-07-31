Heartache for Kerry ladies as Meath surge proves too much in All Ireland final

Heartache for Kerry as double dream dies: Vikki Wall of Meath celebrates after scoring a point during the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Senior Championship Final match between Kerry and Meath at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

TG4 ALL IRELAND LADIES SFC FINAL

Kerry 1-7

Meath 3-10

They gave it everything that they had, but in the finish two second half goals from Meath finished a brave Kerry challenge as the Royals claimed two in-a-row All Ireland titles with a performance befitting their status as the kingpins of ladies football.

Meath’s well-drilled machine, tremendous defensive system and ability to take their scores that made all the difference against a Kerry side that could hold their heads high despite the loss.

The Kingdom trailed by three points at half time, 1-8 to 1-5, a scoreline that slightly flattered them as Meath dismantled their kick outs in the second twenty minutes of the half. Kerry started the second half well though, and Siofra O’Shea and Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh had them back to within a single point five minutes in.

Unfortunately, this was as good as it got for the Kingdom. Emma Duggan slotted a free and in the forty fifth minute a kick-out found Emma Duggan who in turn fed Stacey Grimes with Niamh O’Sullivan ghosting behind the cover and she had the easy task of punching to the empty net in the forty fifth minute.

Kerry tried to get their way back into the game but the Meath tackling was relentless and time and again the Kingdom were guilty of carrying the ball into the tackle.

Ní Mhuircheartaigh shot into the goalkeepers hands, and a swift Meath break saw Vikki Wall find Bridgetta Lynch who kicked to the net after her initial punched effort hit the post.

At 3-9 to 1-7 and just fourteen minutes left to play then that really was that. The rest of the game belonged to Meath really as they set out their stall to maintain their lead, and try as they might Kerry couldn’t penetrate their concrete like rearguard. Kerry failed to score for the rest of the game and Niamh O’Sullivan pointed in the 55th minute to seal an impressive Meath victory.

Kerry got the best start to the game that they could have wished for when, following two Meath turnovers, Ciara Murphy popped over a lovely score with her left peg.

Three minutes later Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh slotted a free after a foul on Niamh Carmody and Kerry were playing with the wind in their sails. Meath’s goalkeeper Monica McGuirk took the resulting kick out but only found Ní Mhuircheartaigh, who rounded her marker with ease and slotted home.

This was what All Ireland final dreams are made of. Meath recircled the wagons however and garnered the next 1-3 without reply. Stacey Grimes slotted a free kick, and then Kelsey Nesbitt fed the marauding Emma Troy for a smashing goal in the ninth minute.

The pace of the game was relentless, but was really obvious was that Kerry’s kick-out strategy really wasn’t working and Meath were ravenous on the breaking ball as Kerry struggled to gain any sort of clean possession.

Points followed from a Vikki Wall free after a soft looking free given to Emma Duggan to level the game with eleven gone on the clock and she followed up with another placed ball two minutes later to push Meath one ahead.

When Kerry did when clean ball they were turned over a number of times as the suffocating Meath wall of resistance had the Kerry attackers measure. Time and again the ball was taken into traffic and in general it was moved far too slowly which in turn gave the Royal County the opportunity to funnel back.

Stacey Grimes, the brilliant Emma Troy, and the hard to handle Wall pushed Meath 1-6 to 1-2 ahead but Siofra O’Shea steadied the Kerry ship with a very important point in the twenty second minute.

Paris McCarthy and Grimes (a free) swapped scores but with both teams guilty of unforced errors and poor wides, it was left to Lorraine Scanlon to get the final score of the half after Cáit Lynch did brilliantly to get a hard earned free, and to leave the score at 1-8 to 1-5 at half time.

The goals from O’Sullivan and Lynch really killed whatever chance Kerry had in the second half. In the end it would be fair to say that the Royals were the better team but Kerry can take great pride from the way that they put it up to them.

It’s not much consolation to them this evening, but this defeat will stand to Kerry for next season, and the younger players, in particular, will learn from the loss and come back stronger and wiser.

KERRY: Ciara Butler(Castlegregory); Julie O’Sullivan (ISG), Kayleigh Cronin (Dr Crokes), Eilis Lynch (Castleisland Desmonds); Aishling O’Connell (Éire Óg, Cork)), Emma Costello (Firies), Ciara Murphy (0-1)(MKL Gaels); Lorraine Scanlon (0-1) ((Castleisland Desmonds), Cáit Lynch ((Castleisland Desmonds); Niamh Carmody (Finuge/St Senans) ,Siofra O’Shea (0-2) (Southern Gaels) ,Anna Galvin (Na Fianna) ,Paris McCarthy (0-1) ((Castleisland Desmonds) , Danielle O’Leary (Rathmore), Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh (1-2, 2f) (Corca Dhuibhne). Subs: Niamh Ní Chonchúir for N Carmody 45 mins, Erica McGlynn for P McCarthy 45 mins, Aoige Dillane for J O’Sullivan 55 mins, Caoimhe Evans for D O Leary 56 mins, Mary O’Connell for A O’Connell 56 mins

MEATH: Monica McGuirk; Shauna Ennis, Mary Kate Lynch, Katie Neww,; Aoibheann Leahy, Emma Troy (1-1), Aoibhín Cleary; Máire O’Shaughnessy, Orlagh Lally; Megan Thynne, Emma Duggan (0-1f), Kelsey Nesbitt; Vikki Wall,(0-3, 2f) Stacey Grimes (0-3, 2f), Niamh O Sullivan (1-2). Subs: Orla Byrne for A Leahy 22 min, Bridgetta Lynch (1 goal) for K Nesbitt 42 mins, Orlaith Duff for K Newe 56 mins ,Emma White for S Grimes 56 mins, Sarah Wall for M Thynne 56 mins

REFEREE: Maggie Farrelly (Cavan).