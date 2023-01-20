Hat trick hero Paddy Lane sends Mercy Mounthawk into the Tralee school’s first Corn Uí Mhuirí semi-final

MUNSTER SCHOOLS SFC ‘A’ (Corn Uí Mhuirí) QUARTER-FINAL

Mercy Mounthawk 3-15

Clonakilty CC 0-16

Mercy Mounthawk, Tralee have qualified for the school’s first ever Corn Uí Mhuirí semi-final after beating Clonakilty CC in their re-arranged quarter-final this afternoon, thanks in the main to a hat trick of goals from Austin Stacks players Paddy Lane. Robert Monahan contributed 0-7, with six from play, as the Tralee side moved into the penultimate stage of Munster’s premier schools football competition with an eight-point win.

The schools were meant to play each other in Banteer on Wednesday but that fixture was postponed because of a frozen pitch, but when the game went ahead on the 4G pitch at Pairc Uí Chaoimh today the Tralee side was, for the most part, the better team.

Mercy Mounthawk came out of the blocks with a flying start, with Monahan, easily the liveliest and most dominant player of the first half, kicked the first of his haul of points to open their account. Straight from the kick-out, Mounthawk came again, with Lane coolly drilling the ball past a hapless Tadhg O’Neill for a goal. A foul on Darragh O’Connor saw him split the posts to put Mounthawk 1-2 to 0-0 ahead after just four minutes of play.

Clonakilty may have started slowly, but they showed that they can play great football in their own right soon enough. The always dangerous Olan O’Donovan kick-started their revival, with Darragh Gough quickly adding another and O’Donovan winning and pointing a free to leave two points between the sides.

Both sides were playing great passing football, but Mounthawk had a real ace in their deck in the form of the outstanding Monahan, who gathered from Daniel Kirby and split the posts. Timothy Cullinane replied in kind. Niall Collins finished off a superb team move by splitting the posts to put a goal between them again. Timothy Cullinane set up Darragh Gough for a score but the irrepressible Monahan landed another long range beauty.

Mounthawk landed a real hammer blow when Monahan made a brilliant intercept to tee up Lane for another goal. Gough pulled back a free, but Monahan struck again and Lane gathered and smoothly converted a mark.

Fergal Murphy was a growing influence for Clonakilty, winning a free for O’Donovan before adding a point himself. Robert Monahan nailed his fifth point of the day from the forty but Olan O’Donovan closed out the first half scoring to leave Clonakilty five points behind but still very much in touch, Mercy Mounthawk 2-8 Clonakilty CC 0-9.

Darragh Gough kicked a superb point to open the second half scoring. Both sides missed chances, with Lane knocking a high ball across to Darragh O’Connor but Clonakilty blocking his goal-bound effort. Monahan slotted the ‘45’ before Jim Twomey and Tomás Kennedy exchanged points to leave Mounthawk ahead by 2-10 to 0-11. Once again, though, Mounthawk had that little bit of greater fire-power in the guise of deadly Paddy Lane, who gathered from Jake Hoare and gave the hapless goalkeeper no chance.

Clonakilty never gave up, with Cillian Twohig and Olan O’Donovan (free) trimming the gap, but realistically Mounthawk were far too astute to cough up that big a lead. Tomás Kennedy stretched it further.

Clonakilty were beginning to leave gaps as they pushed hard for goals, with Darragh O’Connor slotting a free and Lane adding a point. Cillian Twohig, now playing in the forwards, took his second point but man of the match Robert Monahan notched his seventh of the game.

Darragh Gough closed out Clonakilty’s scoring in this year’s Corn Uí Mhuirí, with Lane closing out a superb win in a highly entertaining game for Mercy Mounthawk, who will face the winners of St. Brendans versus Hamilton HS quarter-final, which uis scheduled for next Wednesday.

MERCY MOUNTHAWK: Michael Tansley, Gary O’Riordan, Jack Murphy, Seán Rice, Seán Corkery, Cillian Litchfield, Bobby Byrne, Robert Monahan 0-7 (1 ‘45’), Donal O’Sullivan, Niall Collins (0-1), Odhrán Ferris, Daniel Kirby, Darragh O’Connor 0-2 (1f), Tomás Kennedy (0-2), Paddy Lane (3-3). Subs: Jake Hoare(for Darragh O’Connor (44 mins), Cian Mason for Donal O’Sullivan (53 mins), Fionán Egan for Daniel Kirby (53 mins), Cian Moran for Gary O’Riordan (57 mins)

CLONAKILTY CC: Tadhg O’Neill, Diarmuid McCarthy, Dan Twomey, Shane O’Regan, Sam Bailey, Fionn McCarthy, Cilllian Twohig (0-2), Jim Twomey, Aaron Cullinane, Fergal Murphy (0-1), Timothy Cullinane (0-1), Tomás Ó Buachalla, Darragh Gough 0-6 (2f), Philip Flynn, Olan O’Donovan 0-6 (5f). Subs: Eamonn Hodnett for Sam Bailey (23 mins), Joseph Bailey for Jim Twomey (49 mins), Eoin Cullinane for Fionn McCarthy (57 mins)

Referee: Simon Stokes (Cork)