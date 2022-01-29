Green light for Tralee CBS as they scorch Skibbereen to return to Corn Uí Mhuirí final

Jordan Kissane on a solo run for Tralee CBS against Skibbereen CS in the Corn Ui Mhuirí semi-final at Mallow GAA Complex. Photo by Joe Hanley

CORN UI MHUIRI SEMI-FINAL (Munster Colleges SFC)

Tralee CBS 4-18

Skibbereen CS 2-8

They didn’t have things all their own way in the first half, but Tralee CBS turned on the style after the interval to romp to victory over Skibbereen CS to set up an all-Kerry Corn Uí Mhuirí final against St Brendan’s College, Killarney.

Preceded by an equally comprehensive quarter-final win over Clonakilty, the reigning champions’ performance made it easy to appreciate why they are warmly fancied to retain the crown, and they’ll certainly take stopping if they can replicate this form in the provincial showpiece.

It was spellbinding football from the victors at Mallow on Saturday afternoon, particularly in the second half when they outscored the West Cork school by 3-10 to 1-3.

It obviously pleased selector Tim McMahon, who insisted Tralee’s display overall was immensely satisfying.

“I thought we played good stuff as well against a strong breeze in the first-half, and we were happy enough going in three points up,” McMahon said. ‘We just kicked on then in the second half.

“We’re delighted the way the game went overall, and you’d have to think we’ll be hard to beat in the final if we can produce a similar performance.

“Favouritism means nothing in a final, of course, but the lads don’t need to be told this, they have been absolutely brilliant in terms of their application in training all year, so we’d be hopeful everything goes well for us again the next day,” McMahon concluded.

Skibbereen showed from the outset they were hell-bent on upsetting the odds, matching Tralee’s intensity to hit the front for the first-time, 1-3 to 0-5, courtesy of a goal from wing-forward Jack O’Neill in the 18th minute.

Operating with corner-forward Fiachra Collins as an extra defender, they managed to limit Tralee CBS’s progress until Jerh Brosnan did the spadework for a fisted goal by Thomas O’Donnell, which restored the advantage to Tralee two minutes.

They weren’t to relinquish the lead subsequently, although, with the score at 1-8 to 1-4, it took a fine save by goalkeeper Ben Quilter to deny Skibbereen full-forward Jamie O’Driscoll a major boost nearing half-time.

A point from Skibbereen’s Tomas O Donnabhain completed the scoring before the break, but Tralee began to tighten the screw on the turnover before they were stung by the concession of a second goal in the 42nd minute.

A cracking strike from Robbie Minihane made it 1-12 to 2-5 at that stage, but Tralee again showed a facility to raise the tempo when danger threatened.

Jordan Kissane rattled the Skibbereen crossbar shortly afterwards, which was just a temporary let-off for the losers, who were eventually overwhelmed by the flair, fluency, power and pace that Tralee CBS unleashed in the last quarter.

Devoid of any weak link once they clicked into top gear, the winners were particularly well-served on the day by midfielders Armin Henrich and Conor Horan, while Thomas O’Donnell, Jordan Kissane and Jerh Brosnan earned the main plaudits in a cohesive attack.

Skibbereen gave their all in a bid to remain in the hunt before any lingering doubts about the outcome were firmly dispelled when Tralee substitute Maurice O’Connell cut in from the right corner to fire home a superb individual goal in the 54th minute.

Another soon followed from Armin Henrich, leaving them 3-16 to 1-9 to the good.

Skibbereen’s tale of woe wasn’t completed yet, as O’Donnell bagged his second goal in the dying minutes to bring his personal tally to a creditable 2-3 from play.

Defensively Tralee CBS came up with most of the answers in the second half, with Jack Foley, Sean McGrath and Colm Browne particularly defiant, not to mention the lively Ciaran White who excelled in the left corner.

That they were pushed hard by Skibbereen for much of the game, and still managed to run out decisive winners says a lot for Tralee’s conviction, resolve, and their desire for further glory.

Such attributes surely augur well for their prospects of coming up trumps next time out, making them entitled to fancy their chances of achieving back-to-back Corn Uí Mhuirí titles.

TRALEE CBS: B Quilter (Austin Stacks); B Donnellan (Churchill), Jake Foley (Kerins O’Rahilly’s), C White (John Mitchels); C Browne (Austin Stacks), S McGrath (St Senan’s), B Hanafin (Kerins O’Rahillys); A Heinrich (Austin Stacks) 1-1, C Horan (Austin Stacks) 0-3 (2f); A Sheehy (Ballymacelligott), T O’Donnell (Castlegregory) 2-3, D Daly (Ballymacelligott); J Kissane (Austin Stacks) 0-8 (6f), D Sayers (Austin Stacks), J Brosnan (Moyvane) 0-3. Subs: D Sweeney (Ballymacelligott) for Daly, ht, D Moriarty (Currow ) for Sheehy, 38, M O’Connell (Castlegregory) 1-0 for Sayers, 38, J Duggan (John Mitchels) for Hanafin, 50, TJ Heaphy (Kerins O’Rahilly’s) for White, 58.

SKIBBEREEN CS: S Kingston; S Carey, J Bohane, H O’Donovan; S O’Connell, T O’Mahony, C Hegarty 0-1; T O’Donnabhain 0-2, R Minihane 1-0; J O’Neill 1-0, N Daly 0-3 (f), S Browne; F Collins, J O’Driscoll, L Shorten 0-1. Subs: I Harte 0-1 for Collins, 38, J O’Brien for O’Donnabhain, 47, O Daly for Shorten, 55.

Referee: N Quinn (Clare)