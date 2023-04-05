Kerry

Hard graft and a bit of craic, Kerry's warm-weather camp will stand to them greatly

Shane Enright

As the veteran of a number of these warm-weather camps, columnist Shane Enright breaks down what awaits the Kerry footballers in Portugal this week

Blue skies and sunshine will hopefully await the Kerry players this week on their warm weather training camp in Portugal Expand

Blue skies and sunshine will hopefully await the Kerry players this week on their warm weather training camp in Portugal

kerryman

With the league now concluded and Kerry having guaranteed their place in Division 1 for next year, preparation for the start of this year’s championship is now the priority.

With the championship starting this weekend it certainly is quite a quick turnaround for some teams. It’s brilliant for the supporters with no lull after the league waiting for the championship to commence, but it can be daunting for the players facing straight into the championship coming off a tough league campaign.

