Gutsy minors show remarkable resilience to bounce back and tie up Red Hands

John O'Dowd

Kerry management fully vindicated after starting Ruairi Burke, Colm Browne, Evan Boyle and Odhran Ferris in All-Ireland quarter-final

Kerry captain Cormac Dillon in action against Caolan Donnelly of Tyrone during the All-Ireland Minor Football Championship Quarter-final at MW Hire O'Moore Park in Portlaoise,. Photo by Sportsfile Expand

Kerry captain Cormac Dillon in action against Caolan Donnelly of Tyrone during the All-Ireland Minor Football Championship Quarter-final at MW Hire O'Moore Park in Portlaoise,. Photo by Sportsfile

One of the key hallmarks of a proper team is how they react to disappointing set-backs, and whether they have the mental and physical resilience to respond positively in times of adversity. Do they sink or swim when the pressure is at its highest and their backs are really up against the wall?

That was the scenario facing the Kerry minor footballers after the Munster final at Pairc Ui Rinn. Having demolished Cork by 14 points three weeks previously, to then be hammered themselves by 3-11 to 0-9 by the same opposition was as unexpected as it was worrying for the Kingdom management.

