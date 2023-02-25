Heartache for Kerry hurlers as Offaly snatch it at the death

Colin Walsh of Kerry in action against Paddy Delaney of Offaly in the Allianz Hurling League Division 2A in Fitzgerald Stadium on Saturday afternoon Photo by Tatyana McGough.

ALLIANZ NHL DIVISION 2A

Kerry 1-18

Offaly 0-22

That sport can be cruel is hardly breaking news. We all know it. We’ve seen it often enough. And, yet, that still doesn’t make it any easier to take when it happens as it did to Kerry on a gloriously sunny Saturday afternoon in Fitzgerald Stadium.

To lose a lead just before injury time is one thing. To lose the game just after is quite another. The Kingdom deserved more than what they got, that much is clear. Offaly, of course, won’t see it that way and if any score was worthy of winning a game it was David Nally’s sideline cut into the Lewis Road end.

Having led pretty much all the way through, Offaly will feel that the two points are deservedly theirs. Kerry’s resilience, though, was heartwarming. More than heartwarming it was encouraging.

After the disappointing performance against Carlow last time out, this was more like it from the green and gold. Perfect? No, of course not. Nowhere near as a matter of fact. It was, however, a considerable improvement.

That improvement was most evident in the second half when the Kingdom turned a five-point deficit with seventeen minutes of regulation time on the clock to a one-point lead heading into the end game.

In that period we saw much more of the Kerry side we’ve come to know from manager Stephen Molumphy’s first campaign in charge. Better running off the shoulder, more expansive hurling, even if their distribution continued to let them down on occasion.

So too did Kerry’s efficiency in front of the sticks, they ended the game with sixteen missed chances (including a couple of goal-scoring efforts). The majority of those came in the first half it must be noted.

The Kingdom had started the game well enough. Offaly did look the superior force, just about, from the get-go, but the green and gold were living with them.

It was level twice early on at two each after five minutes and then again at four each after thirteen with the green and gold playing some genuinely nice stuff.

Keith Carmody proved a welcome addition up front as his third minute point (assist Daniel Collins) suggested, and with numbers around the middle battled well with the visitors to Fitzgerald Stadium.

The only real issue was a return of the profligacy that dogged Kerry against Carlow two weeks ago. Molumphy’s men were making life difficult for themselves, while down the other end Eoghan Cahill proved unerring from the placed ball.

Offaly did have the breeze at their back into the scoreboard end to be fair, even so some of Kerry’s wides were most disappointing. The sort of wides that often can and do come back to haunt a side.

Still Kerry had enough about them to hit the front on seventeen minutes thanks to the score of the first half, a goal for Shane Conway. Pádraig Boyle winning possession on the sideline in front of the stand, before picking out Colin Walsh who fed the Lixnaw man for a sweet finish past Stephen Corcoran – 1-4 to 0-5.

It was all looking reasonably encouraging at this juncture, but bit-by-bit the Kingdom surrendered whatever initiative they had through a combination of poor shooting – Kerry had nine missed chances in the first half, including a couple more outside chances for goals – and poor distribution.

Offaly didn’t had any qualms about taking advantage shooting the next seven scores with guys like Oisín Kelly and Cillian Kelly getting on the scoreboard as Kerry took 21 minutes between scores.

Pádraig Boyle with a free on 38 minutes stopped the rot to leave it 1-4 to 0-12 and 1-4 to 0-13 at the break with Cahill shooting his eighth of the game following some all too common Kerry indiscipline.

With the breeze at their backs for the second half there was still some hope for Kerry, but they’d need to strike early and often in the second half to stand any chance with five points between the sides.

Two early scores for Offaly – both placed balls by Cahill – didn’t seem to bode well for Kerry, but with six on-the-trot between the 37th and 44th minutes had the Kingdom right back in it, just two points down, 1-10 to 0-15.

Offaly seemed to take control again for a time thereafter, getting it back to a 0-19 to 1-11 advantage by 53 minutes following Adrian Cleary’s second point of the afternoon.

By now Kerry were running the bench and seemed to come on stronger the longer the game progressed, a point from Mackessy heralding a revival from the home side of another six points in-a-row.

There were points from Jordan Conway, from Pádraig Boyle (from placed balls) and from Jordan Conway for the Kingdom to steal, rather remarkably, in front, 1-17 to 0-19.

Offaly pulled back level with a point from Cahill from play before a Shane Conway sideline cut from the terrace side gave Kerry the lead again. Cahill equalised a minute later, before Nally’s sideline cut broke Kerry hearts deep into time added on.

Kerry could maybe have snatched another score or two after Conway’s cut to give them a chance of the win, but on this day it just wasn’t to be. It’ll hurt, but behind the hurt surely there will be a realisation that a corner might well have been turned.

Kerry on the way back to where they were? Don’t count them out. Something tells us this might not be the only time they face the Faithful in this league campaign.

KERRY: John Brendan O’Halloran, Evan Murphy, Eoin Ross, Conor O’Keeffe, Eric Leen, Mikey Boyle, Kyle O’Connor, Fionán Mackessy (0-2), Daniel Collins (0-1), Colin Walsh (0-2), Michael Leane, Shane Conway (1-1, 1 sideline), Keith Carmody (0-1), Dáithí Griffin, Pádraig Boyle (0-8, 7f, 1 ‘65) Subs: Jordan Conway (0-1) for D Griffin (inj), 7, Dan Goggin (0-1) for K Carmody, 50, Niall Mulcahy (0-1) for M Leane, 51, Seán Weir for E Leen (inj), 61, Cillian Trant for C O’Keeffe, 63 Blood: Paudie O’Connor for C Walsh, 35(+4)-half-time

OFFALY: Stephen Corcoran, Ben Conneely, Ciaran Burke, Jack Screeney, Killian Sampson, Jason Sampson, Ross Ravenhill, Paddy Delaney, David King, Oisín Kelly (0-1), Cillian Kiely (0-2), Adrian Cleary (0-2), Eoghan Cahill (0-13, 11f, 1 ‘65), John Murphy, David Nally (0-3, 1 sideline) Subs: Charlie Mitchell (0-1) for J Murphy, half-time, Eimhim Kelly for R Ravenhill, 51, Jack Clancy for P Delaney, 61, Blood: Eimhim Kelly for R Ravenhill, 44-49s

REFEREE: Kevin Jordan (Tipperary)