Hard to fathom why the Kerry GAA didn’t first complete the club championships

Off the top we have to say this much: we absolutely do not (under any circumstances) envy the job Peter Twiss, the County Board Secretary, has in putting a fixtures list together at the start of every season.

He’s got something like sixty clubs to try and keep (reasonably) happy. He’s got multiple competitions stretching across a number of different age groups.

He’s got a couple of different codes – one more dominant than the other admittedly – with dual clubs and other clubs which draw footballers from hurling strongholds (and vice versa).

It’s must be a a bit like trying to solve a Rubik’s cube, without having the option of pulling the stickers off.

It's a delicate balance the Milltown man must strike and, for the most part, we’d argue he and the rest of the CCC (Competitions Control Committee) do a fine job.

The fixtures calendar in the Kingdom generally works with a regular supply of games throughout the year for club players.

The hurling fraternity might not agree necessarily, and they've got a certain amount of legitimate concerns. This year’s race for the Neilus Flynn felt rushed off in indecent haste.

Still you can understand why the County Board would have wanted the County Senior Hurling Championship competed before the club football championships got underway.

It’s simply not sustainable for the two competitions to exist side by side. It would lead to games in one competition holding up the other. Because hurler X is playing football with club Y, club Z is left waiting and waiting for a gap in the schedule to open.

As a recipe for a messy, unsatisfactory situation you couldn’t ask for one more clear-cut. It would serve to unnecessarily unbalance one or other or both competitions.

The recognition of which makes it all the harder to fathom why the club championships were not run to their completion before the County Senior Football Championship got underway at the beginning of this month.

We’ve honestly found it a little difficult to fathom the rationale for it, beyond maybe a desire for the greater number of footballers and games to be accommodated in September while the weather is still fine.

That does make a certain amount of sense. Getting eight senior championship group games played off on a weekend instead of say six club championship semi-finals (across three games) is a net gain, we guess, but it's fairly thin gruel all the same.

Probably we’re missing something quite obvious here, but practically everyone we’ve broached this subject with has been similarly perplexed.

Without a hugely obvious benefit to holding off on completing the club championships, the drawbacks seem to us that much more obvious.

We've already spoken about how you wouldn't want an unbalanced competition. Well by delaying the completion of the club championships while the race for the Bishop Moynihan Cup got underway, that was all but guaranteed.

At the end of the new group phase for the Garvey's County Senior Football Championship – a system that will need tweaking too let's be honest – you can easily see that it has had just that effect.

Just look at the intermediate championship semi-finals where you've got An Ghaeltacht versus Killarney Legion, and Beaufort versus Rathmore.

Okay three out of the four clubs are still involved in the County Senior Football Championship – albeit not all their players – with An Ghaeltacht are out of the running now that West Kerry have departed the stage.

It can’t be easy for An Ghaeltacht boss Micheál O’Shea to know how to pitch preparations not knowing when the game will be played.

There’s every chance – and the bookmakers would have it a near certainty – that East Kerry will be in the County Final at the end of next month, so where does that leave the Gallarus outfit?

Hell where does it leave Ned English and his Legion squad? Particularly those who aren’t involved with Jerry O’Sullivan’s East Kerry?

Both clubs will play challenge games and bits and bobs to keep going – the West Kerry championship gets underway for An Ghaeltacht – but from out point of view the integrity of the competition has been undermined to a certain extent. At the very least its cohesion has been eroded.

Are Legion and An Ghaeltacht going to be in the same place next November (as seems quite likely to be when the game is place) as they were last August? The ground will have shifted so much in the meantime it’s possible to argue that they will be.

That’s really unfair on the clubs involved and does very little for what has been a cracking competition.

All the clubs involved in the knock-out stages had momentum, hard-fought and hard-won momentum. That will be long, long dissipated by the time these games are played.

It would have made a hell of a lot of more sense to play the things to completion instead of having this weird limbo state Legion and An Ghaeltacht and a few others inhabit.

Maybe it’s just the way our brain works, but if we start something we tend finish it before moving on to the next thing. Doing things in fits and starts only ever leads to jobs taking longer that they ought to have done.

By design the County Board have created a messy situation here. They’ll get there in the end, finals will be played, fixtures fulfilled, but we can’t help but think they've made a bit of a dog’s dinner out of this.