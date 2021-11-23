Harmon: ‘They brought a bit of madness, a bit of physicality, a bit of fitness, they brought all of it together’

Trailing by five points at half-time in Sunday’s county semi-final, Kerins O’Rahillys knew that they were teetering on the brink. They had to up their performance by several gears. To then edge home by a single point against Dr Crokes by the finish made it a hugely satisfactory day for winning manager, William Harmon.

“In the first half, we were disappointed with our application in the game. I’m going to be honest, at half-time we asked a question: Lads, what is it, do we want to go for this, or do we want to go out the gate?

"I think the lads showed in the second half that they answered all those questions, and they brought a bit of madness, a bit of physicality, a bit of fitness, they brought all of it together,” he said.

“I’m very pleased, in that aspect, because they really responded. It’s a county championship semi-final, there’s a big crowd, you’re down five points against a high-quality team, the way the lads responded was admirable really, to be honest with you.

“Dr Crokes were playing well in the first half and they were getting the opportunities. I think we weren’t playing well, but we were still getting opportunities, so we felt that if we could improve how we were playing as a team, maybe those opportunities would start going over for us, and we would see what happens.

“When we got within two points, we kind of smelled, okay there’s something here for us, and you know yourself, we felt the momentum in the game was with us at that stage, and we just ploughed on from there. I thought we started playing our normal game from then on.”

Physicality levels certainly increased during the second half, bringing with it a raft of black, yellow and red cards for both sides. The Strand Road manager felt that symbolised how much the two teams wanted that coveted place in the decider.

“There are things that happen in games, which go for and against you. At the end of the day, everybody out there today is trying their best to get to a county final. It was a physical game, I think everybody put themselves on the line, but look, going a man down probably galvanised us, if that makes sense. It got us to re-focus further, and everybody had to raise their games about ten per cent, which I think they did.

“Dr Crokes are a club that have done everything, they have achieved everything, and they are there for a reason. They have high quality players, good people behind them, good club. We had to empty everything to get over the line today, and that’s what we did.

“We’re focusing on today, getting over today, and now the next challenge is an even higher challenge again. For us, we’ll just go in, do as we normally do, focus on ourselves. Kerins O’Rahillys are a club that’s held in high esteem in Kerry.

"They should be reaching the latter stages of the county championship on a regular basis, but all we can worry about is this year, and we’re delighted to get to a final.”