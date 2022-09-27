Kerry

Hard to fathom why the Kerry GAA didn’t first complete the club championships

Damian Stack

By starting one competition before completing the other, the County Board have unbalanced the club championships

An Ghaeltacht player PJ Mac Láimh finished up his campaign with West Kerry on Saturday evening and now faces an uncertain wait to know what his intermediate club championship semi-final with Legion will take place. He's pictured in action against Na Gaeil's James O'Connor in Gallarus Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus Expand

kerryman

Off the top we have to say this much: we absolutely do not (under any circumstances) envy the job Peter Twiss, the County Board Secretary, has in putting a fixtures list together at the start of every season.

He’s got something like sixty clubs to try and keep (reasonably) happy. He’s got multiple competitions stretching across a number of different age groups.

