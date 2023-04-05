Hard graft and a bit of craic, Kerry's warm-weather camp will stand to them greatly

With the league now concluded and Kerry having guaranteed their place in Division 1 for next year, preparation for the start of this year’s championship is now the priority.

With the championship starting this weekend it certainly is quite a quick turnaround for some teams. It’s brilliant for the supporters with no lull after the league waiting for the championship to commence, but it can be daunting for the players facing straight into the championship coming off a tough league campaign.

Kerry are fortunate that they still have three weeks to prepare for a Munster semi-final on April 23 against either Tipperary or Waterford. Neither had successful league campaigns with Tipperary being relegated to Division 4 and Waterford winning just one game against London in Division 4.

Barring a calamity Kerry shouldn’t have too much to worry about heading into this game and their first real competitive fixture won’t be until a Munster final two weeks later.

There are pros and cons to this scenario as they won’t be as battle hardened as some of the other teams heading into the All Ireland series, but it gives them the luxury of having that bit of extra time to make up the ground they lost by coming back training much later than most other counties.

Kerry will hike up their championship preparations next week as they head off to Portugal on a warm weather training camp. It’s something that Kerry haven’t done in a few years, but Jack O’Connor and the management team will be welcoming its return in the hope that it will rejuvenate the squad after the league.

It will allow fellas to bond and get to know each other that bit better, especially the younger fellas, and allow the team to raise their game to the required level if they are to be successful in their quest to retain their All Ireland crown in late July.

For many of the squad it will be their first time experiencing a training camp and something they will be looking forward to. During the earlier part of my career with Kerry we embarked on quite a few warm-weather training camps to Portugal.

If my memory serves me correct I believe we went in 2011, 2013 and 2014 and we also went over to London another year for a similar camp, bar the sun, where we trained in Harlequins top-class rugby facilities.

It is four or five days where the lads will get to live the life of a professional athlete. Pretty much all your needs are looked after and all you have to worry is about training as well as possible and getting your rest and recovery in between sessions.

The lads are jetting off Wednesday morning and all going well should be arriving in Faro around 1pm. I say all going well as I distinctly remember our flight over in 2014. Our flight was just about to conclude and we were arriving into Faro airport, we could see the runway, but when the plane got to about 25 feet from the ground back up we went again and circled back around.

We then attempted to make a second landing, but again we were unsuccessful in getting the plane down onto the runway. At this stage people were starting to get a little worried on board as to what was going on.

The passengers across the way from us knew that they were sitting in the middle of the Kerry football team and were joking that it would be like the famous aeroplane crash involving the Manchester United soccer team in 1985 that took the lives of some of the Busby babes. Certainly not what you want to be hearing in the midst of the panic!

Thankfully we managed to make it onto the ground at the third time of asking. We never found out if it was a new pilot who wasn’t used of landing or there was another reason behind the two failed attempts, but we were certainly happy to be finally getting off the plane.

For all three of my trips to Portugal we stayed in the Amendoeira golf resort, which was situated about 40 minutes from the airport. The facilities there were top notch with two Fabulous golf courses, swimming pools, a par three golf course and a state of the art GAA pitch.

Four players would be assigned rooms together in apartments for the week. Usually the management team would put two of the younger fellas with two of the experienced players. This was strategically planned out in order for fellas to get to know each other better and become more comfortable in each other’s company.

Obviously due to spending so much time together training throughout the year a county team become fairly close, but living together for the few days just drives that bond on a bit more.

Often they will put players that play in similar lines on the pitch together to instil that trust in each other. I remember my first training camp in 2011, I was in the same apartment as Tom O’Sullivan.

We played in the same position and Tom was one of the best corner-backs in the business over the years and they felt he could pass on advice and use his experience to help me starting out with Kerry.

The funny part is I don’t remember that I shared an apartment with Tom for all the great advice he gave me, rather the reason I remember Tom was there (I don’t know who else was there!) is because Tom used to enjoy a cigarette.

So when Tom was heading out onto the balcony for a fag he used have me on watch duty to make sure that Jack O’Connor wasn’t out and about as he was in the apartment underneath us. It certainly was a different time back then, I don’t think Jack will have to worry about that this time around.

