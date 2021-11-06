Hayes strike sets Kerins O’Rahillys on their way to comprehensive victory over Dingle

Dingle's Matthew Flaherty comes under pressure from Kerins O'Rahillys' Conor Hayes during their sides' Garvey's County SFC quarter-final clash in Austin Stack Park on Saturday evening Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus

GARVEY’S COUNTY SFC QUARTER-FINAL

Kerins O’Rahillys 2-16

Dingle 0-13

Superbly varying their tactics from what had served them so effectively the previous week, allied to the efficiency of their shot conversion rate from start to finish, saw an outstanding Kerins O’Rahillys absolutely power into the Garvey’s SuperValu County SFC semi-finals after this comprehensive victory over Dingle at a pleasantly dry Austin Stack Park.

After Tommy Walsh’s stunning performance as a high-fielding totem in the inside line in the opening round victory over St Kieran’s, Dingle would have been well aware of the potential threat posed by the big full-forward, but against the breeze in the opening half, the Strand Road men used their running game to great effect instead, with Barry John Keane and Conor Hayes in sparkling form.

Then, with the elements in their favour on the resumption, and after Dingle had flown out of the traps with an unanswered four points to level the contest (0-8 each) by the 37th minute, William Harmon’s charges showed extremely admirable composure to absorb that opening second half blitzkrieg from their opponents, to emphatically deliver a clinical, and almost instant, decisive response.

Now was the time for the high, direct deliveries into the former Kerry inter-county star and, after a Walsh punched point and two from Jack Savage (one free) had stopped the Dingle comeback in its tracks, Kerins O’Rahillys struck for the killer blow in the 44th minute, and it was a textbook goal from the winners’ point of view.

After Savage had been fouled on the 45 metre line, David Moran’s arrowed free was superbly plucked out of the sky by the towering Tralee side’s full-forward, and when he quickly plied Hayes with a quick pass, the jinking attacker made no mistake with a right-foot low drive to the net.

Now ruling the roost, Walsh took a mark soon after, and kicked a point to have the westerners dead and buried at the final water break (1-12 to 0-8).

Even though they had showed great resilience to battle back from a six-point deficit in the first half, the was no way back for Dingle this time, especially after Billy O’Connor and Conor Geaney had squandered potential goal opportunities early in the fourth quarter, with Kerins O’Rahillys putting the icing on the cake in the 52nd minute when Keane’s brilliant assist was finished to the net by the hard-working Gavin O’Brien, comfortably rounding the losers’ keeper in the process.

Despite the brilliance of Paul Geaney throughout, both on the ’40 and at full-forward, and sporadic interventions from the likes of Conor Geaney and Tom O’Sullivan, Dingle were never fully able to recover from the seventh minute loss of captain Mikey Geaney, who picked up a knee injury after a challenge from Jack Savage.

The early withdrawal of their inspirational skipper rocked Pádraig Corcoran’s side to the core, and with Keane rolling back the years with three points from play, the Tralee side led by four points (0-5 to 0-1) at the first water break. Maybe things would have turned out differently if Paul Geaney had managed to beat Shane Foley after a penetrating run in the 21st minute, but O’Rahillys retained their advantage by the interval (0-8 to 0-4).

Then came Dingle’s purple patch at the start of the second half and, just as they were getting their hopes up of pulling this one out of the fire and catapulting themselves into the last four, Kerins O’Rahillys gave the utmost evidence of their current well-being by crushing the West Kerry side (2-7 to 0-1) in an 18-minute spell that was as exhilarating as it was eye-catching.

With Cormac Coffey, Darragh McElligott and Con Barrett leading the charge at the back, David Moran and Tom Hoare dominant at midfield, and messrs Keane, Hayes, Walsh, O’Brien and the Savages inventive and accurate up front, Kerins O’Rahillys showed that the cruise against St Kieran’s was no fluke.

By putting back-to-back displays together, they have put down a serious marker to go all the way now.

KERINS O’RAHILLYS: Shane Foley; Donagh Buckley, Ross O’Callaghan, Cormac Coffey; Darragh McElligott 0-1, Shane Brosnan, Con Barrett; David Moran 0-1, Tom Hoare; Gearoid Savage, Jack Savage 0-6 (4f), Gavin O’Brien 1-1; Barry John Keane 0-3, Tommy Walsh 0-2 (1m), Conor Hayes 1-2. Subs: Shane McElligott for G Savage (53 mins), Sean Walsh for Hayes (55 mins), Diarmuid O’Sullivan for O’Brien (57 mins), Jerome Daly for Barrett (59 mins)

DINGLE: Gavin H Curran; Conor O’Sullivan , Padraig O’Connor, Tom O’Sullivan 0-1; Matthew Flaherty, Mikey Geaney, Aidan O’Connor; Barry O’Sullivan 0-1, Billy O’Connor; Tadhg Browne, Niall Geaney, George Durrant; Conor Geaney 0-3 (1f), Paul Geaney 0-7 (4f), Dylan Geaney 0-1. Subs: Michael Flannery for M Geaney, injured (7 mins), Mark Ashe for de Brun (46 mins), Colin Moriarty for Durrant (53 mins), Darragh O’Sullivan for C O’Sullivan (59 mins), Padraig Sheehy for B O’Connor (59 mins)

REFEREE: Seamus Mulvihill (St Senan’s)