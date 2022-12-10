Heartache for Clanmaurice after pushing favourites Clonduff all the way in All Ireland semi-final

Clanmaurice’s Ann Marie Leen is tackled during the All Ireland Intermediate Club Championship semi-final with Down's Clonduff in Offaly on Saturday evening Photo by INPHO/Evan Treacy

AIB ALL IRELAND INTERMEDIATE CLUB CAMOGIE SEMI-FINAL

Clonduff 1-16

Clanmaurice 1-11

(After double extra time)

Any club that has endured two one-score defeats in All-Ireland club finals in consecutive seasons knows all there is to know about heartbreak, but even by those standards, Clanmaurice endured an incredibly tough defeat earlier this afternoon in Kinnegad, when their dreams of adding an Intermediate All-Ireland to their lengthy roll of honour were dashed by Clonduff of Down over the course of 90 breathtaking minutes of action.

An enforced change of travelling plans this morning that forced them to travel individually by car could have put the Kerry women on the back foot, but instead they played their best hurling in the opening half, and while they benefited from a fortunate goal – a long range free from Patrice Diggin that was allowed to bounce in the square and break to the net past Katie McGilligan – they were still full value for their 1-6 to 0-5 interval lead.

Six points from play, with five different players contributing to that total, showed the variety and balance that there was in the Clanmaurice attack, and while Paula O’Hagan and Sara Louise Graffin were causing plenty of problems at the other end of the field, overall it looked like Clanmaurice had an extra touch of class and composure in a contest where both sides brought plenty of intensity and vim.

A free from Patrice Diggin opened the scoring in the first minute after half-time, but that was to be their second-last score of the hour, as Clonduff completely took over for the next 30 minutes of action.

Down senior star Fionnuala Carr was the dominant influence on the game, lording matters from centre-back andwhile the scores never flowed freely, Clanmaurice could have had no complaints when Graffin got on the end of a long clearance from Carr (her sister) to slot the equalising score.

Clanmaurice rallied for the closing minutes and exerted some pressure on the Clonduff goal, but not enough to force a good scoring chance, and so extra-time was the outcome.

Three dead ball scores – one from Jackie Horgan and two more from, Diggin – suggested that the Kerry and Munster representatives had come through the storm and that they might hold out, but Clonduff came again, striking twice in the first half of extra-time and then levelling matters through a high pressure Paula O’Hagan free in the 78th minute.

A second round of extra-time began with a great goal chance for Clonduff, but a majestic diving block from Niamh Leen repelled the danger and prevented the Ulster side from taking their first lead since O’Hagan’s opening score.

However this time, Clonduff weren’t about to let their momentum slip, and once they took the lead through Orla Gribben, they never looked back. Sara Louise Graffin’s sixth point roused the Clonduff-dominated crowd at Kinnegad even further, and with Clanmaurice chasing the game, a breakaway move and long delivery into Aoife Fitzgerald’s square saw the sliotar break kindly for Beth Fitzpatrick to sweep home her side’s only goal from what proved to be the last puck of the game.

CLONDUFF: Katie McGilligan; Niohmi Murray, Jenna Boden, Erin Rafferty; Katie Morgan, Fionnuala Carr 0-1 (1f), Claire Kearney; Clare McGilligan, Isabella O’Hare; Beth Fitzpatrick 1-1, Sara Louise Graffin 0-6, Orla Gribben 0-1; Paula O’Hagan 0-7 (4f, 1 45), Cassie Fitzpatrick, Orlaith McCusker Subs: Ceallagh Byrne for O McCusker, 41, Amy Morgan for Murray, 70, Orlaith McCusker for McGilligan, 85

CLANMAURICE: Aoife Fitzgerald; Michelle Costello, Niamh Leen, Rachel McCarthy; Elaine Ryall, Sara Murphy, Aoife Behan; Patrice Diggin 1-4 (1-3f), Kate Lynch; Ann Marie Leen, Laura Collins 0-1, Caoimhe Spillane 0-2; Amy O’Sullivan 0-1, Jackie Horgan 0-3 (1f), Danielle O’Leary Subs: Julianna O’Keeffe for K Lynch, half-time, Áine O’Connor for Ryall, full-time

REFEREE: Gavin Donegan (Dublin)