It’s funny that many people say that you get three or four weeks worth of training done over the few days out there. It’s true to one extent, in relation to the amount of time you have together as a group, the video work, tactical meetings and sessions you can get done during that time, but physically you can only do so much in four / five days.

I work with Rob Heffernan the Olympic walker and he laughed off the thinking that you can get a lot more done in a physical aspect. He trained at an elite level for years and made the point that you can’t physically do five days hard training in-a-row as you won’t get the best out of each session and there is a good chance of picking up injuries as your body is just not used of it.

Thinking back he is probably right. We never did hard running on these camps as you just don’t have the time to recover for the next session that day. That work was done at home when you had a day or two between training sessions to get the body right again.

I remember our training camp in 2014 and towards the end of the week we had a meeting that was opened to to the players in relation to how they felt things were going, what was working and what we felt could be done better.

I remember making the point that I didn’t think we were training hard enough from a fitness perspective. Well the following Tuesday I regretted saying it. Back then we used to go on the training camp after the league and still had a few weeks to get ready for championship when we arrived home.

For a month straight the Tuesday night sessions was pretty much all fitness work. The session consisted of timed runs with the trainer at the time Cian O’Neill recording the names of the first three players home in each run and the last three.

The first run was an 800 metre run. Then there was two 600m runs, three 400m runs, four 200m runs and five 100m runs. The break between the runs was a hand-passing game. It certainly was a shock to the system.

I remember the first night we did them there were fellas getting sick, fellas pulling up injured and by the end of it half the team were in the middle of the pitch unable to carry on. A few months later when we lifted the Sam Maguire it made all that tough running worthwhile.

However, at the time it was torture and something you would have been dreading all day in work.

The lads won’t have to worry about such running next week though. Their day will consist of getting one of the shuttle buses down to the pitch for a light run and a bit of agility work and stretching around 8am in the morning, a football session around midday and possibly a gym session in the evening or perhaps a video session.

The players will be up early, have something light before the first session that they would have brought with them like bananas, yogurts and a cup of tea or coffee. After the session they will head straight to the restaurant for a good breakfast.

They will head back to the apartments, possibly have a lie down or just chill out before the next session around midday. This was usually the big football session for the day. The football out there used to be played at a ferocious pace.

The pitches surface was as good as Croke Park, conditions would be perfect for football with no wind or rain to worry about, albeit in possibly 30 plus degrees heat. After the football session was done fellas would maybe head to the pool for a bit of recovery or just put the legs up in the apartment.

The players would then tear into a gym session around 5pm followed by dinner and then have a bit of free time to relax for the evening. Fellas couldn’t really relax though as this was usually about the time that with lads being lads and away for a few days the messing started.

You could be walking from one apartment to the next and suddenly get a welt of a water bomb or a flying egg or banana across the head. You’d always have to be on guard when opening the apartment door at night because of you let the wrong lads enter the place could end up destroyed.

It was all a it of craic and fellas just unwinding a small bit although one year it went a bit too far and the County Board was landed with a cleaning bill at the end of the week for some of the mess caused.

Players used up their down time (other than the bit of messing) by playing a game of par 3 golf, we usually had a competition towards the end of the week with three players per team and prizes for the winners; playing a game of poker or Fifa tournaments on the PlayStations a couple of players would have brought with them.

The players would usually organise a bus on the last night of the trip to head down to Albufeira or Villamoura to grab a bite to eat. It was nice to get out of the resort for a few hours and see the place and do a bit of socialising together.

The socialising before my time would have consisted of a few pints and a night out, but not anymore. It was pretty low key and home early, but very enjoyable.

Usually the last football session of the week would consist of an A versus B game. It would always be a spicy encounter with plenty of bite to the football. This year there will be an extra incentive for the lads as it will be their last serious football session before the Munster semi-final with it being the week before.

Lads will be fighting for positions in both the starting 15 as well as on the panel. Fellas will be looking to be as fresh as possible after a long week in order to perform well in this game.

Again this highlights the importance of rest and recovery throughout the week when possible and be the reason the management will be aiming for high quality sessions over huge quantity in order for this game to be still of a high standard at the end of the week.

The management will be hoping coming home from the camp that the majority of the hard work pre-championship will be complete and the rest of the year will be about keeping fellas fresh, hungry and playing good football.